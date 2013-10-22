FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch rates Dominican Republic's USD500 million 2024 bonds 'B'
October 22, 2013 / 5:14 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch rates Dominican Republic's USD500 million 2024 bonds 'B'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B' rating to the 
Dominican Republic's USD500 million bond issuance maturing in January 2024. The 
bonds have a coupon rate of 6.6%.

The proceeds will be used to cover general budgetary expenses and infrastructure
projects included in the government's 2013 financing plan.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating is in line with The Dominican Republic's Long-term Foreign Currency 
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' with a Stable Outlook.

RATING SENSITIVITIES 

The rating would be sensitive to any changes in the Dominican Republic's 
Long-term foreign currency IDR. Fitch affirmed Dominican Republic's ratings at 
'B' and revised the Outlooks to Stable from Positive on Dec. 11 2012.

Contact: 

Primary Analyst

Cesar Arias

Associate Director

+1-212-908-0358 

Fitch Ratings, Inc.

One State Street Plaza

New York, NY 10004 

Secondary Analyst

Erich Arispe

Director

+1-212-908-9165

Committee Chairperson

Shelly Shetty

Senior Director

+1-212-908-9165 

Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: 
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

