#Financials
October 17, 2013 / 5:50 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Boxed Beef cut-out values - Morning

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

Des Moines, Iowa                Thu, Oct 17, 2013               USDA Market News

NATIONAL DAILY BOXED BEEF CUTOUT AND BOXED BEEF CUTS - Negotiated Sales -
Morning

USDA ESTIMATED BOXED BEEF CUT-OUT VALUES - as of 9:30am

Based on negotiated prices and volume of boxed beef cuts delivered within 0-21
days and on average industry cutting yields.  Values reflect U.S. dollars per
100 pounds.

                                                CHOICE         SELECT
                                                600-900        600-900
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Current Cutout Values:                          196.46         182.25
Change from prior day:                                 No comp            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Choice/Select spread:                                   14.21

Total Load Count (Cuts, Trimmings, Grinds):                82
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COMPOSITE PRIMAL VALUES
 Primal Rib                                     305.73         258.44
 Primal Chuck                                   167.77         167.67
 Primal Round                                   172.16         170.68
 Primal Loin                                    255.39         214.43
 Primal Brisket                                 133.61         131.75
 Primal Short Plate                             130.48         133.66
 Primal Flank                                   105.95         107.24
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOAD COUNT AND CUTOUT VALUE SUMMARY FOR PRIOR 5 DAYS
                                                CHOICE         SELECT
Date  Choice Select Trim Grinds Total           600-900        600-900


                        Not available.


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Current 5 Day Simple Average:                   Not available
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NATIONAL BOXED BEEF CUTS - NEGOTIATED SALES   FOB Plant basis negotiated sales
for delivery within 0-21 day period. Prior days sales after 1:30pm are included.

CURRENT VOLUME - (one load equals 40,000 pounds)

