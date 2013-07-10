FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch affirms Kuwait at 'AA'; outlook stable
July 10, 2013

RPT-Fitch affirms Kuwait at 'AA'; outlook stable

July 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kuwait's Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' and Short-term foreign currency
IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Kuwait's Country
Ceiling at 'AA+'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS 

Kuwait's 'AA' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:

- Kuwait's exceptionally strong sovereign balance sheet. Sovereign net foreign 
assets (SNFA), at 209% of GDP (USD371bn) at end-2012, are the highest in 
percentage of GDP among all Fitch-rated sovereigns. SNFA results from high 
oil-related budget and current account surpluses, at respectively 30% and 35% of
GDP over the past decade, that have been prudently saved in Kuwait's sovereign 
wealth funds (SWF). 

- Expectations of continued high oil surpluses consistent with further 
strengthening of the sovereign balance sheet. Fitch forecasts the twin surpluses
at respectively 20% and 31% of GDP by 2015 (from 36% and 44% in 2012) reflecting
the assumptions of lower (-10%) but still high oil prices, stable level of oil 
production (2.8m barrels/day) and continued rising public spending and imports. 
SNFA would reach 279% of GDP by 2015.

- Signs of stabilization of the political environment. The agency expects 
Kuwaiti politics to be more stable now after a politically turbulent 2012. The 
approval by the High Court of a new electoral law in June, widely perceived as 
less favourable to the opposition, should ensure the next elections (the third 
in two years), due on 27 of July, will result in a Parliament more cooperative 
with the government. However, risks of further volatility, in the form of street
protests, snap elections or intensified opposition to the government remain and 
could continue to weigh on development efforts.

-  A gradual pick up in the non-oil sector GDP growth. Fitch expects better 
cooperation between the legislative and the executive to be more supportive of 
reforms and projects, as was seen during the first half of 2013 with the passing
of long-awaited laws such as the new Company Act to modernize the business 
environment. The execution of the large scale infrastructure plan will however 
remain slow, hampered by low government effectiveness. The agency expects 
non-oil GDP growth to gradually increase up to 4.5% by 2015 from 3% on average 
since 2005.

- Improving banking system. Banks' exposure to investment companies, a major 
source of vulnerabilities in recent years, has declined to 8% of total loans in 
2012 from 15% in 2011. Non-performing loans are also on a declining trend (at 
4.9% of total loans at end-2012). The expected developments in the non-oil 
sector should offer banks profitable investment opportunities. Banks' balance 
sheets should also benefit from tighter supervision by the Central Bank of 
Kuwait (CBK).

- Structural weaknesses that are common among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) 
countries constrain the rating. They include high dependence on oil (40% of GDP,
84% of government revenue, 81% of current account receipts in 2012) low 
governance and development indicators relative to 'AA' peers, weaknesses in the 
economic policy framework (such as the lack of monetary autonomy and weak fiscal
framework) and regional political risks.

RATING SENSITIVITIES 

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. At forecast oil prices, Kuwait will 
continue to accumulate assets, further enhancing its capacity to deal with 
economic shocks.  

Potential adverse domestic political developments are the main short-term risk 
to the ratings. Civil unrest would have to be more severe than what was seen in 
2012 before a negative rating action could be warranted. 

In the longer term, the rating could benefit from improvements in structural 
weaknesses such as a reduction in oil dependence, higher governance indicators 
and stronger economic policy framework. By contrast, a gradual erosion of the 
general government budget surplus linked to a continued rapid increase in 
current public spending could lead to negative rating action. Both of these 
however are beyond the current rating horizon.  

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

Fitch expects Brent oil prices to decline relative to 2012 (USD112/barrel) but 
to remain high, averaging USD105/bl in 2013 and USD100/barrel by 2015, 
comfortably higher than Kuwait's breakeven price (expected at USD71/barrel in 
2015). Fitch assumes that a severe and sustained negative shock to oil prices is
unlikely.

Fitch expects world GDP growth to gradually increase, to 3.2% by 2015 from 2.5% 
in 2012, which will support global demand for oil.

Fitch assumes no major political crisis in the region, such as a confrontation 
between Iran and the international community.

Fitch assumes the long-term real return in Kuwait's SWF will not be 
substantially lower than 3%-4%.

Contact: 

Primary Analyst

Arnaud Louis

Associate Director

+44 20 3530 1539

Fitch Ratings Limited

30 North Colonnade

London, E14 5GN

Secondary Analyst

Paul Gamble

Director

+44 20 3530 1623

Committee Chairperson

Douglas Renwick

Senior Director

+44 20 3530 10 45

Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: 
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com

Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' and 'Country Ceilings' dated 13
August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
