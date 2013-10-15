FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac 2013 bill sale calendar
#Market News
October 15, 2013 / 2:43 PM / 4 years ago

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac 2013 bill sale calendar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill
sales from Fannie Mae   
 and Freddie Mac for 2013.               
    Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In 
addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week.                
    Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly   
basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue 
a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or 
on the scheduled announcement date.                
    *=Bills have been priced                
    NA=Not Available.                
    Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days.
                    
AGENCY        TYPE OF BILLS             ANNOUNCEMENT    PRICING  SETTLEMENT     
   
OCTOBER ISSUES:  
*Freddie Mac  3-month/6-month           Oct 15          Oct 15      Oct 16  
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 11          Oct 16      NA   
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 21          Oct 21      NA  
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 21          Oct 23      NA       
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 28          Oct 28      NA   
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 28          Oct 30      NA  
       
NOVEMBER ISSUES:   
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 4           Nov 4       NA  
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 4           Nov 6       NA       
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 12          Nov 12      NA  
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 8           Nov 13      NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 18          Nov 18      NA  
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 18          Nov 20      NA       
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 25          Nov 25      NA  
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 25          Nov 27      NA       
       
DECEMBER ISSUES:   
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 2           Dec 2       NA  
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 2           Dec 4       NA       
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 9           Dec 9       NA  
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 9           Dec 11      NA       
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 16          Dec 16      NA  
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 16          Dec 18      NA       
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 23          Dec 23      NA  
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 23            NA        NA       
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 30          Dec 30      NA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
