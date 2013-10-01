RPT-Fitch rates DASNY's $1b state sales tax revenue bonds 'AA'; outlook positive

NEW YORK, October 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA' rating to the following Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) state sales tax revenue bonds: --$1 billion series 2013A. The bonds are expected to sell through negotiation the week of Oct. 14, 2013. This is the state's first offering of state sales tax revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is Positive, in line with the outlook on the state's general obligation (GO) and GO-linked debt. SECURITY The bonds are secured by financing agreement payments to be made by the State of New York, subject to legislative appropriation. Payments are derived from the yield of one cent of the four-cent statewide sales tax, net of refunds, rising to two cents after Local Government Assistance Corporation (LGAC) bonds are fully retired, expected on or before in 2025. KEY RATING DRIVERS --STRONG STRUCTURE ELIMINATES RISK OF NON-APPROPRIATION: Bond payments require annual state legislative appropriation. However, in the event of non-appropriation the state would be unable to receive sales tax revenue deposited in the sales tax revenue bond tax fund, which is expected to total $2.9 billion in the current fiscal year. Fitch believes this structural feature effectively eliminates the risk of non-appropriation. --BROAD DEDICATED REVENUE SOURCE: The designated source of payment is broad-based and provides generous coverage of debt service. Although revenues dropped in the recession, the sales tax has been a relatively stable revenue source over time and recent results are improved. Fitch also notes that although the sales tax is the intended source of funds for debt service, there is access to general fund resources in the extremely unlikely event that sales tax revenues are inadequate. --GENERAL CREDIT QUALITY OF NEW YORK STATE: Due to the strengths noted above, the rating on the sales tax revenue bonds is equal to the 'AA' rating assigned to New York's GO debt. New York's GO rating is based on the state's substantial wealth and resources and broad economy, strong financial planning and reporting practices, and moderate liability burden. The Positive Outlook reflects the improved fiscal management practices of recent years that are resulting in timelier, more sustainable budget-making. Notable recurring actions were taken to close budget gaps in the downturn, and in the recovery the state has limited the growth in spending. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the bonds is sensitive to changes in New York State's GO rating, to which it is linked, as well as expected solid coverage to be provided by sales tax revenues. CREDIT PROFILE The current bond issue is the first offering under New York State's new state sales tax revenue bond financing program. New York State has relatively little GO debt (less than 10% of total net-tax-supported debt) and since 2002 has financed the bulk of its capital needs through revenue bonds secured by 25% of state personal income tax (PIT) revenues, subject to appropriation. The PIT bonds replaced straight appropriation debt as the primary financing mechanism for the state. There is about $27 billion of state PIT debt outstanding, issued by five authorized issuers. Earlier this year, the state passed legislation creating the new state sales tax revenue bond financing program. The statutory language is specifically modeled on the PIT bond program. The new program is expected to diversify the state's borrowings but not increase overall borrowing. The state plans to use the sales tax and PIT bonding programs interchangeably, and intends to finance its capital needs going forward through these two programs plus the GO credit. New York also has sales tax-backed bonds outstanding through LGAC. LGAC was created in 1990 as a means of financing $4.7 billion of the state's accrued general fund deficit, replacing the annual spring borrowing for local aid payments. LGAC bonds are also backed by one cent of the state's sales tax, which is required by statute to be deposited in the local government assistance tax fund, subject to appropriation. LGAC has no remaining bonding authorization, and outstanding bonds fully mature in 2025. The new state sales tax revenue bonds are special obligations of the issuing authority, secured by payments to be made by the state pursuant to a financing agreement between the issuer and the state acting through the director of the budget. These payments are to be made from amounts statutorily required to be deposited into the newly created sales tax revenue bond tax fund: 1% of New York State's 4% sales tax, net of refunds, at the start of the program, rising to 2% once LGAC bonds are fully retired. The sales tax revenue bond tax fund is held separate and apart from all other moneys of the state in the joint custody of the Commissioner of Taxation and Finance and the Comptroller of the State. Debt service is funded monthly on a 1/5, 1/11 basis, and amounts not required for debt service flow to the state's general fund at least monthly. Use of sales tax revenue bond tax fund receipts requires annual legislative appropriation, but if appropriation is not made, the funds (about $2.9 billion in the current fiscal year) are unavailable for general fund purposes, except if needed for GO debt. Fitch believes this effectively eliminates the risk of non-appropriation. The sales tax is the state's second largest source of tax receipts, representing about 20% of state tax revenues at $12 billion. It has been imposed since 1965. The base of the sales tax is amended regularly, although the rate has been changed only four times. The current rate of 4% has been in place since 1971, but for a 0.25% temporary increase to 4.25% from June 2003 to 2005. The sales tax has been a relatively stable revenue source over time. Receipts have demonstrated solid growth following two years of recessionary tax base declines in fiscal years 2009 and 2010. Although the sales tax is the intended source of funds for debt service, the state comptroller is required to transfer monies from the general fund without the need for further appropriation if sales tax revenues were to be inadequate for debt service, an event that Fitch believes is extremely unlikely. Conversely, GO bondholders have access to the sales tax fund monies in the similarly unlikely event that they were to be needed for that purpose. The state retains the ability to amend, modify, or repeal the sales tax.U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating CriteriaAdditional Disclosure Solicitation StatusALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. nFit671731 (C) Thomson Reuters 2013. All rights reserved.The Thomson Reuters content received through this service is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party suppliers. Republication or redistribution of content provided by Thomson Reuters is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters, except where permitted by the terms of the relevant Thomson Reuters service agreement. Neither Thomson Reuters nor its third party suppliers shall be liable for any errors, omissions or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. Thomson Reuters and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Thomson Reuters group of companies around the world.