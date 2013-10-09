FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch rates $95 mln PA Turnpike Commission Motor License Fund-Enhanced Bonds 'AA'; Outlook To Negative
October 9, 2013

RPT-Fitch rates $95 mln PA Turnpike Commission Motor License Fund-Enhanced Bonds 'AA'; Outlook To Negative

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

NEW YORK, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA' rating to the 
following Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC, or the commission) bonds:

--$80,765,000 motor license fund-enhanced turnpike subordinate special revenue 
bonds, series B of 2013, sub-series of b-1;

--$19,896,790.8 motor license fund-enhanced turnpike subordinate special revenue
bonds, series B of 2013, sub-series of b-2.

The bonds are expected to sell via negotiation during the week of Oct. 14, 2013.

Additionally, Fitch affirms the 'AA' rating on approximately $775 million in 
outstanding motor license fund-enhanced turnpike subordinate special revenue 
bonds (collectively with 2013 sub-series b-1 and b-2, the bonds).

The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable.

SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a junior pledge on the trust estate, which consists 
primarily of residual toll revenues, securing the commission's subordinate 
revenue bonds. Ultimate security for the bonds and the rating, rest with the 
ability to access certain monies in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania's (PA, or 
the commonwealth) motor license fund (MLF) to fund debt service if necessary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

STATE GO CAPS RATING:  The Outlook revision to Negative reflects Fitch's view 
that the commonwealth's general obligation (GO) rating caps the rating on the 
bonds because the MLF is subject to interfund borrowing from the commonwealth's 
general fund and there is no direct MLF revenue pledge.  Following a July 15th 
rating action, Fitch rates Pennsylvania's GOs 'AA'/Negative Outlook.  

AVAILABILITY OF COMMONWEALTH MOTOR LICENSE FUND: While the bonds are intended to
be repaid from Commission revenues, the 'AA' rating rests upon the direction to 
the state treasurer, contained in the authorizing legislation (Act 44), to draw 
upon certain funds in the Commonwealth's MLF to make up any deficiency in debt 
service deposits expected to be made by the Commission. Act 44 further includes 
non-impairment language.

MLF FUNDS AVAILABLE WITHOUT ANNUAL APPROPRIATION: Appropriation on the part of 
the Commonwealth is not necessary to access the MLF to cover a debt service 
deposit deficiency.

CERTAIN MLF FUNDS RESERVED: Reserved funds within the MLF and a debt service 
set-aside account have been established to facilitate timely payment in the 
event of any debt service deficiencies. The fund has exhibited large daily 
balances in recent years, providing sound protection should a draw on the fund 
become necessary.

MLF RECEIVES CERTAIN VEHICLE-RELATED REVENUES: The MLF receives a variety of 
fuel and other vehicle-related revenues that are not expected to vary 
significantly from year to year barring changes in tax rates or bases.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The rating is sensitive to changes in the commonwealth's GO rating.  Leveraging 
plans for the MLF as well as any changes in Commonwealth transportation funding 
policy that affect the revenue performance of, or available balances in, the 
fund could affect the rating. Additionally, the rating is limited by the lack of
a direct revenue pledge from the MLF.

CREDIT PROFILE

The bonds being offered represent the 10th issuance of MLF-enhanced turnpike 
subordinate special revenue bonds under Act 44 of 2007 of the commonwealth (the 
act), which was designed to provide additional annual support for statewide 
transportation projects. The rating is based on provisions in the act that 
direct the state treasurer to draw upon certain funds in the commonwealth's MLF 
in the event that debt service deposits expected to be made by the commission 
are insufficient. The claim on MLF revenues is stated directly in Act 44 and no 
further appropriation on the part of the commonwealth is necessary. Act 44 
further states the commonwealth's commitment not to impair its commitment to 
bondholders.

GO LIMITATION

The commonwealth is permitted to borrow from the MLF to support general fund 
cash flow needs.  The reverse is also true, and the commonwealth also retains 
the authority to issue tax anticipation notes as an alternative to interfund 
borrowing.  In Fitch's view, MLF balances are not fully segregated from general 
fund operations given the general fund's ability to borrow from the MLF. This 
linkage caps the rating on the bonds at the commonwealth's GO rating.  
Constitutional provisions require interfund borrowing from the MLF to be repaid 
by the earlier of eight months or July 31st.  The commonwealth last borrowed 
from the MLF in fiscal 2010 and the borrowing was repaid within the fiscal year.
Act 44 provisions described below mitigate appropriation risk and support a 
rating on par with the GO.  

