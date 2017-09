DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENTGROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------- SOUTH CAROLINA PUBLIC SERVICE WEEK OF 1,200,000 A1/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY (SANTEE COOPER) 08/05 2013 TAX EXEMPT SERIES A: $811,000,000* 2013 TAX EXEMPT REFUNDING SERIES B: $399,000,000* MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 08/07 THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 635,000 Aa2/AA-/AA CALIFORNIA MEDICAL CENTER POOLED 08/05 REVENUE BONDS 2013 SERIES J MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: ROP 08/06/2013 Day of Sale: 08/07 PUERTO RICO ELECTRIC POWER WEEK OF 600,000 Baa3/BBB/BBB- AUTHORITY 08/05 POWER REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York SOUTH CAROLINA PUBLIC SERVICE WEEK OF 326,000 // AUTHORITY (SANTEE COOPER) 08/05 REVENUE OBLIGATIONS SERIES 2013 2013 TAXABLE SERIES D MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION WEEK OF 265,000 A1/A+/A+ TURNPIKE REVENUE BONDS 08/05 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2033 TERM: 2038, 2043 Day of Sale: 08/07 SOUTH CAROLINA PUBLIC SERVICE WEEK OF 250,000 A1/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY REVENUE OBLIGATIONS 08/05 TAXABLE SERIES C MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York TERM: 2041 Day of Sale: 08/07 CITY OF CHICAGO - CHICAGO O'HARE WEEK OF 247,270 Baa1/BBB/ INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT 08/05 CUSTOMER FACILITY CHARGE SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BOND (NON-AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/06 CALIFORNIA INFRASTRUCTURE AND WEEK OF 195,805 A1/A/AA- ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BANK 08/05 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 08/07 CONTRA COSTA COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 140,500 Aa1/AA/ DISTRICT 08/05 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2006 SERIES 2013 CALIFORNIA MGR: Backstrom McCarley Berry & Co.,LLC, San Francisco SERIAL: 2022-2038 Day of Sale: 08/07 AHS HOSPITAL CORPORATION WEEK OF 112,000 A1/A+/NR TAXABLE BONDS, SERIES 2013 08/05 30-YEAR BULLET (CORPORATE CUSIP) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 05/08 TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER, MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 100,000 /BBB/BBB TAXABLE BONDS SERIES 2013 08/05 *** CORPORATE CUSIP *** MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York TERM: 2044 Day of Sale: 08/06 AUSTIN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 98,145 Aaa/AA+/AA+ SERIES 2013A 08/05 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 08/06 UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS DAILY 80,000 Aa2/AA-/AA BUILDING AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013-4 (TAXABLE) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2014-2029 PUERTO RICO ELECTRIC POWER WEEK OF 66,075 Baa2/BBB/BBB- AUTHORITY 08/05 SENIOR REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2007CD-2 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York TEXAS PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 64,035 Baa1/AA/BBB+ TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY REVENUE 08/05 FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE Day of Sale: 08/08 THE ATLANTA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 62,035 A2/A/ TUFF - GATV REVENUE BONDS - GEORGIA 08/05 TECH BUILDING PROJECT (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/06 THE ATLANTA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 54,060 A2/A/ TUFF - GATV REVENUE BONDS - GEORGIA 08/05 TECH BULDING PROJECT (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/06 STATE OF OHIO WEEK OF 51,480 Aa2/AA/ HIGHER EDUCATIONAL FACILITY REVENUE BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York SPORTS AUTHORITY OF THE WEEK OF 46,365 Aa2/AA-/ METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT OF 08/05 NASHVILLE AND DAVIDSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE TAXABLE-B REVENUE REFUDNING SERIES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 08/08 SEMINOLE HOSPITAL DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 42,000 A1// GAINES COUNTY, TEXAS 08/05 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 08/05 LEE COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 40,000 Aa2/AA/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2021-2037 Day of Sale: 08/05 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE DAILY 37,455 NR/NR/NR COMMISSION RETIREMENT FACILITIES MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (ALDERSGATE), SERIES 2013 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2017 TERM: 2023, 2035 Day of Sale: 06/26 UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER WEEK OF 32,180 Baa1/BBB+/ CORPORATION (TUCSON, ARIZONA) 08/05 HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/08 UNIVERSITY OF AKRON, OHIO DAILY 31,425 A1//AA- REVENUE BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2035 MARYLAND HEALTH & HIGHER WEEK OF 31,140 A3//A EDUCATIONAL FACILITY AUTHORITY 08/05 REVENUE BONDS (CALVERT HEALTH SYSTEM ISSUE) SERIES 2013 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2028 TERM: 2033, 2038 Day of Sale: 08/07 GREATER CLEVELAND, OHIO DAILY 30,270 Aa2//AAA REGIONAL TRANSIT AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS, SERIES A & B MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2025 NEW MEXICO MORTGAGE FINANCE WEEK OF 30,000 NR/AA+/NR AUTHORITY 08/05 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE PROGRAM CLASS I BONDS 2013 SERIES C (MBS PASS-THROUGH PROGRAM) (NON-AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York MCKEESPORT AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 26,595 // ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 08/05 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2013 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 08/07 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 20,525 NR/BB/NR EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUE 08/05 BONDS SERIES 2013A SERIES 2013B (TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 08/07 LEBANESE AMERICAN UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 19,000 /AA-/ PROJECT 08/05 NEW YORK CITY RESOURCE REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York Day of Sale: 