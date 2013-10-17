FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch downgrades Ghana to 'B'; outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch downgrades Ghana to 'B'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ghana - Rating Action ReportLONDON, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Ghana's Long-term 
foreign and local currency IDRs and its senior unsecured ratings to 'B' from 
'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. The Country Ceiling has also been downgraded to 'B'
from 'B+'. The agency has affirmed the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B.' 

KEY RATING DRIVERS 

The downgrade of Ghana's IDRs reflects the following key rating drivers and 
their relative weights:-

High:

Ghana's creditworthiness has been further weakened by the government's failure 
to fully implement its fiscal consolidation plan in 2013. This follows a sharp 
widening in the budget deficit to 11.8% of GDP from 4% in 2011 and rising debt 
levels, which as a percentage of GDP have risen to 48.8% between 2011 and 2012 
from 38.3%. The authorities continued to overrun on wages, interest costs and 
arrears, leading Fitch to expect that the government will fail to meet the 9% of
GDP fiscal deficit target for this year. However, the decision to sharply 
increase utility tariffs and scrap the fuel subsidy reduces the risk of an 
overrun in the coming fiscal years.   

Ghana's external vulnerability has increased since the rating was last reviewed 
in February 2013. Fitch forecasts that lower gold prices and still strong import
demand will put further pressure on external balances. Fitch expects the current
account deficit to widen to 13.1% of GDP in 2013, from 12% in 2012. The agency 
does not expect capital inflows to keep pace with the widening current account 
deficit, keeping foreign reserves under pressure. Import cover is forecast to 
remain at 2.9 months, leaving Ghana exposed to exogenous shocks. 

Medium:

Policy credibility has been significantly weakened, following two years of 
larger-than-expected budget deficits. This has exerted pressure on the exchange 
rate through the large current account deficit. Monetary policy adjustment has 
not been successful in curbing inflation, with inflation rising above the upper 
limit of the Bank of Ghana's inflation target. Domestic financing pressures are 
highlighted by elevated domestic bond yields of 20%, undermining the 
sustainability of government finances. Domestic debt represents 48% of total 
government debt. The potential withdrawal of foreign participants, which hold 
26% of domestic debt (56% of foreign reserves), increases Ghana's vulnerability.


Ghana's 'B' IDRs also reflect the following key factors:-

The ratings are supported by Ghana's strong governance track record and 
democratic history, highlighted by peaceful power transfers and respect for 
judicial due process. 

Ghana's business environment compares favourably with even 'BB' median 
countries. This is reflected in Ghana's ability to attract foreign direct 
investment, which at 7% of GDP is well above that of Nigeria, Gabon, Zambia, 
Kenya and Angola.

A decade of growth in excess of 7% has resulted in an improvement in social 
indicators, but relative to 'B' peers per capita income and measures of human 
development are still weak by comparison. Per capita income of USD1,754 in 2013 
is 60% of the 'B' median, while Ghana's UN Human Development Index ranking 
improved to the 28th percentile from the 17th (2010), it is still below the 'B' 
median of 41st. 

RATING SENSITIVITIES 

Positive: the main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger 
positive rating action include: 

-A faster-than-expected and sustained fiscal consolidation that significantly 
reduces the debt burden over the medium term

-A significant improvement in international reserves to reduce Ghana's 
vulnerability to external shocks

Negative: the main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger 
negative rating action include: 

-A further deterioration in public and external finances which puts debt on an 
unsustainable path and jeopardies Ghana's external financing capacity 

-An extended period of below trend growth which erodes debt sustainability

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

Fitch assumes Ghana's GDP growth will remain robust, averaging between 6% and 7%
in the medium term. Growth prospects will depend on oil production coming on 
stream as expected, increasing to 200,000 barrels per year by 2016/17; the 
continued development of the gold sector; and further investment in 
infrastructure. On this basis, key debt ratios are eventually expected to 
stabilise around current levels. 

Fitch assumes that some fiscal consolidation will take place, albeit at a slower
pace than the authorities' projections. 

Favourable growth forecasts and a sustainable external position assume no 
sustained deep fall in commodity prices.

Contact: 

Primary Analyst

Carmen Altenkirch

Director

+44 20 3530 1511

Fitch Ratings Limited

30 North Colonnade

London E14 5GN 

Secondary Analyst

Richard Fox

Senior Director

+44 20 3530 1444

Committee Chairperson

Shelly Shetty

Senior Director

+1 212-908-0324  

Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: 
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com

Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August 2012 and 
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.