 Choice Cuts             42.35  loads          1,693,926  pounds
 Select Cuts             20.47  loads            818,706  pounds
 Trimmings                5.39  loads            215,551  pounds
 Ground Beef             13.45  loads            538,006  pounds
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Choice Cuts, Fat Limitations 1-6          (IM) = Individual Muscle
IMPS/FL       Sub-Primal              # of      Total        Price      Weighted
                                    Trades     Pounds        Range       Average
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
109E 1  Rib, ribeye, lip-on, bn-in       18      20,837   581.40  641.00  603.20
112A 3  Rib, ribeye, bnls, light          8      52,486   659.00  725.00  663.80
112A 3  Rib, ribeye, bnls, heavy         33      90,659   649.86  715.00  667.37
113C 1  Chuck, semi-bnls, neck/off
114  1  Chuck, shoulder clod              7      19,730   200.00  214.00  208.73
114A 3  Chuck, shoulder clod, trmd       17     228,413   213.50  228.00  214.68
114D 3  Chuck, clod, top blade            5       5,390   255.00  290.05  267.18
114E 3  Chuck, clod, arm roast           11      12,275   233.83  255.15  240.52
114F 5  Chuck, clod tender (IM)           9      11,740   341.00  386.00  356.71
115  1  Chuck, 2-piece, boneless
116A 3  Chuck, roll, lxl, neck/off       23     125,783   270.00  280.50  274.03
116B 1  Chuck, chuck tender (IM)          8      15,800   222.00  237.00  231.35
     3  Chuck roll, retail ready
120  1  Brisket, deckle-off, bnls        28      75,082   195.00  211.00  198.91
120A 3  Brisket, point/off, bnls          5       3,574   355.00  371.39  366.15
123A 3  Short Plate, short rib            9      19,026   430.00  481.00  449.34
130  4  Chuck, short rib                 14      22,960   319.00  360.00  329.91
160  1  Round, bone-in
161  1  Round, boneless                   0           0
     3  Round, bnls/peeled heel-out
167A 4  Round, knuckle, peeled           23      57,460   229.00  244.46  236.06
168  1  Round, top inside round          16      46,963   205.00  218.00  210.24
168  3  Round, top inside round          18      58,519   223.00  236.00  225.25
169  5  Round, top inside, denuded       14      19,639   241.00  263.00  246.30
     3  Round, top inside, side off       0           0
170  1  Round, bottom gooseneck           8       7,436   209.00  221.00  216.92
171B 3  Round, outside round             16      93,118   233.00  245.00  234.45
171C 3  Round, eye of round (IM)         25      65,492   242.00  261.00  250.55
174  1  Loin, short loin, 2x3
174  3  Loin, short loin, 0x1             8      27,397   470.29  516.00  481.66
175  3  Loin, strip loin, 1x1
180  1  Loin, strip, bnls, heavy
     1  Loin, strip loin bnls. 1x1        4       7,039   425.00  435.00  429.32
180  3  Loin, strip, bnls, 0x1           33     258,430   465.00  517.00  481.12
184  1  Loin, top butt, bnls, heavy       7       5,420   275.00  291.00  283.01
184  3  Loin, top butt, boneless          9      33,688   295.00  319.50  309.21
185A 4  Loin, bottom sirloin, flap       19      39,723   375.00  398.00  385.25
185B 1  Loin, ball-tip, bnls, heavy      18      30,056   235.00  245.00  238.68
185C 1  Loin, sirloin, tri-tip (IM)      11      11,150   260.00  287.00  268.90
185D 4  Loin, tri-tip, pld (IM)
189A 4  Loin, tndrloin, trmd, heavy      11      39,495  1025.00 1075.00 1035.53
191A 4  Loin, butt tender, trimmed        0           0
193  4  Flank, flank steak (IM)          17      45,766   375.00  430.00  397.63
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Select Cuts, Fat Limitations 1-6       (IM) = Individual Muscle
IMPS/FL         Sub-Primal             # of      Total        Price     Weighted
                                       Trades    Pounds       Range     Average
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
109E 1  Rib, ribeye, lip-on, bn-in        8      22,842   462.40  473.00  464.28
112A 3  Rib, ribeye, bnls, light          6      24,587   510.00  567.00  532.88
112A 3  Rib, ribeye, bnls, heavy         15      49,351   519.46  551.00  529.86
113C 1  Chuck, semi-bnls, neck/off
114  1  Chuck, shoulder clod              3       4,862   200.00  206.00  205.65
114A 3  Chuck, shoulder clod, trmd        3      39,597   215.75  218.85  217.70
114D 3  Chuck, clod, top blade            0           0
114E 3  Chuck, clod, arm roast            0           0
114F 5  Chuck, clod tender (IM)           5       8,309   295.00  295.00  295.00
115  1  Chuck, 2-piece, boneless
116A 3  Chuck, roll, lxl, neck/off       16      60,887   260.00  280.00  269.30
116B 1  Chuck, chuck tender (IM)          6      10,338   227.00  245.09  238.42
     3  Chuck roll, retail ready          0           0
120  1  Brisket, deckle-off, bnls         9      32,531   195.00  204.75  198.35
120A 3  Brisket, point/off, bnls
123A 3  Short Plate, short rib
130  4  Chuck, short rib                  4       7,476   321.00  330.50  324.75
160  1  Round, bone-in
161  1  Round, boneless                   3       1,822   223.00  229.00  223.39
     3  Round, bnls/peeled heel-out
167A 4  Round, knuckle, peeled            4      14,903   227.75  235.00  230.08
168  1  Round, top inside round           8      19,216   200.00  218.00  205.71
168  3  Round, top inside round          11      17,813   212.00  234.00  221.01
169  5  Round, top inside, denuded        4       5,354   250.00  258.50  252.09
     3  Round, top inside, side off
170  1  Round, bottom gooseneck           5       3,070   210.00  229.25  224.99
171B 3  Round, outside round              6      27,304   233.00  240.50  239.72
171C 3  Round, eye of round (IM)         16      22,565   229.00  255.00  242.20
174  1  Loin, short loin, 2x3             0           0
174  3  Loin, short loin, 0x1            11      51,661   365.00  401.46  367.02
175  3  Loin, strip loin, 1x1
180  1  Loin, strip, bnls, heavy          0           0
     1  Loin, strip loin bnls. 1x1
180  3  Loin, strip, bnls, 0x1           17      76,615   374.00  412.28  385.11
184  1  Loin, top butt, bnls, heavy       5       9,928   220.00  235.00  231.98
184  3  Loin, top butt, boneless         12      20,442   235.25  250.00  242.47
185A 4  Loin, bottom sirloin, flap        4      13,232   370.00  400.00  374.66
185B 1  Loin, ball-tip, bnls, heavy      12      50,431   230.00  240.00  237.03
185C 1  Loin, sirloin, tri-tip (IM)       3       3,941   255.00  255.00  255.00
185D 4  Loin, tri-tip, pld (IM)
189A 4  Loin, tndrloin, trmd, heavy       9       8,613   855.00  925.00  889.89
191A 4  Loin, butt tender, trimmed
193  4  Flank, flank steak (IM)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHOICE, SELECT & UNGRADED CUTS   Fat Limitations 1-6  (IM) = Individual Muscle
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
124  4  Rib, Back Ribs, Fresh
124  4  Rib, Back Ribs, Frozen            5       8,702    75.00  134.00   95.49
121D 4  Plate, Inside Skirt (IM)         19      75,847   313.00  330.00  320.05
121C 4  Plate, Outside Skirt (IM)        11      18,622   355.59  415.00  375.74
121E 6  Outside Skirt, pld (IM)           3       9,345   545.00  580.00  556.09
        Cap, Wedge Meat & (IM) Lean      21      58,601   244.46  270.00  260.38
        Pectoral Meat                    35      95,803   245.00  285.00  263.90
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GB - STEER/HEIFER SOURCE - 10 Pound Chub Basis - Coarse and Fine Grind
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ground Beef 73%                           8      35,549   163.39  170.80  165.77
Ground Beef 75%
Ground Beef 81%                          21      98,606   168.00  194.00  176.18
Ground Beef 85%                           0           0
Ground Beef 90%
Ground Beef 93%                           5       5,983   224.03  233.50  228.21
Ground Beef Chuck 80%                    10      61,534   181.00  190.00  185.44
Ground Beef Round 85%                     6       4,963   210.00  216.80  213.16
Ground Beef Sirloin 90%
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BLENDED GB - STEER/HEIFER/COW SOURCE - 10 Pound Chub Basis - Coarse & Fine Grind
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Blended Ground Beef 73%
Blended Ground Beef 75%                   0           0
Blended Ground Beef 81%                   4      44,265   183.25  199.05  192.20
Blended Ground Beef 85%
Blended Ground Beef 90%
Blended Ground Beef 93%
Blended Ground Beef Chuck 80%
Blended Ground Beef Round 85%
Blended Ground Beef Sirloin 90%
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BEEF TRIMMINGS - STEER/HEIFER SOURCE - Fresh Combos & Frozen Boxed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fresh 50% lean trimmings                  9     205,261    90.00   93.95   92.37
Frozen 50% lean trimmings
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAT LIMITATIONS (FL) DESCRIPTION
Maximum Average Fat Thickness                         Maximum Fat at any point
1. 3/4" (19mm)                                        1.0"
2. 1/4" (6mm)                                         1/2"
3. 1/8" (3mm)                                         1/4"
4. Practically free (75% surface lean exposed)        1/8"
5. Peeled/Denuded                                     1/8"
6. Peeled/Denuded, surface membrane removed           1/8"
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Source:    USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA    

 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
