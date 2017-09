DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

Oct 17 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------ STATE OF CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 1,613,225 A1/A/A GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/21 CONSISTING OF: $707,705M - VARIOUS PURPOSE GENERAL OBLIGATIONS BONDS $246,010M - GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (SCHOOL FACILITIES) $659,510M - VARIOUS PURPOSE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUDNING BONDS MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/21/2013 STRUCTURE: VARIOUS PURPOSE GO BONDS: 11/1/2014 11/01/2019-23, 11/01/2032 & 11/01/2043 (All Serials) GO SCHOOL FACILITES: 11/01/2029- REFUNDING: 11/01/2014-11/01/2032 Day of Sale: 10/22 NEW YORK CITY TRANSITIONAL FINANCE WEEK OF 650,000 Aa1/AAA/AAA AUTHORITY 10/21 FUTURE TAX SECURED SUBORDINATE BOND FISCAL 2014 SERIES A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: TENTATIVE PRICING: WEDNESDAY CATHOLIC HEALTH INITIATIVES WEEK OF 601,755 // REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013A 10/21 CONSISTING OF: $243,445M COLORADO HEALTH FACILITIES AUTHORITY $ 81,545M KENTUCKY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT FINANCE AUTHORITY $205,180M THE HEALTH, EDUCATIONAL AND HOUSING FACILITY BOARD OF THE CITY OF CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE $ 71,585M WASHINGTON HEALTH CARE FACILITIES AUTHORITY MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 585,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA TAXABLE FIXED RATE 10/21 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: CORPORATE CUSIPS CATHOLIC HEALTH INITIATIVES WEEK OF 553,610 A1/A+/A+ CORPORATE TAXABLE BONDS, 10/21 SERIES 2013D MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York STATE OF CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 450,000 A1/A/A GENERAL OBLIGATION VARIOUS PURPOSE 10/21 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: Puts: 17-18 Day of Sale: 10/22 STATE OF CONNECTICUT GENERAL WEEK OF 325,000 Aa3/AA/AA OBLIGATION REFUNDING NOTES 10/21 (ECONOMIC RECOVERY NOTES 2013 SERIES A) VARIABLE RATE MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 10/23 STATE OF CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 186,000 A1/A/A VARIOUS PURPOSE GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/21 TAXABLE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2016, 2017 Day of Sale: 10/22 ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA DAILY 136,400 A1/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS TAXABLE SERIES C-71A MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2022 TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 122,000 Aa2// AGENCY RESIDENTIAL FINANCE PROGRAM 10/21 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/23 Day of Sale: 10/24 NORTHSIDE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 83,170 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING 10/21 BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2035 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 10/23 THE TRUSTEES OF IVY TECH COMMUNITY WEEK OF 77,870 NR/AA-/AA COLLEGE OF INDIANA IVY TECH 10/21 COMMUNITY COLLEGE STUDENT FEE BONDS SERIES R IVY TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE STUDENT FEE BONDS SERIES R-1 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 10/24 IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 71,795 // HEALTH FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS 10/21 SERIES 2013A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: AA3/AA- (M/F) (CATHOLIC HEALTH INITIATIVES) WEEK OF 71,485 A1/A+/A+ REVENUE BONDS 10/21 CONSISTING OF: $19,345M COLORADO HEALTH FACILITIES AUTHORITY SERIES 2008D-2 $25,000M COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY, OHIO SERIES 2008D-2 $27,140M COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY, OHIO SERIES 2009B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York SUFFOLK JUDICIAL FACILITIES AGENCY WEEK OF 70,000 // SUFFOLK COUNTY, NEW YORK 10/21 LEASE REVENUE BONDS H. LEE DENNISON BUILDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 10/23 RHODE ISLAND HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 68,955 // BUILDING CORPORATION 10/21 PROVIDENCE PUBLIC SCHOOLS REVENUE BOND FINANCING PROGRAM PROVIDENCE PUBLIC BUILDINGS AUTHORITY MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 10/24 LEWISVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 65,000 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 10/21 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2030 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA+/AA+ Day of Sale: 10/23 CITY OF ABILENE, TEXAS WEEK OF 65,000 /AA+/AA+ COMBINATION TAX & SURPLUS REVENUE 10/21 BONDS CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION SERIES 2013 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2039 Day of Sale: 10/23 FLORIDA DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 60,000 /BBB+/ AUTHORITY SHANDS HEALTHCARE SYSTEM 10/21 HEALTHCARE FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York NEBRASKA INVESTMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 60,000 NR/AA+/NR AUTHORITY 2013 SERIES E (SF) 10/21 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/23/2013 Day of Sale: 10/24 STATE OF RHODE ISLAND & PROVIDENCE WEEK OF 52,000 // PLANTATIONS GENERAL OBLIGATIONS 10/21 CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT LOAN (40MM TE/ 12MM TXBL) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York PULASKI COUNTY PUBLIC FACILITIES WEEK OF 51,765 NR/NR/BBB+ BOARD, ARKANSAS 10/21 HEALTH FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2024 TERM: 2029, 2034, 2044 Day of Sale: 10/23 MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 50,000 Aa2/AA/ AGENCY 10/21 SINGLE FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 167 (NON-AMT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA DAILY 46,115 A1/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES C71B & C72 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2033 KYRENE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 40,000 Aa1/AA/ NO. 28, ARIZONA 10/21 MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, PROJECT OF 2010 SERIES B (2013) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2018-2020 REMARK: STEPPED COUPON BAY SHORE UNION FREE SCHOOL WEEK OF 39,515 Aa2// DISTRICT, NEW YORK 10/21 SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING BONDS, 2013 