MLF AVAILABLE FOR DEBT SERVICE

Neither the MLF nor its revenues are directly pledged to bondholders. Instead, 
the claim on MLF revenues is stated directly in Act 44 which authorizes the 
bonds. The subordinate trust indenture governing the bonds lays out trustee 
notification requirements to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation 
(PennDOT) in the event of insufficient commission revenues.  A memorandum of 
agreement (MOA) between PennDOT, the commonwealth's office of the budget, and 
the state treasurer spells out the timing of notifications necessary should a 
draw on the MLF become necessary. Fitch believes this structure would avert a 
missed debt service payment.

In addition, a special revenue bonds debt service sub-account, funded at closing
with bond proceeds to reach 50% of maximum annual debt service (MADS), is 
available to be drawn upon if PennDOT or the Treasurer failed to transfer monies
from the MLF. If MLF monies are received subsequent to a withdrawal from this 
account, such monies would go to restore it; however, the commission has no 
obligation to maintain the balance or replenish any funds withdrawn, lessening 
the fund's significance among rating factors.

The MOA also creates the PTC special revenue bond account within the MLF. The 
state treasurer agrees to use best efforts to maintain the fund at a level equal
to MADS on the bonds. This account is not pledged to bondholders, but the stated
intent is to use balances in the account to cover deficiencies in commission 
payments for the bonds only in the event no other funds are available in the 
MLF. Under the MOA, the treasurer agrees to not access the account for interfund
borrowing.  The MOA requires replenishment from first monies into the MLF from 
certain sources if the account is drawn upon.

The commission's subordinate indenture specifies a rate covenant setting toll 
rates to achieve 1.15 times (x) coverage of subordinate obligations and 1.0x 
combined subordinate and MLF-enhanced debt service coverage. Actual coverage by 
toll revenues was higher at 1.8x in fiscal 2012, and an estimated 1.6x in fiscal
2013. Act 44 limits MLF-enhanced debt to $5 billion, with no more than $600 
million to be issued annually. The Commission's annually reviewed long-term 
projections currently anticipate issuance of approximately $200 million each 
year through 2032. These projections do not anticipate any changes to the 
commonwealth transportation funding framework, such as those currently under 
discussion by the legislature.

TRANSPORTATION REVENUES FLOW TO MLF

The commonwealth's MLF receives proceeds of motor fuels taxes, vehicle 
registration fees, license taxes, operator license fees, as well as other excise
taxes and federal transportation revenues. Pennsylvania's constitution requires 
such proceeds to be used exclusively for construction, reconstruction, 
maintenance and repair of and safety on public highways and bridges and for debt
service on obligations incurred for these purposes.

Revenue performance has been fairly steady. Pursuant to Act 44, approximately 
72% of fiscal 2013 MLF revenues were available to cover deficiencies in debt 
service deposits for the bonds if necessary.  MLF tax and fee revenues available
for debt service on the bonds increased an estimated 1.3% in fiscal 2013 
year-over-year, ahead of 0.5% growth the prior year.  Fitch expects, given the 
nature of the sources and the Pennsylvania economy, steady to slightly declining
performance going forward barring changes in tax rates or bases. Earlier this 
year, the governor proposed transportation reform that would be expected to 
generate substantial new revenues for transportation. The proposal also would 
terminate the Act 44 obligations of the Commission by 2023.  Various proposals, 
including alternatives suggested by legislators, are under consideration in the 
current fall legislative session.  Prospects for passage of any proposal are 
unclear to Fitch at this time.

The MLF's average and minimum daily balances are significant, with fiscal 2013 
levels averaging $1.1 billion and a minimum of $709 million. These balances 
exclude any MLF revenues not available for debt service on the bonds.  While 
balances are down notably from prior years, reportedly due to increased paygo 
capital spending by the commonwealth, coverage remains robust.  The minimum 
daily fund balance in fiscal 2013 provided nearly 8x coverage of pro form MADS 
on the bonds. The additional bonds test limits MADS on all special revenue 
bonds, including the proposed issuance, to no more than one-third of the ending 
balance in the MLF for the prior year. 

Contact:

Primary Analyst

Eric Kim

Director

+1-212-908-0241

Fitch Ratings, Inc.

One State Street Plaza

New York, NY 10004

Secondary Analyst

Laura Porter

Managing Director

+1-212-908-0575

Committee Chairperson

Karen Krop

Senior Director

+1-212-908-0661

Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: 
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

