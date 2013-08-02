FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch affirms Colo. School Credit Enhancement Program at 'AA'
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2013 / 3:50 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch affirms Colo. School Credit Enhancement Program at 'AA'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings affirms its 'AA' rating of the 
Colorado School Credit Enhancement Program (also known as the school district 
intercept program, or SDIP). The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Upon request, Fitch will assign the 'AA' rating to eligible Colorado school 
district general obligation (GO) bonds or electoral authorized lease purchase 
agreements. The total par amount of Colorado enhanced school bonds outstanding 
as of June 30, 2012 is approximately $7.59 billion.

SECURITY 

The state's credit enhancement program for school districts provides that the 
state will make payments to the bond paying agent for debt service upon 
notification that the participating district will not be able to provide the 
funds. 

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

SOUND PROGRAM MECHANICS:  State law establishes clear processes that would allow
for timely payment of principal and interest, if a school district is unable to 
make a scheduled debt service payment on GO bonds and certain electoral 
authorized lease purchase agreements issued after July 1991. Since its 
inception, the program has generally only been used for school district GO 
bonds.  

BROAD SOURCE OF ENHANCEMENT:  Enhancement in this program comes from the state's
general financial resources, and is not limited to state school aid.  

STRONG STATE SUPPORT OF EDUCATION: Colorado's support for its schools is strong,
evidenced by a state equalization program assuming a minimum funding level per 
pupil. Further support is shown by the Treasurer's providing interest-free loans
to districts for cash flow assistance.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The rating is sensitive to changes in the statutes or administrative procedures 
governing the SDIP, as well as changes in the overall credit quality of the 
state of Colorado, to which this rating is linked.  

CREDIT PROFILE:

The 'AA' rating on the school district intercept program reflects the state of 
Colorado's overall credit quality, as well as the breadth and strength of the 
state's SDIP law and associated security features.  Section 22-41-110, Colorado 
Revised Statutes establishes SDIP (the program).  Under the statute, debt 
service on certain school district obligations incurred after July 1, 1991 will,
if necessary, be paid by the state to prevent a missed payment.  Any payments by
the state treasurer will be repaid by withholding a portion of subsequent state 
aid to the district, and property tax and specific ownership revenues collected 
by the county treasurer on behalf of the district. The enhancement has never 
been called on.

Program mechanics provide for timely payment from a broad resource base.  Upon 
notification from a paying agent that an impending debt service payment due the 
next business day has not been made, the state treasurer must immediately 
contact the school district.  If the payment is not forthcoming from the 
district, the state treasurer must make the payment from the state's available 
funds.  This legal commitment is broader than that of most states with state 
credit enhancement laws as the source of enhancement in SDIP comes from the 
state's general financial resources, not just state school aid. The state has 
access to sizeable borrowable resources estimated at $4.086 billion as of June 
30, 2013. An additional credit strength is the state's statutory covenant not to
impair bondholder protections under the program.

Colorado's support for its schools is strong, evidenced by a state equalization 
program establishing a minimum funding level per pupil, and Amendment 23 of the 
constitution enacted in 2000 that provides for the state education fund to 
supplement general fund support of school funding.  In addition, the treasurer 
provides interest-free loans to districts for cash flow assistance. State 
oversight of districts includes compliance with certain statewide financial 
regulations. Also, the state constitution's Taxpayer Bill of Rights requires 
school districts, as it does all local governments, to maintain 3% emergency 
reserves.

Contact:

Primary Analyst

Eric Kim

Director

+1-212-908-0241

Fitch Ratings, Inc.

One State Street Plaza

New York, NY 10004

Secondary Analyst

Marcy Block

Senior Director

+1-212-908-0239

Committee Chairperson

Karen Krop

Senior Director

+1-212-908-0661

Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: 
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.

In addition to the sources of information identified in the Tax-Supported Rating
Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from IHS Global 
Insight.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.