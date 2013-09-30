FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch rates Palm Beach County, Fla. bonds 'AA+'
September 30, 2013

RPT-Fitch rates Palm Beach County, Fla. bonds 'AA+'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

NEW YORK, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA+' rating to the
following revenue bonds of Palm Beach County, Florida (the county): 

--$27.8 million taxable public improvement revenue bonds, series 2013.

The public improvement bonds will be sold on a competitive basis on Oct. 15, 
2013.  Proceeds will be used in conjunction with other funds to construct a 
convention center hotel adjacent to the Palm Beach County Convention Center in 
West Palm Beach.  Construction will begin by the end of this year and is 
scheduled for completion during the third quarter of 2015.  

In addition, Fitch affirms the ratings on the following outstanding bonds: 

--$192.4 million general obligation (GO) bonds at 'AAA';

--$745.7 million non-ad valorem revenue bonds at 'AA+'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY 

The series 2013 taxable public improvement revenue bonds, in addition to the 
other non-ad valorem (NAV) revenue bonds affirmed in this rating action 
commentary, are special obligations of the county, payable from its covenant to 
budget and appropriate (CB&A), by amendment if necessary, non-ad valorem 
revenues. The availability of NAV revenues to pay debt service is subject to the
funding of essential government services and obligations with a specific lien on
NAV revenues. Such a covenant shall be cumulative to the extent not paid, and 
shall continue until all required amounts payable under the indenture have been 
paid.

GO bonds constitute general obligations of the county, for which its full faith,
credit, and unlimited taxing power are irrevocably pledged for the payment of 
principal and interest. 

KEY RATING DRIVERS

AMPLE NAV VALOREM REVENUE BASE: NAV revenues represent a broad and diverse set 
of revenue streams which in aggregate provide wide coverage of CB&A debt service
requirements.

CB&A DEBT ONE NOTCH OFF GO: CB&A debt is rated one notch below the county's GO 
bonds due to the prior payment requirements of essential government service 
costs, the absence of a specific pledge and the inability to compel the county 
to generate non-ad valorem revenues sufficient to pay debt service. 

SOLID FINANCIAL PROFILE:  The county's finances are characterized by sizable 
reserve margins, ample liquidity and conservative budgeting practices.

DIVERSE ECONOMY, SUSTAINED RECOVERY:  The county's affluent and diversified 
economy is experiencing a prolonged post-recession recovery which is now in its 
third year.  Ongoing job growth and a rebounding housing market is expected to 
further boost tax base growth over the next three or four years.

BELOW AVERAGE DEBT LEVELS: The county's debt burden is generally modest with 
direct debt rapidly amortized.  Fitch expects debt levels to remain manageable 
given limited capital needs and bonding plans.

MANAGEABLE RETIREMENT COSTS: Pension and other post-employment benefits (OPEB) 
costs are not a cost pressure due to participation of most employees in the 
well-funded state-run Florida Retirement System (FRS). 

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The rating is sensitive to shifts in fundamental credit characteristics 
including the city's strong financial management practices. The Stable Outlook 
reflects Fitch's expectation that such shifts are highly unlikely.

CREDIT PROFILE

The county, located along the southeast coast of Florida, is the largest county 
in the state encompassing 2,228 square miles.  With a population of nearly 1.4 
million, the county contains 38 municipalities including the cities of West Palm
Beach and Boca Raton. 

EXTENSIVE AND DIVERSE NAV BASE

The county's NAV revenues include a broad mix of special taxes, license and 
permit revenues, fee income, and service charge revenues.  Leading revenue 
sources for fiscal 2012 include service charges ($78 million), half cent sales 
tax receipts ($70 million) and utility service taxes ($34 million) which 
combined comprise about half of the NAV base.  While most NAV tax revenues are 
levied at the maximum or set rate, the large component of service charges and 
fees afford the county some flexibility in the ability to raise additional 
revenues.  Overall NAV revenues have fluctuated over the past five years but 
fiscal 2012 revenues were on par with fiscal 2007 totals.  Projected fiscal 2013
NAV revenues are down 3.6% from the prior year due to a drop in interest income 
and lower unspent appropriations returned to the general fund.

