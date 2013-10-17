FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 17, 2013 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. eastern Midwest daily direct hogs - Morning

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Des Moines, Iowa                Thu, Oct 17, 2013               USDA Market News

EASTERN CORNBELT DAILY DIRECT MORNING HOG REPORT BASED ON STATE OF ORIGIN
PLANT DELIVERED PURCHASE DATA FOR Thursday, October 17, 2013 (As of 9:30 AM)

                          CURRENT VOLUME BY PURCHASE TYPE
                      BARROWS & GILTS LIVE AND CARCASS BASIS

                                      Estimated     Actual     Actual     Actual
                                          Today      Today   Week Ago   Year Ago
Producer Sold
  Negotiated                              5,872      3,570                 4,037
  Other Market Formula                    9,885      9,877                   760
  Swine or Pork Market Formula           31,388      4,767                 5,730
  Other Purchase Arrangement             17,770     12,755                 4,548
Packer Sold (all purchase types)            660          0                   880
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                   NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)

Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 3,340

Compared to Prior Day's closing weighted average (LM_HG207), no comparison

Base Price Range $85.65 - $92.50, Weighted Average $87.70

Base Price is the price from which no discounts are
subtracted and no premiums are added.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
           EASTERN CORNBELT DAILY DIRECT NEGOTIATED HOG PURCHASE MATRIX
           REPRESENTING INDIVIDUAL PACKER CARCASS MERIT BUYING PROGRAMS
       based on both Fat and Muscle Measurements for a 200 lb Carcass Basis

                             LOIN AREA/DEPTH (INCHES)

BF      4.0/ 1.4       5.0/ 1.7       6.0/ 2.0       7.0/ 2.3       8.0/ 2.7
0.4   93.00  97.13   94.00  98.14   95.00  99.16   93.50 100.18   93.50 101.58
0.5   92.00  96.20   93.00  97.22   93.50  98.24   93.50  99.25   93.50 100.55
0.6   91.65  95.18   92.00  96.20   93.50  97.22   93.50  98.24   93.50  99.62
0.7   90.10  94.26   90.50  95.28   92.00  96.29   92.00  97.31   93.50  98.61
0.8   88.56  93.24   89.68  94.26   90.50  95.28   90.50  96.29   92.00  97.68
0.9   87.02  92.50   88.13  93.33   89.50  94.35   90.50  95.37   90.50  96.66
1.0   85.48  90.74   86.59  92.50   87.50  93.33   89.50  94.35   90.50  95.74
1.1   83.94  89.26   85.05  90.84   87.36  92.50   87.50  93.43   89.50  94.72
1.2   81.37  87.88   82.48  89.36   84.79  90.84   85.50  92.50   87.50  93.80
1.4   75.37  82.42   76.49  86.49   78.80  87.97   80.51  90.50   82.22  92.50
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                           CARCASS WEIGHT DIFFERENTIALS

    145#   -32.00 -8.57          175#   -4.00  0.00          205#   -6.85  0.00
    155#   -19.00  0.00          185#   -1.00  0.00          215#   -6.85  0.00
    165#    -9.00  0.00          195#   -1.71  0.00          225#   -6.85  0.00
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                  MEASUREMENTS BASED ON SLAUGHTER DATA SUBMITTED

Information not available
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
          SWINE OR PORK MARKET FORMULA PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)

Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 4,066

Base Price Range $81.45 - $92.44, Weighted Average $87.78
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                   NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)

Barrows & Gilts (live basis, 240-300 lbs): 229

*Price not reported due to confidentiality*
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BARROWS & GILTS PURCHASE BY STATE OF ORIGIN

Illinois              8,816               Indiana                6,757
Kentucky                415               Michigan               1,500
North Carolina          138               New York                 360
Ohio                  7,368               Pennsylvania           1,170
Wisconsin               504
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    
Source:    USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA    

 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
