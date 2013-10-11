FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 11, 2013 / 7:38 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch rates Pendergast ESD 92, Ariz. bonds 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

AUSTIN, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to the 
Pendergast Elementary School District No. 92 of Maricopa County (Pendergast 
ESD), Arizona's $11.495 million school improvement bonds, project of 2012, 
series B (2013).

The bonds are scheduled for a negotiated sale the week of October 14.  Proceeds 
will finance various school improvements in the district. 

In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings at 'AA-':
--$1.7 million school improvement bonds, project of 2006, series E (2010);

--$7.6 million school improvement bonds, project of 2006, series F (2012);

--$4.3 million school improvement bonds, project of 2012, series A (2013).

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY 

The bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem tax levied against all taxable 
property in the district. 

KEY RATING DRIVERS 

FINANCES REMAIN SATISFACTORY: Officials have cut costs and increased tax rates 
to mute the impact of recessionary tax base and state funding declines. An 
improving economy and stabilizing enrollment bode well for the district's 
near-term finances. 

BUDGET OVERRIDES ENHANCE REVENUES: Voter-approved budget overrides have also 
alleviated some of the budget pressure resulting from reduced state funding and 
lower property tax revenues. 

TAX BASE RECOVERY UNDERWAY: Most recently reported taxable values reflect 
healthy commercial development activity currently underway and a residential 
market that shows signs of recovery after a multiple-year slide in values.  
Fitch continues to view the long-term economic prospects of the Phoenix metro 
area favorably.

MODERATE DEBT, CARRYING COSTS: The district's overall debt levels are average, 
with moderate near-term issuance plans.  Carrying costs, including debt service,
pension and post-employment benefits (OPEB) place a moderate burden on the 
budget. 

RATING SENSITIVITIES

 

LOCAL ECONOMY AND FINANCES: Continued improvement of the local economy and 
maintenance of sound finances could result in positive rating action. The rating
is sensitive on the downside to unanticipated tax base declines. 

CREDIT PROFILE 

Pendergast ESD is located in the west valley of Maricopa County.  The district 
comprises 20 square miles that includes portions of the cities of Phoenix, 
Glendale, and Avondale.  

COST SAVINGS, RATE HIKES AND OVERRIDES BALANCE THE BUDGET

The district's financial operations have been challenged by declining state 
funding levels and delays in state aid payments, similar to other Arizona 
districts over the past several years.  State support - the primary funding 
source - dropped by $12.8 million (28%) between fiscal years 2008 and 2012 
reflecting severe pressure on the state's budget. Management implemented various
cost-saving measures including staff reductions, increased class sizes, 
consolidations, and reorganizations, to address state funding uncertainty. 

Property taxes contribute roughly 20% to the district's operations. The 
district's tax rates have increased over the past five years to address a 
reduction in state funding and a 50% tax base loss.  Most recently, this 
includes a voter-approved 15% operating override beginning in fiscal 2012; the 
override has a seven-year duration. The tax rate adjustments have largely 
stabilized the property tax levy, and combined with cost controls have enabled 
the district to maintain a sound financial profile.

Fiscal 2012 unrestricted reserves of $3.5 million represent 6.7% of spending and
transfers out. The district anticipates unrestricted fiscal 2013 reserves of 
$2.8 million (5.2% of spending and transfers out), reflecting break-even 
operations and a non-recurring use of funds for incentive payments pursuant to 
the final year of a teacher retention program.  The fiscal 2014 balanced budget 
benefits from stabilized enrollment, a modest increase in state funding and 
ongoing cost controls.

SHORT-TERM BORROWING EXPECTED TO CONTINUE BUT AT A LOWER LEVEL

The district has historically issued tax anticipation notes (TANs), and 
additionally relies on a line of credit (LOC) with Maricopa County to manage 
state funding delays of the recent past.  TANs of $12.5 million in fiscal 2012 
and 2013 (13.5% of fiscal 2013 total budgeted revenue) were supplemented by LOCs
of $7.5 million for fiscal 2012 and $14 million for fiscal 2013. The LOCs are 
cleared upon receipt of state payments. Management anticipates lower LOC 
borrowings in fiscal 2014 based on more timely and ratable expected receipt of 
state payments. 

MANAGEABLE DEBT PROFILE

Overall debt is low at about $968 per capita and moderate at 3.7% of market 
value.  Amortization is quite rapid with 100% of principal retired by 2019.  The
district has benefited in the past from state funding of its facilities. In 
November 2012, voters approved $31.2 million in general obligation (GO) bonds to
fund facility improvements and technology upgrades. The district anticipates 
issuing the debt over the next three years.  

The district participates in a state sponsored, cost-sharing multiple-employer 
pension program.  The state established annual required contribution levels. The
state program's funding level at fiscal 2012 year-end was satisfactory at 75.8% 
but below average at 68.1% based on Fitch's more conservative 7% investment 
rate.  Management anticipates local contributions leveling off over the near 
term after a succession of modest increases recently, which Fitch considers 
reasonable based on improving funding and performance trends.  The district 
provides post-employment healthcare benefits to retirees, and the participation 
and financial contributions are relatively small.  

RECOVERING LOCAL ECONOMY

The Phoenix metro area continues its recovery from the severe recession and 
housing market collapse.  Area cities have been reporting increasing sales tax 
revenues for more than 12 months, and employment totals also are showing 
improvement.  The metro employment base recorded modest gains for the past two 
and one-half years. These gains supported a 7% unemployment rate for the city of
Phoenix as of July 2013, below the 8.3% and 7.7% recorded for the state and 
nation, respectively. Metro housing prices also continue to rebound, up roughly 
20% over the past 12 months. The district reports median household income 
moderately above and wealth moderately below state and national averages.

The district's tax base is largely residential. Fiscal 2015 market value, 
reflecting a two-year reporting lag, is up a strong 11% year-over-year, but 
still remains 53% below the pre-recession peak.  The gain results from regional 
recovery of the residential market and new commercial development, especially 
surrounding the district's arenas. The top 10 taxpayers are concentrated in real
estate and retail, comprising a high 17% of total fiscal 2013 secondary assessed
value. 

Contact:

Primary Analyst

Rebecca Meyer

Director

+1-512-215-3733

Fitch Ratings, Inc.

111 Congress Ave., Ste. 2010

Austin, TX 78701

Secondary Analyst

Steve Murray

Senior Director

+1-512-215-3729

Committee Chairperson

Arlene Bohner

Director

+1-212-908-0554

Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: 
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported 
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from 
Creditscope, University Financial Associates, CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price 
Index, IHS Global Insight, National Association of Realtors.

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
