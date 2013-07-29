FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-HK/China Movers: GCL-Poly, Tencent, MIE, Kunlun, Angang, VODone
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2013 / 3:11 AM / 4 years ago

BUZZ-HK/China Movers: GCL-Poly, Tencent, MIE, Kunlun, Angang, VODone

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Materials the worst performers on the day led by steel & cement while Tencent holds its own hitting an all-time high. Here’s what’s moving in HK/China beyond the indexes:

** GCL-Poly Energy : +1.5%, rebound from June lows continue after EU & China resolve solar dispute. Stock now up 30% this year with big swings along the way.

** Tencent Holdings : +1.3%, hits another record as stock keeps chugging along. Shares are up 40% this year. Alibaba valuation chatter, mobile gaming in China, Facebook rebound - all cited as reasons. Additionally, a China play uncorrelated to the sluggish H-shares.

** Angang Steel : -5.2%, top loser among large-cap H-shares following dip in Chinese industrials profit growth. Leads materials sector lower.

** Kunlun Energy : -4.2%, top loser & most active stock on the HSI, stocks hits a 52-week low. Parent PetroChina’s plans to hike prices of natural gas for LNG processing to hurt.

** MIE Holdings : -8.5%, oil drilling company warns of declining profits, analysts expected to cut estimates.

** Vodone : +7.9%, exits China Mobile Games and Entertainment stake.

Stocks Buzz is a pilot project. Please send any feedback or suggestions to vikram.subhedar@thomsonreuters.com RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.