RPT-Fitch affirms Bolivia at 'BB-'; outlook stable
September 30, 2013 / 5:56 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch affirms Bolivia at 'BB-'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

NEW YORK, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bolivia's long-term 
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB-' with a Stable 
Outlook. The short-term foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at 'B'. The 
Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BB-'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Bolivia's ratings and Stable Outlook balance its sustained economic growth, 
strong shock-absorption capacity and track record of relative macroeconomic 
stability and prudent fiscal management against structural constraints such as 
low GDP per capita, weak institutional quality and a poor business environment. 
Regulatory uncertainty and state interventionism could hamper the development of
new hydrocarbons reserves and credit growth, which create risks to the 
sustainability of the sovereign's growth trajectory and balance sheet strength.

Real GDP expanded 5.2% in 2012, raising Bolivia's five-year average to 4.8%, 
above the 'BB' median of 3.4%. Growth will keep pace in 2013-2015, supported by 
a still favorable commodity cycle and public investment. A projected decline in 
hydrocarbons production after 2015, easing of commodity prices and slower credit
growth due to rising pressure on banks' profitability are key downside risks.

Bolivia's high commodity dependence in relation to rating peers increases the 
vulnerability of growth, fiscal and external accounts to gas supply shortages 
and terms of trade shocks. However, long term gas export contracts that 
guarantee the sale of minimum volumes at relatively favorable prices partially 
hedge against short term volatility in energy prices.

Bolivia holds the largest stock of international reserves (51% of GDP) among 
peer commodity exporters. Adequate reserve coverage maintains confidence in the 
crawling exchange rate and mitigates risks related to high commodity dependence 
and still present financial dollarization.

Monetary authorities have controlled inflation and reduced dollarization. The 
rapid growth of microcredit and public banks is a concern due to their cyclical 
nature and potential source of contingent liabilities, although their share in 
the total financial system remains relatively small. Monetary issuance to 
finance public companies could feed into inflationary pressures. 

Bolivia's public finances are a relative credit strength due to its primary 
budget surpluses, declining public debt and adequate fiscal buffers. After 
recording a 1.8% of GDP surplus in 2012, the fiscal outturn could shift to an 
average deficit of 0.4% in 2013-2015, still stronger than similarly-rated 
commodity exporters, due to slower revenue growth and higher spending in the run
up to the presidential and legislative elections in the fourth quarter of 2014.

The general government debt burden fell to 32% of GDP in 2012 and could decline 
further to 29% by 2015. A high share of intra-public sector holdings and 
multilateral lending lessen refinancing and market risks. Ample domestic 
liquidity and recent access to global bond markets support financing 
flexibility.  

Regulatory uncertainty and a relatively weak business environment weigh on the 
development of Bolivia's natural resources and economic diversification 
prospects. The country proclaimed a new constitution in 2009 but has yet to 
upgrade the legal framework for investment, hydrocarbons and mining. The 
government has nationalised 21 companies in the gas, minerals, utilities, 
telecoms and transportation sectors since 2006.

Capacity constraints in local governments and public enterprises weigh on 
government effectiveness. Bolivia's GDP per capita is below the 'BB' and 'B' 
medians, despite almost doubling since 2006. While political stability has 
improved in recent years, polarization, deep ethnic, regional and social 
divisions maintain the risks of social conflict. 

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not 
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a rating 
change.

The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger a positive 
rating action include:

--Policy measures that increase investment rates and improve the medium term 
sustainability of hydrocarbons production.

--Improved fiscal framework and institutional capacity to implement public 
investment.

The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger a negative 
rating action include:

 

--Natural gas supply shortages and a sustained fall in export prices leading to 
a material deterioration of the sovereign's growth prospects and external and 
fiscal solvency ratios in relation to rating peers.

--Macroeconomic and financial instability and crystallization of contingent 
liabilities from the financial sector.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of assumptions:

--The growth, fiscal and external forecasts assume that Bolivia maintains 
present natural gas production levels in the near term and thus is able to meet 
the gas requirements from the local market and the export contracts with 
Argentina and Brazil in 2013-2015. 

--Increased public spending and political noise during the 2014 electoral 
campaign cannot be ruled out but is unlikely to lead to protracted political and
social instability.

--A difficult business climate for private investment and the risk of ad hoc 
nationalizations that do not severely impair economic activity are incorporated 
at the present rating level.

Contact:

Primary Analyst

Cesar Arias

Associate Director

+1-212-908-0358

Fitch Ratings, Inc.

One State Street Plaza

New York, NY 10004

Secondary Analyst

Erich Arispe

Director

+1-212-908-9165

Committee Chairperson

Shelly Shetty

Senior Director

+1-212-908-0324 

Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: 
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

