RPT-Fitch rates Connecticut GO bonds 'AA', outlook negative

NEW YORK, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA' rating to $900 million in general obligation (GO) bonds of the State of Connecticut, consisting of: --$575 million in GO (GAAP conversion bonds-2013 series A); --$325 million in GO refunding notes (economic recovery notes- 2013 series A) variable-rate remarketed obligations. The GO GAAP conversion bonds are expected to sell via negotiated sale on or about October 3. The GO refunding notes are expected to sell via negotiated sale on or about October 23. In addition, Fitch affirms the following outstanding ratings: --Approximately $14.4 billion outstanding GO bonds and notes at 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. SECURITY GO bonds to which the full faith and credit of the state will be pledged for payment of principal and interest. KEY RATING DRIVERS NEGATIVE OUTLOOK BASED ON BUDGET VULNERABILITY: The Negative Outlook reflects the state's reduced fiscal flexibility at a time of lingering economic and revenue uncertainty. The enacted budget for the new biennium delays repayment of deficit borrowing, adds to an already high debt load, and fails to rebuild the state's financial cushion. HIGH WEALTH LEVELS: Connecticut is the nation's wealthiest state as measured by per capita personal income. Economic recovery has been slow and uneven since the recession. CYCLICAL REVENUES AND SPENDING PRESSURE: State revenue performance is cyclical, while high fixed costs limit its ability to respond during revenue downturns. HISTORICAL WILLINGNESS TO BUILD BALANCES: During past economic recoveries the state has demonstrated a willingness and ability to rapidly repay deficit borrowing and rebuild its rainy day balance. With the slow nature of the current recovery, the state does not expect this to happen until after the end of the current biennium in 2015. HIGH DEBT: Tax-supported debt is high for a U.S. state. Most GO bonds, excluding GO bonds issued to fund the teachers' retirement system, amortize rapidly. SIGNIFICANT PENSION OBLIGATIONS: Unfunded liabilities for employees are significant, including for state employee and teacher pensions. The state fully funds actuarially calculated pension contributions and has taken steps to reform retiree liabilities. RATING SENSITIVITIES VULNERABILITY TO ECONOMIC AND REVENUE CHALLENGES: An inability to meet or exceed budgeted forecast expectations could lead to a downgrade. CREDIT PROFILE Connecticut's GO rating, at 'AA,' reflects its vast wealth and income resources, tempered by a comparatively high burden of debt, retirement liabilities and other fixed costs. The Negative Outlook is based on the state's failure to return to more structurally sustainable budgeting and rebuild flexibility at a time of unusually slow economic and revenue recovery. Although Fitch believes that the state's revenue forecast for the fiscal 2014 - 2015 biennium, which began on July 1, is reasonable and the adopted budget is balanced, the plan assumes a number of non-recurring resources to achieve balance, including refinancing the outstanding GO economic recovery notes (ERNs) that were issued to fund deficits in the recession. These measures will make progress toward structural balance beyond the current biennium more challenging, a concern given the state's high fixed costs. Moreover, under the state's plan the budget reserve fund (BRF) balance would remain modest through the fiscal 2014 - 2015 biennium, despite statutory changes that prioritize the deposit of unappropriated surpluses to the reserve. In the event that budget performance fails to meet the state's forecast, Fitch views the state as having reduced flexibility to respond effectively. The bonds being rated carry out two initiatives authorized in the fiscal 2014-2015 biennial budget. The GO GAAP conversion bonds are intended to accelerate the state's shift to GAAP-based budgeting and improve the state's cash position, with proceeds covering approximately half of the $1.197 billion accumulated GAAP fund balance deficit. Proceeds will not be recorded as general fund revenues, and bond covenants preclude appropriation of the proceeds and require gradual amortization of the remaining accumulated GAAP deficit through fiscal 2028, the bonds' final maturity. The GO economic recovery note (ERN) refunding is the first of two transactions to refund most of the outstanding ERNs issued to close the state's budget gap in 2009 and thereby provide non-recurring debt service savings during the fiscal 2014-2015 biennium. The refunding notes will be variable rate with a daily reset. Although notes may be tendered, in the event of a failed remarketing the note holder retains the notes and the interest rate rises to a step-up rate, the maximum of which is 8%. In Fitch's view, the incremental risk associated with a failed remarketing does not present a material risk to the state's long-term credit quality. ECONOMY Connecticut has a wealthy, diverse economy anchored by a large finance sector and important manufacturing and education and health sectors. The last downturn in the state was severe and the recovery has been very slow. More recently, in 2012 employment rose 0.8% in the state, compared to 1.7% nationally. Job weakness has lingered, with August 2013 employment rising only 0.8% compared to 1.7% nationally. The finance sector, an important source of the state's wealth, continues to erode, down 3% in August 2013 year-over-year, while professional and business services, education and health, and leisure and hospitality continue to grow. The state remains the wealthiest as measured by personal income per capita, at 138% of the national average in 2012. After lingering underperformance, personal income growth in recent quarters has accelerated to levels approaching the national average; second quarter 2013 growth was 1.8% year-over-year in Connecticut, compared to 2.7% nationally. The state's economic forecast through the fiscal 2014 - 2015 biennium