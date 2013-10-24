FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch rates Brazil's USD3.25 billion 2025 bonds 'BBB'
#Market News
October 24, 2013 / 6:52 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch rates Brazil's USD3.25 billion 2025 bonds 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to 
Brazil's USD3.25 billion bond issuance maturing in 2025. The bonds have a coupon
rate of 4.25%.

The proceeds will be used, in part, to purchase securities maturing between 2017
and 2030, and for general budgetary purposes. 

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating is in line with Brazil's long-term foreign currency Issuer Default 
Rating (IDR) of 'BBB', which has a Stable Outlook.

RATING SENSITIVITIES 

The rating would be sensitive to any changes in Brazil's long-term foreign 
currency IDR. Fitch affirmed Brazil's ratings at 'BBB' with Stable Outlook on 
July 18, 2013.

Contact: 

Primary Analyst

Shelly Shetty

Senior Director

+1-212-908-0358 

Fitch Ratings, Inc.

One State Street Plaza

New York, NY 10004 

Secondary Analyst

Erich Arispe

Director

+1-212-908-9165

Committee Chairperson

Ed Parker

Managing Director

+1-44-203-530-1176 

Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: 
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
