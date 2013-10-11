RPT-Fitch cut Florida Muni Loan Council's rev bonds to 'A-'

NEW YORK, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings takes rating action on the following outstanding Florida Municipal Loan Council's (FMLC) revenue bonds: --$38.9 million, refunding and improvement revenue bonds, series 2012A (City of Hialeah) downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'. In addition, Fitch downgrades the City of Hialeah, FL's (the city) implied unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) rating to 'A' from 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative. SECURITY The bonds are limited obligations of the FMLC, payable solely from loan payments made by the city to the FMLC in an amount equal to debt service. Pursuant to the loan agreement, the city covenants to annually budget and appropriate (CB&A), by amendment if necessary, an amount of non-ad valorem revenue sufficient to satisfy its loan payments. KEY RATING DRIVERS FINANCIAL PRESSURES DRIVE DOWNGRADE: The downgrade reflects continued revenue declines due to ongoing lower tax base values and management's unwillingness to raise taxes or fees. Although management has successfully reduced expenses over the years to be more in line with revenues, future expenditure growth is expected and there is uncertainty as to sufficient revenues to meet this growth. MODERATE RESERVE LEVELS: Reserve levels declined to more moderate levels after four years of deficit operations. Reserves are currently in compliance with management's recently adopted 10% general fund balance policy. COVENANT DEBT NOTCHING: Non-ad valorem revenues are ample relative to debt service and are diverse in nature. A one-notch distinction on the revenue bonds from the implied ULTGO reflects the absence of a pledge of specific non-ad valorem revenues securing these bonds. MODERATE DEBT BURDEN: Overall debt levels are moderate to low while amortization of outstanding principal is slightly below average. Unfunded pension liabilities are high and management is seeking employee concessions. Liabilities could worsen if full required contributions continue not to be made. BELOW AVERAGE SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS: Wealth indicators are below state and national averages and unemployment rates remain elevated. RATING SENSITIVITIES BALANCED OPERATIONS: Management's ability to maintain structurally balanced operations while fully meeting its obligations and holding reserves within policy levels is a key rating factor. IMPROVED PENSION FUNDING: A return to full funding of the required contribution will help keep pension costs from spiraling and causing future budget pressures. CREDIT PROFILE Hialeah, with a 2012 population of approximately 232,000, benefits from its location within Miami-Dade County (general obligation bonds rated 'AA' by Fitch, Stable Outlook). REVENUES STILL ON THE DECLINE The considerable tax base decline (35% from fiscal 2008 through 2013) coupled with a determination to maintain the existing tax rate continues to result in significant ad valorem revenue declines. The fiscal 2014 tax rate of 6.3 mils remains comfortably below the state's 10 mill cap. From fiscal 2007 to fiscal 2012, annual property tax revenues have decreased by a total of $24 million (35%). Management has implemented extensive expenditure controls during this period, including layoffs, furloughs, and salary reductions of up to 17%-25% for general employees and police officers. Nevertheless, the rapidity of the revenue erosion exceeded the city's capacity to offset the deterioration, with resulting negative operating margins and the use of reserves. Unreserved general fund balance levels have fallen precipitously from $30 million (an ample 25.6% of spending) in fiscal 2005 to $12.3 million or an adequate 10.2% of spending in fiscal 2012. This level of reserves is currently at the city's minimum 10% general fund balance policy which was adopted in May of this year. FISCAL 2012 RESULTS ARE LEVEL; SAME PROJECTED FOR FISCAL 2013 Fiscal 2012 general fund results ended with a $5,171 surplus after transfers. One-time transfers-in of $2.4 million from the streets fund to the general fund were made representing a reimbursement of funds transferred in prior years by the general fund to the streets fund and the transfer of the balance of the capital improvement construction fund of $750,168 was made after the closure of that fund. Besides the decline in ad valorem revenues of $3.7 million from fiscal 2011, utility revenues also declined by $3.7 million, or 14%. Budgeted expenditures were down by $7 million or 5.5% compared to the prior year due to reduced departmental spending helping offset these revenue declines. 