RPT-Fitch: sovereign rating implications of U.S. debt ceiling crisis
#Market News
October 10, 2013 / 9:35 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: sovereign rating implications of U.S. debt ceiling crisis

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings continues to believe that an agreement 
will be reached to end the current political impasse and raise the U.S. debt 
ceiling. Nonetheless, the U.S. Treasury has said that extraordinary measures 
could be exhausted as soon as October 17, leaving a cash balance of just 
USD30bn.

The Treasury would still have limited capacity to make payments after that date 
but would be exposed to volatile revenue and expenditure flows. As in the 
debt-ceiling crisis in the summer of 2011, it is useful to outline how Fitch may
react to a failure to raise the debt ceiling, and to the potential consequences,
including a default on U.S. Treasury securities.

As we said when the U.S. government shut down on Oct. 1, a formal review of the 
U.S. sovereign 'AAA'/Negative Issuer Default Rating (IDR) with potentially 
negative implications would be triggered if the U.S. government has not raised 
the federal debt ceiling in a timely manner before  the Treasury exhausts 
extraordinary measures and cash reserves. In such a scenario, Fitch would 
consider placing the U.S. sovereign IDR on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), 
reflecting the increasing risk of a near-term default event. If the U.S. 
sovereign IDR were placed on RWN, all outstanding U.S. sovereign debt securities
would also be placed on RWN.

A widespread and prolonged delay of payments to suppliers of goods and services 
to the federal government, including salary payments to federal employees, would
not in itself constitute an event of default from Fitch's rating perspective. It
would, however, damage perceptions of U.S. sovereign creditworthiness and, if 
payment delays were extensive on non-prioritised obligations, signal that the 
U.S. government was in financial distress, with negative rating implications. It
would also have a detrimental effect on the economy. 

Fitch would only recognise a sovereign default event if the government failed to
honour interest and/or principal payments on the due date of U.S. Treasury 
securities. In this scenario, Fitch would lower the U.S. sovereign IDR to 
'Restricted Default (RD)' until the default event was cured. We would also lower
the rating of the affected issue(s) from 'AAA' to 'B+', the highest rating for 
securities in default in expectation of full or near-full recovery. Debt 
approaching maturity would be vulnerable to a downgrade.

Once cured, the U.S. sovereign IDR would be raised to a level reflecting our 
assessment of the creditworthiness of the U.S. sovereign. This would reflect the
scale and duration of the default, the perceived risk of a similar episode 
occurring in the future, the likely impact on the U.S. sovereign's cost of 
funding and cost of capital for the economy as a whole, and the implications for
long-term growth. 

Willingness to pay, as reflected in the sovereign debt service record, is an 
important component of all sovereign credit analysis. Even a short-lived default
that did not impair the long-term capacity of the U.S. government to service its
obligations would call into question the effectiveness of the country's 
political institutions in ensuring that sovereign debt obligations are honoured 
in a timely manner.  This means that if the U.S. sovereign IDR were lowered to 
'RD', it would be unlikely to return to 'AAA' in the short to medium term. 

If the U.S. sovereign IDR were downgraded to 'RD', there would be negative 
rating consequences for those entities whose issuer and issue ratings are 
underpinned by U.S. sovereign support, such as the government sponsored entities
(GSEs). Any rating impact on those entities would be influenced by the potential
path of the U.S. sovereign rating as well as the stand-alone credit profiles of 
the affected issuers.

The ratings of U.S. states and municipalities would not be directly affected, 
reflecting their autonomy and discrete powers and taxing authority, although a 
limited number of U.S. municipal obligations with direct links with the U.S. 
rating would be. These include pre-refunded and other municipal bonds secured by
AAA rated U.S. government and agency obligations held in escrow and 
U.S.-guaranteed debt obligations, such as debt guaranteed by the Department of 
Energy under its renewable energy programs. If Fitch downgrades the U.S. 
sovereign to 'RD' - following the placement on RWN - that would not necessarily 
lead to an immediate downgrade of these linked ratings. These ratings would 
remain on RWN and would not be adjusted until the sovereign rating is ultimately
resolved.

Contact: 

Ed Parker

Managing Director

Sovereigns

+44 20 3530 1176

Fitch Ratings Ltd. 

30 North Colonnade

London, E14 5GN

Tony Stringer

Managing Director

Sovereigns

+44 20 3530 1219

Ian Linnell

Managing Director

Global Analytical Head

+44 20 3530 1093

Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: 
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.

The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market 
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. 
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.