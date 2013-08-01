FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 10:06 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch rates Battle Creek, Mich Lt GOs 'AA'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

Aug 1 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA' rating to the 
following Battle Creek, Michigan (the city) bonds:

--$16,000,000 limited tax general obligation bonds (LTGO), series 2013.

The bonds are expected to price the week of Aug. 13. Bond proceeds will fund 
various capital improvements. 

Additionally, Fitch affirms the following Battle Creek, MI bonds:

--Implied unlimited tax general obligation bonds (ULTGO) rating at 'AA';

--$12,255,000 LTGO refunding bonds, series 2011 at 'AA';

--$40,765,000 LTGO Battle Creek downtown development bonds, series 2008 at 'AA';

--$6,410,000 LTGO Battle Creek tax increment finance authority bonds, series 
2009 and 2010 at 'AA';

--$4,940,000 LTGO Battle Creek building authority bonds, series 2008 at 'AA'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

All LTGO bonds are ultimately secured by the city's pledge of its full faith and
credit and its ad valorem tax, subject to charter, statutory and constitutional 
limitations. The downtown development bonds, tax increment finance authority 
bonds, and building authority bonds are secured in the first instance by a 
pledge of tax increment revenue. 

KEY RATING DRIVERS

STABILIZING FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Recent financial margins have turned 
positive, with surplus operations in 2012 and 2013 (projected), suggesting 
stabilization in the city's financial profile after several years of marginal 
draws.  

PROACTIVE, PRUDENT MANAGEMENT: Management employs extensive financial and 
capital planning tools. Fitch expects management to continue containing 
expenditures and maintain acceptable financial margins given the continued 
susceptibility of the city's financial performance to economic cyclicality and 
the importance of income tax to the city's revenue base.  

ABOVE AVERAGE TAX BASE CONCENTRATION: The city's top three taxpayers are a high 
14% of the total taxable assessed value (TAV) led by Kellogg Company, Denso 
Manufacturing, and Kraft Foods Inc.

AVERAGE ECONOMY: Unemployment rates remain above, and city income levels well 
below, state and national levels. Fitch expects stabilization of the 
manufacturing employment base and/or diversification into other employment 
sectors over the long term given the city's strong local infrastructure.

MANAGEABLE DEBT AND PENSIONS: The city's debt profile is moderate and benefits 
from pay-as-you-go capital investment, rapid amortization, and modest future 
borrowing needs. Pension funding levels vary from below average to well-funded 
but the city consistently contributes the full annual requirement and carrying 
costs are moderate.

EXPOSURE TO TAX INCREMENT SHORTFALLS: The city's tax increment revenues 
currently cover debt service; however, coverage is thin and has declined for the
downtown development authority (DDA) and may require general fund support in 
future. GF support beyond a moderate level would pressure the rating. 

LTGO RATING ON PAR WITH IMPLIED ULTGO: The LTGO bonds are rated on par with the 
implied ULTGO rating on the basis of the city's solid general fund reserves and 
a margin of taxing capacity under statutory limits. 

RATING SENSITIVITIES

FINANCIAL & ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS: The rating is sensitive to shifts in 
fundamental credit characteristics including the city's financial management 
practices, stable fiscal performance, and adequate reserve balances, which 
partially mitigate concerns about the cyclical nature of revenues and 
concentration of the local economy. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's 
expectation that such shifts are unlikely.

CREDIT PROFILE:

Battle Creek is located in south central Michigan roughly 42 miles southwest of 
Lansing and is best known as the historic capital of breakfast food production. 
City population has been stable around 53,000 over the past three decades.

CYCLICAL, MANUFACTURING BASED ECONOMY

Kellogg Company (Kellogg) has a large presence within the community, serving as 
both the city's largest taxpayer at 9% of total taxable valuation (TV) for 2013 
valuation and the largest employer with 2,500 employees. Kellogg (senior 
unsecured rating 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook) has continued to make significant 
investments within the city, including a $54 million expansion of its research 
and development center in 2009 and the recent addition of a few hundred new 
employees following an acquisition. 

Other top employers include Denso Manufacturing Michigan Inc. (Denso), an 
automotive parts firm, which further contributes to the cyclical nature of the 
local economy, as well as medical services firms and government sector 
employers, which provide some measure of stability. Fitch believes that there is
a reasonable expectation for job growth given continued private investment over 
the past four years and an associated 2,117 jobs to be created over the coming 
five years.   

The city's unemployment rate remains elevated at 8.5% in May 2013, above both 
state and national averages and on par with year prior. The current unemployment
rate is improved from 2009 through 2011, when the unemployment rate was above 
10%.  Employment within the manufacturing sector as a percentage of total 
employment is still double the national average, despite regional economic 
diversification in recent years.

City wealth levels are below average with per capita income levels at 84% of the
state mean and individual poverty rates at 152% of the national average. 

CONCENTRATED TAX BASE, MANAGEABLE VALUE DECLINES

Battle Creek's TV has declined 12% since peak in 2010; recent declines have been
moderate, with a 1.8% decline in 2012 and a 3.6% decline for 2013, approximately
a third of which was driven by tax appeal adjustments. 