foresees a gradually improving economy, with fiscal 2014 and 2015 employment rising 1.1% and 1.7%, respectively. Personal income in fiscal 2014 and 2015 is projected to rise 4.8% and 6.2% year-over-year. RECENT FISCAL PERFORMANCE Connecticut has a cyclical revenue system, and strong growth in some years historically has enabled the state to build large balances in the BRF. Prior to the recession, the BRF balance had risen to $1.38 billion in fiscal 2007, equal to 8.5% of appropriations; the statutory maximum is 10%. During recessionary periods, the state relies on the BRF to cover revenue declines, and bonding in the form of ERNs to cover year-end deficits. To close persistent budgetary gaps in the fiscal 2008-2009 and 2010 - 2011 biennia, the state relied on spending cuts, tax rate changes and non-recurring resources, including federal stimulus funds and $916 million in ERNs. The BRF was depleted in fiscal 2010 and fiscal 2011. Higher-than-forecast revenues during fiscal 2013, primarily due to the acceleration of income into 2012 in anticipation of federal tax increases, has resulted in the first sizable deposit to the BRF since its depletion, bringing its balance to $271 million, or a still modest 1.4% of fiscal 2013 general fund revenues. The state's financial performance during the fiscal 2012 - 2013 biennium, which ended on June 30, reflected the slow economic recovery. In fiscal 2012, persistent revenue underperformance and higher spending needs eroded forecast surpluses despite mid-year cuts and other balancing actions. The fiscal year-end was originally forecast to have a surplus of $80.9 million but ended with a deficit of $143.5 million, which was closed using fiscal 2011 surplus originally intended for early repayment of ERNs. Underperformance in the first half of fiscal 2013 was offset by stronger second half collections, driven by the impact of federal tax rate changes on state personal income taxes. General fund net tax revenues were 4.5% above fiscal 2012. During the first half of fiscal 2013 the state implemented rescissions and a deficit mitigation plan totaling $379.2 million to maintain forecast balance. The fiscal year ended with a surplus of $398.8 million on a budgetary basis, $221 million of which was appropriated for spending needs in the fiscal 2014 - 2015 biennium. FISCAL 2014 - 2015 ADOPTED BUDGET The fiscal 2014 - 2015 biennium adopted budget relies on one-time measures to achieve narrow forecast surpluses of $4.4 million (fiscal 2014) and $3.1 million (fiscal 2015). The plan implements several notable changes to budget practices. These include eliminating both federal Medicaid receipts and the matching spending from the general fund, similar to other states' practice, the total impact of which is $2.8 billion in fiscal 2014 and $3.2 billion in fiscal 2015. Excluding this change, year-over-year total general fund revenues grow 2.9% in fiscal 2014 and 3.7% in fiscal 2015. The adopted biennial budget authorized the two current GO bond transactions that are intended to provide non-recurring savings of $276 million in both fiscal 2014 and 2015; the figure assumes a second GO ERN refunding in fiscal 2015. Authorized debt included a maximum of $750 million in GAAP bonds to facilitate the state's transition to GAAP-based budgeting, which the state implemented beginning July 1, 2013. The $575 million in GAAP bonds being issued and the remaining general fund GAAP deficit is scheduled to amortize over the fiscal 2016 - 2028 period; no further GAAP borrowing is expected. Simultaneously, the budget authorized the refunding of the outstanding $573 million in ERNs for one-time debt service savings in fiscal 2014 and 2015, delaying their final maturity two years, until fiscal 2018. Fitch recognizes the immediate cash flow benefit of the GAAP borrowing, although notes that the use of bond proceeds essentially replaces the previously planned use of budgetary surpluses to make the transition. The borrowing has a limited impact on the state's debt burden, already high in Fitch's view. Following the transaction, unappropriated surpluses during the fiscal 2014-2015 biennium are statutorily directed to rebuilding the BRF. DEBT AND OTHER LIABILITIES Connecticut's burden of debt and other liabilities is high compared to other states. Net tax-supported debt as of July 2013, totals $19.9 billion, or 9.4% of 2012 personal income, including the current new money and other recent transactions. Three-quarters of net tax-supported debt is GO, a large share of which has been issued for local school capital needs. Borrowing also includes the $573 million in remaining ERNs being refunded. Funding levels for the state's major pension systems remain a source of concern. As of June 30, 2012, the state employees' retirement system (SERS) was funded at 42.3% on a reported basis, and the teachers retirement fund (TRF) was funded at 55.2%, the latter having benefited from the 2008 issuance of pension bonds. Using Fitch's more conservative 7% investment return assumption (instead of the 8% rate assumed by SERS and the 8.5% rate assumed by TRF) reduces funded ratios to 38.1% and 47.4%, respectively. On a combined basis, the burden of net tax-supported debt and adjusted unfunded pension obligations equals 23.6% of 2012 personal income, among the highest for U.S. states rated by Fitch and more than 3x the median. Connecticut has continued to demonstrate the ability and willingness to absorb the comparatively high fixed costs posed by its liabilities. The state fully funds an actuarially required contribution (ARC) to the TRF under a covenant linked to the pension bonds, and the SERS ARC is likewise fully funded. Several rounds of pension reforms have been implemented which in some cases elevated near-term contributions to accelerate funded ratio improvement over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Douglas Offerman Senior Director +1-212-908-0889 Fitch Ratings, Inc. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from IHS Global Insight. 