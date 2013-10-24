FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch affirms Turkey at 'BBB-'; outlook stable
October 24, 2013
October 24, 2013 / 4:53 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch affirms Turkey at 'BBB-'; outlook stable

LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey's Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' and 'BBB' 
respectively. The issue ratings on Turkey's senior, unsecured foreign and local 
currency bonds are also affirmed at 'BBB-' and 'BBB' respectively. The Outlooks 
on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'BBB', and 
the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS 

The affirmation reflects the following factors:

Fitch believes that Turkey's sovereign creditworthiness remains resilient to 
recent shocks, notwithstanding its heavy reliance on net capital inflows in lieu
of low domestic savings. While this key rating weakness leaves Turkey vulnerable
to swings in global investor sentiment, it is mitigated by Turkey's underlying 
credit fundamentals: a strengthening sovereign debt profile, a robust banking 
system, a relatively deep domestic capital market and a dynamic private sector. 
These shock absorbers enhance Turkey's ability to deflect bouts of financial 
uncertainty and global investor unease without impairing sovereign 
creditworthiness.

Turkey has suffered a sharp slowdown in net capital inflows since May 2013, as 
uncertainty about the future direction of US monetary policy coincided with 
unexpected domestic political and social unrest and some escalation in regional 
tensions. These developments have led to a sharp depreciation of the exchange 
rate, some loss of international reserves and a repricing of Turkish risk. 
Nonetheless, Fitch judges that these adverse developments remain within the 
tolerance of Turkey's 'BBB-'/Stable sovereign rating. 

Turkey's large current account deficit (Fitch forecasts it at 7.4% of GDP in 
2013), funded almost wholly by short-term and portfolio capital inflows, renders
it vulnerable to sudden changes in global investor sentiment and its 
international liquidity ratio (76%) falls well short of the 'BBB' median (138%).
Still, Turkey is no stranger to external shocks. External financing proved 
remarkably resilient through the Lehman and eurozone debt crises. Similarly, 
balance of payments data through August 2013 indicate that the current account 
deficit (CAD) remains fully financed on a 12-month rolling basis, borne out by 
the modest increase in international reserves of USD5bn since July to 
USD108.6bn. 

Fitch considers that the combination of a wide CAD, high inflation (7.9% y-o-y 
in September) and weak international liquidity pose difficult policy challenges 
for the authorities when set against a predilection for higher growth and a less
benign global financing environment. In this context, we find the official 
growth, inflation and current account projections contained in the latest 
medium-term programme (MTP) for 2014-16 somewhat optimistic. However, we would 
expect the authorities to adjust domestic policy settings in a timely manner to 
avert a more disruptive shock to economic stability.

Public finances are a key support for Turkey's sovereign ratings. General 
government deficits should remain around 2% of GDP and gross general government 
debt (GGGD) of 36.4% of GDP is exactly aligned with the 'BBB' median. Active 
debt management has extended out maturities, reducing prospective fiscal funding
needs to around 9% of GDP in 2014-15, while the FX share of GGGD has fallen to 
30% from 60% over the past decade. The MTP notes that the central government 
deficit should come in at 1.2% of GDP in 2013, well below target (2.2%), and 
charts a conservative fiscal stance through 2016. Even so, Fitch notes that 
central government expenditure has ratcheted up aided by buoyant revenues 
(including privatisation receipts) and lower debt service costs, and could prove
difficult to rein in, in the face of a sharp economic slowdown.

 

Fitch is forecasting slower real GDP growth of 3.2% in 2014, down from an 
expected 3.7% in 2013, as the economy adjusts to a repricing of Turkish risk and
bank lending growth slows from a still high 22% at present. Fitch does not 
expect a prolonged slowdown in net capital inflows: sovereign market access 
remains intact, while banks and corporates report continuing high roll-over 
rates, albeit at shortening maturities. However, Turkey's non-bank private 
sector remains the most exposed to interest rate and exchange rate shocks and 
higher debt service costs can be expected to feed through to lower private 
investment and growth.

Political risk has risen following the outbreak of anti-government protests in 
May and developments in neighbouring Syria and further uncertainty can be 
expected to accompany local and presidential elections in 2014-15. Still, Fitch 
notes that relatively low scores on political stability and voice accountability
are already factored into Turkey's sovereign ratings, while parallels with the 
Arab Spring should not be overplayed. Turkey has a democratically elected 
government with a strong majority that has delivered on much of its original 
mandate over three electoral terms.

Turkey's sovereign ratings are supported by its favourable medium-term growth 
prospects supported by demographic trends, deepening local capital markets, 
strong debt management capacity, a respectable debt service record and a dynamic
private sector.

RATING SENSITIVITIES 

The Stable Outlook reflects the fact that in Fitch's view, upside and downside 
risks to the rating are balanced. The main factors that individually or 
collectively might lead to rating action are as follows:

Positive:

- A material and durable reduction in the current account deficit, coupled with 
a rebalancing of net capital inflows towards longer-term instruments and a 
sustained increase in international reserves

- A track record of lower and more stable inflation

- Structural reforms that raise gross domestic savings and attract greater 
foreign direct investment 

Negative:

- A sharp, sustained downturn in capital inflows which has a material adverse 
impact on economic and financial stability, including a deterioration in public 
finances and a reversal of Turkey's favourable public debt dynamics

- A material increase in net external debt over the medium term, related to 
rapid credit growth and continuing large current account deficits

- A major political shock with a material adverse impact on the macroeconomic 
outlook

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

Turkey's ratings are based on a number of key assumptions:

- Fiscal outcomes are broadly in line with the Turkish government's MTP for 
2014-16, consistent with a declining GGGD/GDP ratio

- US Federal Reserve 'tapering' proceeds in an orderly manner such that there is
no 'sudden stop' of capital flows to countries like Turkey with large CADs

- International oil prices evolve broadly in line with Fitch's projections of 
USD100/bbl in 2014-15

Contact: 

Primary Analyst

Paul Rawkins

Senior Director

+44 20 3530 1046

Fitch Ratings Limited

30 North Colonnade

London E14 5GN

Secondary Analyst

Gergely Kiss

Director

+44 20 3530 1425

Committee Chairperson

Andrew Colquhoun

Senior Director

+852 2263 9938

Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: 
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com

Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August 2012 and 
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

