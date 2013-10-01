FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch: U.S. debt ceiling in focus after government shutdown
#Market News
October 1, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: U.S. debt ceiling in focus after government shutdown

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, October 01 (Fitch) The US government shutdown is not in itself a 
downgrade trigger for the sovereign's 'AAA'/Negative rating. However, it 
undermines confidence in both the budgetary process and critically in the 
prospect of the debt ceiling being raised in a timely manner to avert the risk 
of default on US sovereign debt obligations, says Fitch Ratings in a reiteration
of its June 28 rating commentary.

A formal review of the rating with potentially negative implications would be 
triggered if the US government has not raised the federal debt ceiling in a 
timely manner prior to when the Treasury will have exhausted extraordinary 
measures and cash reserves. According to official comments by the US Treasury 
secretary, extraordinary measures could be exhausted by 17 October.

In such a scenario, the Treasury would be forced to dramatically cut back on 
current spending with adverse implications for the economic recovery. Even if it
were to prioritise debt service - something the Treasury has repeatedly stated 
it has neither the legal authority nor logistical capability to do - it would 
likely incur arrears on a range of payment obligations and thus continue to 
incur debt, but in a disorderly and disruptive manner.

Even if the debt limit is not raised in a timely manner we believe there is 
sufficient political will and capacity to ensure that Treasury securities will 
continue to be honoured in full and on time. Nevertheless, investor confidence 
in the full faith and credit of the US would be undermined in such a scenario. 
This "faith" is a key underpinning of the US dollar's global reserve currency 
status and reason why the US 'AAA' rating can tolerate a substantially higher 
level of public debt than other 'AAA' sovereigns.

Non-essential operations of the federal government will cease from today - the 
government shutdown - after the US House of Representatives and Senate failed to
agree a continuing resolution to grant it the necessary spending authority.

Contact: 

Ed Parker

Managing Director

Sovereigns

+44 20 3530 1176

Fitch Ratings Limited

30 North Colonnade

London E14 5GN

Tony Stringer

Managing Director

Sovereigns

+44 20 3530 1219

Jeremy Carter

Managing Director

Fitch Wire

+44 20 3530 1391

Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: 
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.

The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market 
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. 
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
