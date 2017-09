NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said on Wednesday that several of its operated exchanges declared “self-help” against the Chicago Board Options Exchange.

Self-help, which occurs when an exchange is dealing with internal problems processing trades and need to send orders through alternate venues, was declared by Nasdaq OMX PHLX, Nasdaq OMX BX Options and Nasdaq Options market systems at about 9:42 a.m (1342 GMT).