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2025 Day of Sale: 10/24 NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 37,500 A3/BBB+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2013B 10/21 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 10/22 REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 35,060 Aa2/AA/ MINNESOTA SPECIAL PURPOSE REVENUE 10/21 BONDS (STATE SUPPORTED BIOMEDICAL SCIENCE RESEARCH FACILITIES FUNDING PROGRAM) SERIES 2013C MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 10/22 BALL STATE UNIVERSITY, INDIANA WEEK OF 35,000 Aa3/AA-/ STUDENT FEE 13Q 10/21 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2032 Day of Sale: 10/21 NEW YORK STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 21,955 Aa2/NR/NR AGENCY 10/21 AFFORDABLE HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 2013 SERIES C MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland Day of Sale: 10/23 EASTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 19,545 Aa2// NORTHAMPTON AND BUCKS COUNTIES, 10/21 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2023 ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 18,562 // DISTRICT TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SAN FELIPE DEL RIO CONSOLIDATED WEEK OF 18,445 Aaa/AAA/NR SCHOOL DISTRICT 10/21 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: A1/A/NR Day of Sale: 10/22 KENOSHA, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 18,200 Aa2/AA/ TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/21 PROMISSORY NOTES, 2013A GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 10/21 NEW MEXICO FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 17,205 Aa1/AAA/NR SENIOR LIEN PUBLIC PROJECT 10/21 REVOLVING FUND REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas NEW MEXICO FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 13,765 Aa2/AA+/ SUBORDINATE LIEN REVENUE 2 SERIES 10/21 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2031 Day of Sale: 10/23 HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 13,500 NR/AA+/NR PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA 10/21 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 10/22 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 13,385 NR/A/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 10/21 INSURED REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 A&B MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 12,760 Aa1/AA/ MINNESOTA GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/21 TAXABLE BONDS (UNIVERSITY SUPPORTED BIOMEDICAL SCIENCE RESEARCH FACILITIES FUNDING PROGRAM) SERIES 2013D MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 10/22 TEXAS WOMAN'S UNIVERSITY TEXAS DAILY 12,665 // REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas PENDERGAST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 11,490 A1/NR/AA- DISTRICT NO.92 OF MARICOPA COUNTY, 10/21 ARIZONA SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS PROJECT OF 2012, SERIES B (2013) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 10/24 TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,220 /AA/ NUMBER 204 10/21 WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS (JOLIET) GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2013A MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago Day of Sale: 10/22 NEW JERSEY HOUSING & MORTGAGE WEEK OF 9,000 /AA+/ FINANCE AGENCY MULIT-FAMILY 10/21 CONDUIT REVENUE PENNY POINT PARK APARTMENTS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2015 Day of Sale: 10/23 TROY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, DAILY 7,060 // TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas NEW JERSEY HOUSING AND MORTGAGE WEEK OF 6,900 // FINANCE AGENCY 10/21 MULTIFAMILY CONDUIT REVENUE BONDS (CHESTNUT HOMES PROJECT), SERIES 2013K MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 10/24 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 6,890 NR/BBB-/NR DISTRICT NO. 400 10/21 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 10/22 TAYLOR INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,615 // (WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS) 10/21 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 10/22 ALICE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,085 // (JIM WELLS COUNTY, TEXAS) 10/21 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio Day of Sale: 10/22 SCHOOL BUILDING CORPORATION OF WEEK OF 5,600 /AA+/A- LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, INDIANA 10/21 AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS 2013A MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2014-2019 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 10/22 BENNETT VALLE UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,800 NR/AA-/NR DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 10/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 10/24 CARMEL CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,575 UR/NR/ NEW YORK 10/21 *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2018 BILLINGS, MONTANA WEEK OF 4,450 Aa3/NR/ STORM SEWER REVENUE BONDS 2013 10/21 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 10/23 MERAMEC VALLEY R-111 SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,160 // DISTRICT, MISSOURI 10/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2023 Day of Sale: 10/24 KEYSTONE, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 4,045 Aa3// OAKS SCHOOL DISTRICT 10/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2013A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2022 Day of Sale: 10/22 CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 4,000 Aa2/AA-/ TAXABLE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT 10/21 REVENUE, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/23 HALLSVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,800 Aaa// DISTRICT 10/21 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A1 Day of Sale: 10/22 KETTERING CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,400 /AA-/ OHIO 10/21 ENERGY CONSERVATION IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2013 MONTGOMERY & GREEN COUNTIES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/24 SCHOOL BUILDING CORPORATION OF WEEK OF 185 /AA+/A- LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, INDIANA 10/21 AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS 2013B MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis REMARK: DUE 1/14 - 7/14 Taxable Day of Sale: 10/22 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 6,363,680 (in 000's)