08/07 ST. PETERS, MISSOURI WEEK OF 18,705 A1// REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 08/05 PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 08/07 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 17,250 NR/BB/NR EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUE 08/05 BONDS SERIES 2013A SERIES 2013B (TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 08/07 CITY OF INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA WEEK OF 16,770 // ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REVENUE 08/05 REFUNDING BONDS, SENIOR SERIES 2013A ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SUBORDINATE SERIES 2013B MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond REMARK: SERIES 2013-A TERM BONDS DUE: 07/01/2025, 2035 AND 2048 SERIES 2013-B TERM BOND DUE: Day of Sale: 08/06 WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC FACILITIES WEEK OF 16,125 Aa3/AA-/ AUTHORITY, GEORGIA 08/05 WASHINGTON COUNTY FACILITIES PROJECT REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2032 Day of Sale: 08/07 SPORTS AUTHORITY OF THE WEEK OF 14,130 Aa2/AA-/ METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT OF 08/05 NASHVILLE AND DAVIDSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE TAXABLE-A REVENUE SERIES 13B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2026 Day of Sale: 08/08 PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 12,445 NR/BB+/NR (WISCONSIN) 08/05 EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A & SERIES 2013B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 08/06 FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS WEEK OF 11,780 Aa1/AA+/ CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION 08/05 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 08/05 FERRIS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,280 NR/AAA/NR (ELLIS AND DALLAS COUNTIES, TEXAS) 08/05 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 08/05 CITY OF SAGINAW, TEXAS WEEK OF 9,025 // (TARRANT COUNTY) 08/05 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2013 TEXAS MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2033 AUSTIN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,555 Aaa/AA+/AA+ SERIES 2013B TAXABLE 08/05 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York Day of Sale: 08/06 CITY OF INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA WEEK OF 8,325 A2/A/NR THERMAL ENERGY SYSTEM 08/05 FIRST LIEN REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A BONDS MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CUSHING INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,000 /AAA/ UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2014-2033 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: A EXPECTED UNDERLYING Day of Sale: 08/08 SEMINOLE HOSPITAL DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 6,500 A1// GAINES COUNTY, TEXAS 08/05 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, TAXABLE MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2018 Day of Sale: 08/05 MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NEW YORK WEEK OF 6,040 // R&C SOLE MANAGER 08/05 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2022 Day of Sale: 08/07 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 5,105 Aa1/AA+/NR RENTAL HOUSING BONDS 08/05 2013 SERIES A-1 (NON-AMT) 2013 SERIES A-2 (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 08/06 TAOS MUNICIPAL SCHOOL EDUCATION WEEK OF 5,000 A1/NR/NR TECH NOTES, NEW MEXICO 08/05 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 08/08 COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 5,000 /AAA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT 08/05 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2014-2038 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: A+ EXPECTED UNDERLYING Day of Sale: 08/05 PENDERGRAST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,320 A1//AA- DISTRICT NO. 92 08/05 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS PROJECT OF 2012, SERIES A (2013) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 08/06 YOSEMITE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,000 // CALIFORNIA 08/05 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 13 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 08/06 CITY OF PLEASANTON, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,000 // COMBINATION TAX AND LIMITED PLEDGE 08/05 REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 08/08 FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,570 Aa1/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 08/05 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2023 Day of Sale: 08/05 PORT ARANSAS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,500 /AAA/ DISTRICT 08/05 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2023 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM CITY OF CUERO, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,445 /A+/ COMBINATION TAX AND LIMITED TAX 08/05 SURPLUS REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2033 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 08/06 TEANECK BOARD OF EDUCATION, WEEK OF 3,330 // NEW JERSEY, TAXABLE 08/05 R&C SOLE MANAGER MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York TOWN OF CHARLESTOWN, RHODE ISLAND WEEK OF 2,190 Aa2/NR/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 08/05 SERIES 2013A MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York TERM: 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 08/07 BUTLER AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,010 // BUTLER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 08/05 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 08/05 TOWN OF CHARLESTOWN, RHODE ISLAND WEEK OF 1,535 Aa2/NR/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 08/05 SERIES 2013B MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2021 TERM: 2023 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 08/07 CITY OF CUERO, TEXAS WEEK OF 1,130 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 08/05 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2024 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 08/06 CENTRAL CASS COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION WEEK OF 990 // DISTRICT, MISSOURI 08/05 GENERAL OBLIGATION, SERIES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2021 Day of Sale: 08/07 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,966,265 (in 000's)