RPT-Fitch affirms San Marino at 'BBB+'; outlook negative
#Market News
July 18, 2013 / 3:47 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch affirms San Marino at 'BBB+'; outlook negative

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

July 18 -  Fitch Ratings has affirmed San Marino's Long-term 
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook. 
The Short-term IDR was affirmed at 'F2' and the Country Ceiling at 'A+'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS 

The affirmation of San Marino's 'BBB+' rating with a Negative Outlook balances 
the resilience of public finances and remaining financing flexibility against a 
protracted recession and mounting contingent liabilities arising from a weak 
domestic financial sector more than four times the size of GDP. Substantial 
fiscal reserves accumulated prior to the crisis have proved to be an effective 
buffer against external shocks. However, these are largely exhausted now, while 
the medium-term economic outlook is clouded by the structural decline of San 
Marino's offshore financial sector and the highly uncertain outlook for Italy, 
its largest trading partner. 

San Marino's 'BBB+' rating reflects the following factors:

- As a small country with a large offshore financial sector, San Marino has 
sustained a significant external shock: real GDP will have declined by 35% by 
end-2013, while banking system deposits have fallen by 45%. Nonetheless, in 
contrast to Ireland, Iceland and Cyprus, San Marino has not needed recourse to 
external financial support.

- Contingent liabilities from the banking sector have started to materialise. 
The government injected 4.2% of GDP in 2012 into the country's largest bank, 
Cassa di Risparmio de la Repubblica di San Marino (CRSM), following massive 
losses recorded since 2009. Fitch expects the government to inject an additional
6% of GDP in 2013 and further assistance may eventually be needed. However, 
deposit outflows have ceased and the liquidity situation in the banking sector 
has improved; banks other than CRSM appear to be adequately capitalised and 
Fitch does not expect state support in its baseline scenario for banks other 
than CRSM.

- Despite the depth of the recession, public finances have remained resilient, 
with a central government deficit of 2.2% of GDP at end-2012, thanks to ad hoc 
measures. Financing needs since 2009 were mostly met by tapping into cash 
buffers accumulated in years of budget surpluses, containing public debt at 
19.6% of GDP (two thirds of which is non-interest bearing tax arrears). However,
central government deposits are now down to 5% of GDP and in 2013, Fitch expects
deficit financing and bank recapitalisation to push gross debt up to 28% of GDP.
This remains moderate, even in the context of lower debt tolerance than peers 
owing to the country's narrow economic base and high economic volatility. Also, 
the pension funds, with assets of 26% of GDP at end-2012, are a potentially 
important source of financing flexibility.

- The macroeconomic outlook remains weak. The recent ratification by the Italian
parliament of a double tax agreement could open the way for a removal of San 
Marino from Italy's black list of tax havens and therefore improve economic 
prospects. However, most of the output loss since 2008 is expected to remain 
permanent and the financial sector has yet to define a credible new business 
model based on tax transparency.

- Availability and quality of data is low which is reflected in, for example, an
absence of high frequency data on national accounts and balance of payments, but
is slightly improving.

- San Marino is a wealthy country with stable and effective political 
institutions. Income per head is high, in line with 'AAA-'rated sovereigns. 

RATING SENSITIVITIES 

The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that may, individually 
or collectively, result in a downgrade of the ratings:

- Deteriorating public finances over and above Fitch's current assumptions

- Poorer than expected performance of the domestic banking sector

- Material delay in the country's macroeconomic recovery.

The current Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does
not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually 
or collectively, of leading to an upgrade. However, future developments that 
may, individually or collectively, lead to a revision of the Outlook to Stable 
include:

- An improvement in the economic outlook, for example resulting from the removal
of San Marino from Italy's black list of tax havens

- Consolidating public finances, resulting in a budget surplus and declining 
gross public debt

- Declining risk of further materialisation of contingent liabilities from the 
banking sector due to an improvement in domestic banks' performance.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

Fitch assumes that recapitalisation costs for the government will be limited to 
CRSM over the rating horizon.

Fitch's projections do not include the potential macroeconomic improvement of 
the Sammarinese economy related to the removal of San Marino from Italy's black 
list of tax havens, due to numerous delays so far.

Fitch assumes there will be progress in deepening fiscal and financial 
integration at the eurozone level in line with commitments by eurozone policy 
makers. It also assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone remains 
low.

Contact: 

Primary Analyst

Amelie Roux

Director

+33 144 299 282

Fitch France SAS

60 rue de Monceau 

75008 Paris

Secondary Analyst

Gergely Kiss

Director

+44 20 3530 1425

Committee Chairperson

Richard Fox

Senior Director

+44 20 3530 1444

Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: 
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' and 'Country Ceilings' dated 13
August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

