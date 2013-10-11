FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch cut Florida Muni Loan Council's rev bonds to 'A-'
October 11, 2013

RPT-Fitch cut Florida Muni Loan Council's rev bonds to 'A-'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NEW YORK, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings takes rating action on the following 
outstanding Florida Municipal Loan Council's (FMLC) revenue bonds:

--$38.9 million, refunding and improvement revenue bonds, series 2012A (City of 
Hialeah) downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'.

In addition, Fitch downgrades the City of Hialeah, FL's (the city) implied 
unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) rating to 'A' from 'A+'.

The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative.

SECURITY 

The bonds are limited obligations of the FMLC, payable solely from loan payments
made by the city to the FMLC in an amount equal to debt service. Pursuant to the
loan agreement, the city covenants to annually budget and appropriate (CB&A), by
amendment if necessary, an amount of non-ad valorem revenue sufficient to 
satisfy its loan payments.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

FINANCIAL PRESSURES DRIVE DOWNGRADE: The downgrade reflects continued revenue 
declines due to ongoing lower tax base values and management's unwillingness to 
raise taxes or fees.  Although management has successfully reduced expenses over
the years to be more in line with revenues, future expenditure growth is 
expected and there is uncertainty as to sufficient revenues to meet this growth.

MODERATE RESERVE LEVELS: Reserve levels declined to more moderate levels after 
four years of deficit operations.  Reserves are currently in compliance with 
management's recently adopted 10% general fund balance policy.  

COVENANT DEBT NOTCHING: Non-ad valorem revenues are ample relative to debt 
service and are diverse in nature. A one-notch distinction on the revenue bonds 
from the implied ULTGO reflects the absence of a pledge of specific non-ad 
valorem revenues securing these bonds.

MODERATE DEBT BURDEN: Overall debt levels are moderate to low while amortization
of outstanding principal is slightly below average. Unfunded pension liabilities
are high and management is seeking employee concessions. Liabilities could 
worsen if full required contributions continue not to be made. 

BELOW AVERAGE SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS: Wealth indicators are below state and 
national averages and unemployment rates remain elevated.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

BALANCED OPERATIONS: Management's ability to maintain structurally balanced 
operations while fully meeting its obligations and holding reserves within 
policy levels is a key rating factor.

IMPROVED PENSION FUNDING: A return to full funding of the required contribution 
will help keep pension costs from spiraling and causing future budget pressures.

CREDIT PROFILE

Hialeah, with a 2012 population of approximately 232,000, benefits from its 
location within Miami-Dade County (general obligation bonds rated 'AA' by Fitch,
Stable Outlook).

REVENUES STILL ON THE DECLINE

The considerable tax base decline (35% from fiscal 2008 through 2013) coupled 
with a determination to maintain the existing tax rate continues to result in 
significant ad valorem revenue declines. The fiscal 2014 tax rate of 6.3 mils 
remains comfortably below the state's 10 mill cap.  From fiscal 2007 to fiscal 
2012, annual property tax revenues have decreased by a total of $24 million 
(35%). Management has implemented extensive expenditure controls during this 
period, including layoffs, furloughs, and salary reductions of up to 17%-25% for
general employees and police officers. Nevertheless, the rapidity of the revenue
erosion exceeded the city's capacity to offset the deterioration, with resulting
negative operating margins and the use of reserves.

Unreserved general fund balance levels have fallen precipitously from $30 
million (an ample 25.6% of spending) in fiscal 2005 to $12.3 million or an 
adequate 10.2% of spending in fiscal 2012. This level of reserves is currently 
at the city's minimum 10% general fund balance policy which was adopted in May 
of this year.

FISCAL 2012 RESULTS ARE LEVEL; SAME PROJECTED FOR FISCAL 2013

Fiscal 2012 general fund results ended with a $5,171 surplus after transfers. 
One-time transfers-in of $2.4 million from the streets fund to the general fund 
were made representing a reimbursement of funds transferred in prior years by 
the general fund to the streets fund and the transfer of the balance of the 
capital improvement construction fund of $750,168 was made after the closure of 
that fund.  Besides the decline in ad valorem revenues of $3.7 million from 
fiscal 2011, utility revenues also declined by $3.7 million, or 14%.  Budgeted 
expenditures were down by $7 million or 5.5% compared to the prior year due to 
reduced departmental spending helping offset these revenue declines. The millage
rate remained at 6.54 mills for the fifth straight year.U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating CriteriaAdditional Disclosure 

Solicitation StatusALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