The city's tax base is concentrated with the top 10 taxpayers accounting for a 
high 26.1% of total TV. The city tax base is comprised of 45% residential 
property, 21% commercial and 31% industrial in 2013. The city reports that there
is a tax appeal for the past three years from Mushashi Auto Parts, Inc.; 
however, all of the TV at risk is limited to the tax increment finance authority
(TIFA) area which maintains a solid cushion in its strong coverage. Tax 
collections have remained strong through the recession and remain above 99%.

EXPOSURE TO TAX INCREMEMT SHORTFALLS; MIXED COVERAGE

The city's tax increment districts (TIFA and DDA) are highly concentrated by 
leading taxpayers and have had valuation fluctuations over the past five years. 
The bonds also carry the additional security of the city's LTGO pledge. 
Historically, the districts have generated sufficient annual property tax 
increment and state business tax reimbursement revenues to support their annual 
debt service payments without additional city funding. Fiscal 2012 increment 
district debt service coverage for TIFA was strong at over 6.75x but thin at 
1.12x for the DDA's $5 million payment (representing 12% of general fund 
spending) and down from 1.25x a year prior. While Fitch believes the DDA is 
poised for stabilizing if not a slight uptick in AV and therefore coverage given
recent developments, a prolonged need for general fund support could pressure 
the city's rating. 

STABILIZING FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The city's revenue profile is diverse. Property and income tax each account for 
35% of general fund revenues in 2012 with less dependence on revenue sources 
outside of the city's control; intergovernmental revenues accounting for 15% of 
revenues in 2012. The city has a 0.7142-mill (6.7%) margin available under its 
Headlee roll-back limit for operations, which would generate an additional 
$700,000 or 1.6% of 2012 revenues. Had the city used this flexibility, 
operations would have been roughly balanced 2009 through 2011. 

 

The city posted positive performance in 2012 with a $89,000 surplus (0.2% of 
spending) after three consecutive years of marginal reserve draws. The city's 
unrestricted fund balance was $6.9 million or an adequate 15.9% of spending, in 
excess of management's policy target of 8%. Positive operations suggest that the
city's efforts to right-size its spending base over the past three years with 
salary and benefits concession and headcount reductions have been successful. 
Fitch will continue to monitor ongoing operations, as management's continuing 
ability to mirror expenditures with recurring revenues is a key credit 
consideration.

Management is projecting positive operations in 2013, with a projected $233,000 
surplus (0.5% of spending), compared to a budgeted $182,000 draw. The positive 
operations were driven by strong income tax performance, up 12.7% year-on-year 
and 6.8% ahead of budget, and continued cost containment. The city's 2014 budget
is balanced with a stable total property tax millage and includes a 2% raise for
non-union employees, an additional general fund position, and the restoration of
some benefits such as tuition reimbursement. 

MODERATE, RAPIDLY AMORTIZING DEBT

Total city debt levels are moderate to high at $3,672 per capita or 6% of market
value, including the current offering. Over 50% of the total debt outstanding is
from local school districts. Overall carrying costs, including tax-increment 
debt service and including pension ARC and other post-employment benefits (OPEB)
actual payments, are below average at 17.5% of governmental expenditures (net of
capital spending) and would remain manageable at 20% if the OPEB ARC were fully 
funded. 

Amortization is rapid with 86% repaid within 10 years. The city's current 
capital improvement program calls for $127 million in improvements over five 
years across tax- and revenue-supported funds, with minimal expected 
tax-supported debt as the city funds a significant amount of capital 
improvements from its annual budget. 

The city provides employment benefits to its public safety staff through a 
single-employer defined benefit pension plan, which was adequately funded 79.1% 
as of June 30, 2012. This plan assumes a 7% rate of return. The city's 
non-uniform union staff participate in a state-sponsored agent pension plan, 
which was funded at 72.4% or a somewhat weaker 65.2% estimated using a 7% rate 
of return assumption. The city consistently fully funds its actuarial required 
contribution.

The city has negotiated benefit concessions and eliminated some benefits for new
hires, but these are expected to have minimal near-term benefit to the city's 
OPEB profile. The city has advance funded a portion of its OPEB UAAL, with 
approximately 45% of its ARC paid in each of the past three years. The city's 
OPEB trust, what was last valued in June 2009, was a mere 2.8% funded, but did 
not incorporate recent benefit changes or subsequent advance funding; the most 
recent OPEB UAAL (June 30, 2009) was $52.4 million or 1.6% of 2013 market value.

Contact:

Primary Analyst

Bernhard Fischer

Director

+1-212-908-9167

Fitch Ratings, Inc.

One State Street Plaza

New York, NY 10004

Secondary Analyst

Stephen Friday

Analyst

+1-212-908-0384

Committee Chairperson

Michael Rinaldi

Senior Director

+1-212-908-0833

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported 
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from 
Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index,
IHS Global Insight, National Association of Realtors, and Zillow.

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
