August 2, 2013 / 3:45 PM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch affirms Kenya at 'B+'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kenya's Long-term foreign 
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+' and 'BB-' respectively 
with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Kenya's Short-term rating at 'B' 
and Country Ceiling at 'BB-'

KEY RATING DRIVERS 

Kenya's 'B+' foreign currency IDR reflects the following key rating drivers:-

- Kenya's economy is more diversified in comparison with its 'B' rated peers, 
particularly in Africa. Greater reliance on manufacturing and services is 
reflected in an export base that is more diversified and less commodity 
dependent. A more developed banking system as well as deeper domestic capital 
markets also enable the government to raise half of its funds domestically, a 
strength compared with most 'B' category peers. 

- The risk of a repeat of the violence seen during the December 2007 election 
was previously highlighted as a significant risk to Kenya's creditworthiness. 
The largely peaceful elections held in March 2013 have reduced a significant 
source of political risk and should help restore domestic and foreign investor 
confidence. 

- Nevertheless, structural factors are the main constraint on the rating, 
including per capita income of only one- third of the 'B' median as well as 
below peer scores on measures of the business environment, human development and
governance, which has worsened in recent years. 

- Growth has been subdued over the past five years, averaging only 3.8% and 
below the 'B' median. This is due to the adverse impact of the post 
2007-election violence, subdued growth in Europe and a weakening investment 
climate. However, growth is expected to gather momentum over the next three 
years. Fitch forecasts growth of 6% by 2015 with some upside risk, supported by 
infrastructure investment, the development of the oil sector and a recovery in 
domestic demand following March 2013's peaceful elections. 

- The budget deficit has widened sharply over the past three years due to 
expansionary fiscal policy. This has put upward pressure on government debt, 
which at 50.3% of GDP is well above the 'B' median of 38.9%, although Fitch does
not forecast a dramatic rise in the debt ratio over the medium term.

- Kenya's double digit current account deficit is also high in comparison with 
its peers at 10.9% of GDP in 2012. The widening deficit reflects deteriorating 
external and domestic competitiveness, which has hampered the expansion of 
Kenya's export base. Exports as a percentage of GDP have been broadly constant 
at 30% of GDP since 2005. 

RATING SENSITIVITIES 

The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger negative 
rating action include:

- A further weakening in public finances due to rapid increases in current 
expenditure, leading to larger budget deficits and a sustained increase in debt.


- A further widening of the current account deficit, not matched by long-term 
finance, which would increase external vulnerability

- A further deterioration in the business environment that undermines Kenya's 
long-term growth potential.

The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger positive 
rating action include:

- A better track record of economic management to ensure macroeconomic stability
as well as a commitment to curtail current fiscal expenditure and promote fiscal
consolidation. 

- Further regulatory reforms being reflected in improvements in the business 
environment and per capita income as well as governance measures.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

Fitch assumes that growth will recover to 6% in the medium term supported by 
rising infrastructure investment and the development of the oil sector. No 
drought is assumed.

Political stability is assumed with no material adverse effect on international 
relations resulting from the ICC trials, where Kenya's President and Deputy 
President are charged with crimes against humanity during the 2007 elections. 

Contact: 

Primary Analyst

Carmen Altenkirch

Director

+44 20 3530 1151

Fitch Ratings Limited

30 North Colonnade

London E14 5GN 

Secondary Analyst

Richard Fox

Senior Director

+44 20 3530 1444

Committee Chairperson

Douglas Renwick

Senior Director

+44 20 3530 1045

Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: 
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com

Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology' and 'Country Ceilings' dated
13 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
