TEXT - Fitch affirms New York City's AA-minus appropriation debt

July 9 - Fitch Ratings affirms its 'AA-' ratings on the following debt for which New York City, NY is the obligor: --New York City Industrial Development Agency (IDA) approximately $62.6 million special revenue bonds (New York City-New York Stock Exchange Project) series 2009A; --New York City Industrial Development Agency (IDA) approximately $30 million bank bonds associated with special revenue bonds (New York City-New York Stock Exchange Project) series 2004B; --Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) approximately $530.6 million court facilities lease revenue bonds (New York City issue) series 2003A, 2005A, and 2005B; --DASNY approximately $548 million municipal health facilities improvement program lease revenue bonds (New York City Issue) 1998 series 1, 2001 series 2, and 2008 series 1. The Rating Outlook on all bonds is Stable. SECURITY The IDA bonds are payable under a facility financing agreement (the agreement), whereby the city agrees to provide for debt service on the bonds, subject to annual appropriation. The DASNY bonds are secured by lease payments made by the city, subject to annual appropriation, and further secured by state aid intercept mechanisms. The court facilities lease revenue bonds are additionally secured by a master lease All bonds are additionally secured by standard debt service reserve funds, composed primarily of cash and investments. KEY RATING DRIVERS HIGHLY EFFECTIVE BUDGET MANAGEMENT: The city's sound approach to budget development features conservative revenue and expenditure forecasting and effective budget monitoring. Management is thus able to react quickly to changing conditions through periods of economic stress, constrained state aid, and rising spending pressures. CONSISTENT RESOLUTION TO OUT-YEAR GAPS: Fitch expects the city's long history of effectively eliminating annual budget deficits to continue. Currently forecasted gaps are well within historical norms, but notable risks to the forecast continue given the number and magnitude of variables involved. SOLID ECONOMIC UNDERPINNINGS: The city has a broad economic base and serves a unique role as a national and international center for commerce, culture, and tourism. Recession-related job declines have been well under comparable national averages although the unemployment rate remains elevated. Income levels are high. REVENUE CYCLICALITY: Economically sensitive revenues, including personal income, business, and sales tax, comprise a major share of the city's budget and are highly vulnerable to variability in the financial services industry. HIGH DEBT LEVELS: Fitch anticipates a continued high debt burden given the city's significant capital commitments and future tax-supported issuance plans. Post-employment liabilities are also sizable. APPROPRIATION CONSIDERATIONS: Incentives for the city to appropriate annually for debt service include the loss of interceptible state aid if the city fails to appropriate for DASNY lease payments and the city's need to demonstrate its willingness to repay obligations to support continued strong market access. RATING SENSITIVITIES GO RATING: Ratings on the appropriation-supported debt are linked to the city's 'AA' ULTGO rating and Stable Outlook. BUDGET GAPS: An inability to close current year budget gaps with mostly recurring measures, or notable growth in the magnitude of out-year imbalances, could lead to negative rating action. LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: A change in the city's long-term liability profile could affect the rating. Given the above average burden of debt and post-employment benefits, Fitch believes positive rating movement is unlikely in the near to medium term. CREDIT PROFILE IDA BONDS On or before March 31 of each year, the IDA certifies to the city the amounts payable under the facility financing agreement. The city covenants that the mayor will include in the executive expense budget submitted to the city council each fiscal year an appropriation equal to the amounts projected to be payable under the agreement. The agreement also provides that the mayor will seek to increase appropriations during the fiscal year if necessary to pay the amounts due under the agreement. The IDA pledges and assigns to the trustee its rights under the agreement, including the amounts received from the city. The administration of all city appropriation and lease-backed debt is centralized and treated as a single unit of appropriation in the city's debt service budget. The original bonds were issued in anticipation of expansion of the New York Stock Exchange, a project that was cancelled following the events on Sept. 11, 2001. Fitch believes the negative ramifications of the city's failure to appropriate on what for the city is a de minimis amount of debt, provides a high degree of incentive to continue to appropriate given the city's continued need for market access to support necessary capital projects. DASNY BONDS The court facility lease revenue bonds were issued as part of a state-mandated court facilities construction program, and are payable from a master lease for court facilities. The muni health facilities bonds were issued to fund capital projects for various facilities of the city's Health and Hospitals Corporation. For both court facility and muni health facilities bonds, rentals are scheduled well ahead of semiannual debt service payment dates. A non-payment by the city triggers an intercept by the state comptroller of certain appropriations (for Medicaid in the case of the muni health facilities bonds and a variety of sources including revenue sharing and administrative aid in the case of court facility bonds) to pay debt service. Interceptible aid for each type of bonds provides multiples of annual debt service. Fitch believes this intercept mechanism, in addition to a master lease for the court facilities, provide additional incentive for the city to continue to appropriate. For more information, see Fitch's press release 'Fitch Rates New York City, NY's GOs 'AA'; Outlook Stable,' dated May 17, 2013.