Fiscal 2012 NAV revenues totaling $365 million are more than sufficient to cover
NAV-secured maximum annual debt service (MADS; equal to $108 million).  NAV 
revenues cover MADS even when essential services consisting of general 
government and public safety expenditures are taken into account.  Coverage is 
expected to improve as annual NAV debt service costs decline sharply after 
fiscal 2015 and plans to issue additional NAV-secured debt are limited.

OVER-LEVERAGING CONSTRAINED BY OPERATING NEEDS

The risk of excessive issuance is partially mitigated by a somewhat weak 
additional bonds test which requires NAV revenues to cover NAV-secured MADS 
including the proposed issuance by at least 2.0x.  However, the county's need of
these funds for operations serves as a more effective safeguard against 
overleveraging.

DIVERSE ECONOMIC UNDERPINNINGS

The county's economy is supported by its traditional underpinnings of 
agriculture, tourism, government, healthcare and aerospace supplemented by a 
growing bioscience and higher education sectors. Leading employers include the 
Palm Beach County School Board, Tenet Healthcare Corporation and Florida Power 
and Light.  Florida Atlantic University (FAU) enrolls over 20,000 students 
within the county.  County employment fell by over 9% between 2007 and 2010 as a
result of the recession but has picked up since then.  Employment gains of 2.4% 
and 3.5% were reported for 2011 and 2012, respectively and the pace of growth 
has endured throughout 2013.  July 2013 jobs were up 2.6% year over year dipping
the unemployment rate down to 7.7% from 9.6% during the previous July, slightly 
above the state rate and even with the national average. 

Other indicators of economic growth include building permit values which, 
through August, are up over 16% over full year fiscal 2012 totals.  Tourism has 
also rebounded strongly.  Fiscal 2012 tourist development tax receipts were up 
13% in over the prior year and estimated fiscal 2013 receipts gained an 
additional 4%.

EMERGING BIOSCIENCE CLUSTER

The location of the Scripps Research Institute, a biomedical research firm, and 
Max Planck Florida Institute to the northern part of the county in connection 
with FAU has spurred the formation of a bioscience cluster which has attracted 
smaller bio-science firms to the area.  Scripps is currently proposing to 
partner with nearby Tenet Healthcare to open a teaching hospital.   

TAX BASE PICKUP LAGS HOUSING RECOVERY

The housing market within the county was hit severely by the recession with 
values declining by nearly 60% between 2006 and mid-2011, according to 
Zillow.com.  Since then, values have picked up, increasing by over 14% year over
year as of August 2013 but remain far below pre-recession highs.  Foreclosures 
are down significantly from prior year levels.  Taxable values stabilized in 
fiscal 2013 following a 27% drop between fiscal 2008 and 2012 and preliminary 
fiscal 2014 values are up by nearly 4%.  Officials are projecting assessed 
values to grow from 4% to 6% annually over the next two or three years; a 
reasonable prognosis given recent housing trends.   

The county's quality life advantages include its temperate weather, coastal 
location, and strong school system.  Wealth indices are significantly above the 
state and local averages and residents' high level of educational attainment 
enhances the county's long-term growth prospects are solid. 

FINANCIAL OPERATIONS REMAIN HEALTHY

The county reported better than expected results for fiscal 2012 with a general 
fund net surplus of $17 million. At the time of Fitch's last review in late May 
2012, county officials were projecting a $24 million drawdown of reserves.  The 
positive variance from the county's forecast stemmed from higher than projected 
excess fees from the sheriff's department and other constitutional officers, 
unbudgeted transfers from employee health to the general fund and over $10 
million of unexpected cost savings. The favorable outcome boosted unrestricted 
general fund balance to $194 million, or a very healthy 20% of general fund 
U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria 

Solicitation StatusALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
