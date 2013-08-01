FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-HK/China movers: Industrials, Hutch Tel, Rongsheng, Shun Tak, Hang Lung
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2013 / 3:12 AM / in 4 years

BUZZ-HK/China movers: Industrials, Hutch Tel, Rongsheng, Shun Tak, Hang Lung

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chinese industrials are leading gains in HK/China following forecast-beating official PMI data. The PBOC injects liquidity for the second time this week giving markets another lift. Here’s what moving in HK/China beyond the indexes:

** Angang Steel : +4%, top gainer on the H-shares index. Even though China’s steel sector continues to struggle, Angang has reported two successive quarters of earnings prompting some investors to take the view that the company is likely to outperform its peers.

** Hutch Tel : -9.7%, Weak results Hong Kong’s saturated smartphone market keeps pressure on margins. Brokers cutting earnings forecasts.

** China Rongsheng : +8.5%, beleaguered shipbuilder gets a reprieve after its plan to raise cash via convertible bonds.

** Shun Tak Holdings : +8.7%, acquires land in Hengqin (island next to Macau that China has designated as a tourism zone). Also a proxy for Macau revenue.

** Hang Lung Property : +2%, reports higher rental income in Hong Kong but signs that malls in China are seeing slower growth.

** Li & Fung : +3.5%, another bounce following U.S. macro data but nearly 50% of lendable shares out on loan suggests stock getting squeezed as shorts cover. Street still cutting EPS estimates. (Stocks Buzz is a pilot project. Please send any feedback or suggestions to vikram.subhedar@thomsonreuters.com) (RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.