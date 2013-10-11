FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Fed delays release of median CPI
#Market News
October 11, 2013 / 8:19 PM / 4 years ago

Cleveland Fed delays release of median CPI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland on Friday said its Median Consumer Price Index for September, originally set for release on Wednesday, was delayed due to the federal government shutdown.

The Cleveland Fed report is normally released the same day that the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the U.S. CPI.

The Labor Department announced earlier in the week that its CPI and other key economic indicators were delayed during the shutdown and would not be released until after the government reopens. New release dates were yet to be announced.

