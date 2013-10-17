FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NATIONAL DAILY PORK REPORT FOB PLANT - Morning
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 17, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

NATIONAL DAILY PORK REPORT FOB PLANT - Morning

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Des Moines, IA              Thu, Oct 17, 2013                  USDA Market News
NATIONAL DAILY PORK REPORT FOB PLANT - Negotiated Sales - Morning
 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Loads PORK CUTS          :     364.69
Loads TRIM/PROCESS PORK  :     33.32
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
USDA ESTIMATED PORK CUT-OUT VALUES - as of 9:30am
Based on negotiated prices and volume of pork cuts delivered within 14 days
and on average industry cutting yields.  Values reflect U.S. dollars per
100 pounds.
Calculations for 205 lb Pork Carcass. 53-54% lean, 0.65"-0.80" BF Last Rib
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                      Today's Estimated Primal Cutout
 
Date            Loads  Carcass    Loin    Butt     Pic     Rib     Ham   Belly
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10/17/2013     398.00    96.17   99.15   89.22   71.35  133.65   84.18  144.47
Change:                        NO COMPARISON
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    
Source:    USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA    

 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.