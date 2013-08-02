RPT-Fitch affirms Kenya at 'B+'; outlook stable

Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kenya's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+' and 'BB-' respectively with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Kenya's Short-term rating at 'B' and Country Ceiling at 'BB-' KEY RATING DRIVERS Kenya's 'B+' foreign currency IDR reflects the following key rating drivers:- - Kenya's economy is more diversified in comparison with its 'B' rated peers, particularly in Africa. Greater reliance on manufacturing and services is reflected in an export base that is more diversified and less commodity dependent. A more developed banking system as well as deeper domestic capital markets also enable the government to raise half of its funds domestically, a strength compared with most 'B' category peers. - The risk of a repeat of the violence seen during the December 2007 election was previously highlighted as a significant risk to Kenya's creditworthiness. The largely peaceful elections held in March 2013 have reduced a significant source of political risk and should help restore domestic and foreign investor confidence. - Nevertheless, structural factors are the main constraint on the rating, including per capita income of only one- third of the 'B' median as well as below peer scores on measures of the business environment, human development and governance, which has worsened in recent years. - Growth has been subdued over the past five years, averaging only 3.8% and below the 'B' median. This is due to the adverse impact of the post 2007-election violence, subdued growth in Europe and a weakening investment climate. However, growth is expected to gather momentum over the next three years. Fitch forecasts growth of 6% by 2015 with some upside risk, supported by infrastructure investment, the development of the oil sector and a recovery in domestic demand following March 2013's peaceful elections. - The budget deficit has widened sharply over the past three years due to expansionary fiscal policy. This has put upward pressure on government debt, which at 50.3% of GDP is well above the 'B' median of 38.9%, although Fitch does not forecast a dramatic rise in the debt ratio over the medium term. - Kenya's double digit current account deficit is also high in comparison with its peers at 10.9% of GDP in 2012. The widening deficit reflects deteriorating external and domestic competitiveness, which has hampered the expansion of Kenya's export base. Exports as a percentage of GDP have been broadly constant at 30% of GDP since 2005. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger negative rating action include: - A further weakening in public finances due to rapid increases in current expenditure, leading to larger budget deficits and a sustained increase in debt. - A further widening of the current account deficit, not matched by long-term finance, which would increase external vulnerability - A further deterioration in the business environment that undermines Kenya's long-term growth potential. The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger positive rating action include: - A better track record of economic management to ensure macroeconomic stability as well as a commitment to curtail current fiscal expenditure and promote fiscal consolidation. - Further regulatory reforms being reflected in improvements in the business environment and per capita income as well as governance measures. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that growth will recover to 6% in the medium term supported by rising infrastructure investment and the development of the oil sector. No drought is assumed. Political stability is assumed with no material adverse effect on international relations resulting from the ICC trials, where Kenya's President and Deputy President are charged with crimes against humanity during the 2007 elections. 