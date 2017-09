DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

Oct 10 () - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------ DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE WEEK OF 955,865 NR/AAA/AA STATE OF NEW YORK 10/14 STATE SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York BATTERY PARK CITY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 360,000 Aaa/AAA/ SENIOR REVENUE 10/14 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAX EXEMPT: 14-26 TAXABLE: 14-15 ROP: 10/15 Day of Sale: 10/16 PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION WEEK OF 205,661 A3/A-/A- $104,999,318 TURNPIKE SUBORDINATE 10/14 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES B OF 2013 AND $100,661,790 MOTOR LICENSE FUND-ENHANCED TURNPIKE SUBORDINATE SPECIAL REVENUE BONDS SERIES B OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/15/13 TNPK SUBS: A3/A-/A- MLF SUBS A1/NR/AA Day of Sale: 10/16 LOWER COLORADO RIVER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 187,840 A1/A/A REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 10/14 SERIES 2013 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2033 TERM: 2039 HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY AVIATION WEEK OF 173,500 A2/A/A AUTHORITY, FLORIDA 10/14 TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT SUBORDINATED REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 2013 SERIES A (AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 10/15 TOWN OF STRATFORD, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 161,185 A1/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (TAXABLE) 10/14 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2024 TERM: 2030, 2038 Day of Sale: 10/17 ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA DAILY 136,400 A1/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS TAXABLE SERIES C-71A MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2022 DALLAS & FORT WORTH, TEXAS WEEK OF 111,730 A2/A+/A DALLAS/FORT WORTH INTERNATIONAL 10/14 AIRPORT JT. REVENUE IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2013B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis COUNTY OF SACRAMENTO WEEK OF 109,605 Baa1/A-/A- TAXABLE PENSION OBLIGATION BONDS 10/14 SERIES 2013 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York TERM: 2025 Day of Sale: 10/16 NORTH SLOPE BOROUGH, ALASKA WEEK OF 105,365 Aa3/AA-/AA UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/14 BONDS MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2014-2023 Day of Sale: 10/15 VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPEMENT WEEK OF 100,000 // AUTHORITY 10/14 COMMONWEALTH MORTGAGE BONDS 2013 SERIES C-TAXABLE MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 10/17 FLORIDA DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 81,245 NR/NR/NR CORPORATION EDUCATION FACILITIES 10/14 REVENUE BONDS (RENAISSANCE CHARTER SCHOOL, INC. PROJECTS) $73,745M SERIES 2013A TAX EXEMPT $ 7,500M SERIES 2013B TAXABLE MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte REMARK: SERIES A: 2023, 2033, 2044 SERIES B: 2027 Day of Sale: 10/17 ROSEVILLE FINANCE AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 74,435 /A+/A+ CALIFORNIA 10/14 ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York STATE OF LOUISIANA WEEK OF 73,425 Aa2/AA/AA- GASOLINE AND FUELS TAX SECOND LIEN 10/14 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 2013 SERIES C-1 (TAX-EXEMPT) AND SERIES C-2 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 10/16 IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 71,795 // HEALTH FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS 10/14 SERIES 2013A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT 300 WEEK OF 53,950 Aa3/AA/ KANE COUNTY (CARPENTERSVILLE), 10/14 ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2013 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago Day of Sale: 10/16 CENTINELLA VALLEY UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 50,000 A1/AA-/NR DISTRICT 10/14 2008 ELECTION GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2013 SERIES B MGR: Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC, Chicago NORTHWEST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 50,000 Aaa/NR/AAA DISTRICT (DENTON, TARRANT AND WISE 10/14 COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM ALDINE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 47,225 Aa1/AA-/ SCHOOL BUILDING GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/14 BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2038 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 10/15 ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA DAILY 46,115 A1/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES C71B & C72 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2033 MONTGOMERY COUNTY ECONOMIC WEEK OF 42,000 // DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 10/14 VIRGINIA TECH FOUNDATION REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/15 Day of Sale: 10/16 VIA METROPOLITAN TRANSIT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 40,430 NR/A+/NR FAREBOX REVENUE IMPROVEMENT AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland Day of Sale: 10/16 VIA METROPOLITAN TRANSIT ADVANCED WEEK OF 33,005 /AAA/ TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT 10/14 SALES TAX REVENUE IMPROVEMENT AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 10/16 RAMAPO CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 32,725 Aa2// NEW YORK 10/14 SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING SERIAL BONDS(ROCKLAND AND ORANGE COUNTIES) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2022 Day of Sale: 10/16 COVENTRY LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 28,308 A3// OHIO 10/14 CLASSROOM FACILITIES & SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 22,415 NR/NR/NR REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 10/14 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 21,000 // AUTHORITY 10/14 NORTHBAY HEALTHCARE HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 10/17 ILLINOIS FINANCE ATHORITY WEEK OF 20,000 NR/BBB/NR EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS 10/14 SERIES 2013 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX SCHOOL B ONDS, SERIES 2013A MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago Day of Sale: 10/17 NEW JERSEY HOUSING & MORTGAGE WEEK OF 9,000 /AA+/ FINANCE AGENCY MULTI-FAMILY CONDUIT 10/14 REVENUE PENNY POINT PARK APARTMENTS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: DUE: 5/1/15 Day of Sale: 10/15 WEST MIFFLIN, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 8,265 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION FEDERAL 10/14 TAXABLE,, 2013C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION Day of Sale: 10/15 DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, OHIO WEEK OF 6,820 // PARK LAND ACQUISITION BOND 10/14 ANTICIPATION NOTES CONSISTING OF: $4,985M TAX-EXEMPT $1,835M TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: VMIG1 WILLIAMSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 6,400 /A/ COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO.5 10/14 (CARTERVILLEL), GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CONSISTING OF: $1,000M SERIES A (TAXABLE) $5,400M SERIES B (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis VALLEY VIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,560 /AA/ LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 10/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2021 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE Day of Sale: 10/16 COCHISE COUNTY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,105 A// DISTRICT #13 (WILCOX) ARIZONA 10/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver WEST MIFFLIN, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 4,105 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2013A 10/14 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2027-2035 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION Day of Sale: 10/15 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO MONROVIA WEEK OF 4,090 /BBB/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY SUBORDINATE 10/14 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS TAXABLE SERIES 2013B CALIFORNIA MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2023 Day of Sale: 10/16 CITY OF COHOES, NEW YORK WEEK OF 3,660 // **********BANK QUALIFIED********** 10/14 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 10/16 CITY OF ALTOONA, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 2,800 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/14 *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 10/16 WEST MIFFLIN, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 1,945 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2013B 10/14 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2018 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION Day of Sale: 10/15 TOWN OF LANCASTER, NEW YORK WEEK OF 1,700 // *********TAXABLE*********** 10/14 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 10/16 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,332,694 (in 000's)