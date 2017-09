DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

Oct 24 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------- STATE OF CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 600,000 Aa3/AA/AA SPECIAL TAX OBLIGATION BONDS 10/28 TRANSPORTATION INFRASTRUCTURE PURPOSES, 2013 SERIES A MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland REMARK: RETAIL: 10/29/2013 PRICING: 10/30/2013 STATE OF NEVADA UNEMPLOYMENT WEEK OF 571,720 Aaa/AAA/AA+ COMPENSATION FUND SPECIAL REVENUE 10/28 BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 10/29 METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 500,000 A2/A/A AUTHORITY TRANSPORTATION REVENUE 10/28 BONDS SUBSERIES 2008B-3 REMARKETING MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: ROP: 10/29 Day of Sale: 10/30 COLORADO HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 300,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 10/28 SERIES 2013A (SCL HEALTH SYSTEM) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/28/2013 Day of Sale: 10/29 GWINNETT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 211,380 Aaa/AAA/ GEORGIA 10/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Merchant Capital, L.L.C., Montgomery SERIAL: 2014-2036 METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 130,000 A2/A/A AUTHORITY TRANSPORTATION REVENUE 10/28 BONDS SUBSERIES 2008B-3 REMARKETING MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: ROP: 10/29 Day of Sale: 10/30 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT WEEK OF 112,500 A1/A/A+ GENERAL REVENUE BONDS 2013 SERIES A 10/28 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 10/29 THE TRUSTEES OF IVY TECH COMMUNITY WEEK OF 77,870 NR/AA-/AA COLLEGE OF INDIANA IVY TECH 10/28 COMMUNITY COLLEGE STUDENT FEE BONDS SERIES R IVY TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE STUDENT FEE BONDS SERIES R-1 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 10/29 ALASKA MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 76,775 Aa2/NR/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 10/28 2013 SERIES THREE MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP 10/30/2013 Day of Sale: 10/31 STATE OF OREGON WEEK OF 75,855 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/28 CONSISTING OF: $71,825M 2013 SERIES L(TAX-EXEMPT) $ 4,030M 2013 SERIES M(FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: SERIES L: RATINGS: AA1/AA+/AA+ STRUCTURE 2014-2033 AND 2038 PRICING 10/29/2013 SERIES M: RATINGS: AA/AA+/AA+ STRUCTURE: 2014-2017 PRICING: 10/28/2013 SUFFOLK JUDICIAL FACILITIES AGENCY WEEK OF 70,000 // SUFFOLK COUNTY LEASE REVENUE BONDS 10/28 H. LEE DENISO BUILDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 10/30 NORTH CAROLINA HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 66,150 Aa2/AA/NR AGENCY 10/28 HOME OWNERSHIP REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 34 (TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 10/30 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF WEEK OF 63,000 A3/A-/ NEW YORK 10/28 ST. JOHN'S UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS $57,005,000 ST. JOHN'S UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013A $5,995,000 ST. JOHN'S UNIVERSITY, REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York Day of Sale: 10/30 THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 52,000 /A+/ BERKELEY COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA 10/28 SPECIAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 10/29 STATE OF OHIO HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 50,000 A1/AA-/ FACILITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 10/28 (CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY PROJECT) 2013 SERES A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York Day of Sale: 10/31 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY GENERAL PURPOSE WEEK OF 49,565 Aa3/AA-/ AUTHORITY, PENNSYLVANIA 10/28 LAFAYETTE COLLEGE MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 10/29 MERRILLVILLE, INDIANA WEEK OF 46,930 // MULTI-SCHOOL BUILDING CORPORATION 10/28 AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, 2013A MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2014-2028 REMARK: "AA+" PROGRAM, "A+" UNDER, NON-BANK QUALIFIED WEST VIRGINIA, VIRGINIA WATER WEEK OF 39,345 A3/NR/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY DEVELOPMENT 10/28 AUTHORITY REFUNDING REVENUE LOAN PROGRAM 11 SERIES 2013 A-II MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2029 Day of Sale: 10/29 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 39,100 NR/A+/NR AGENCY 10/28 MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (COLONIAL ESTATES ISSUE), SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 10/29 REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 35,060 Aa2/AA/ MINNESOTA SPECIAL PURPOSE REVENUE 10/28 BONDS (STATE SUPPORTED BIOMEDICAL SCIENCE RESEARCH FACILITIES FUNDING PROGRAM) SERIES 2013C MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 10/29 CITY OF BERWYN WEEK OF 30,200 NR/A/NR COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS 10/28 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2013B MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 10/29 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 29,285 NR/BBB/NR BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY PROJECT 10/28 SERIES 2013A MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 10/30 DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 29,000 // COB COUNTY, GEORGIA 10/28 STUDENT HOUSING REFUNDING REVENUE KENNESAW STATE UNIVERSITY REAL ESTATE FOUNDATIONS PROJECTS AND SUBORDINATES MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: SR: 14-27; SUB SR: A1//;SUB A3// 14-25 BERMUDIAN SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 24,345 /A+/ ADAMS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 10/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION NOTES, SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 10/31 LAMAR CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 20,525 // SCHOOL DISTRICT 10/28 TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 18,562 // DISTRICT TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas LUBBOCK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 17,575 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 10/28 REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2021 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: TAXABLE EXEMPT Day of Sale: 10/31 MERRILLVILLE, INDIANA WEEK OF 17,070 // MULTI-SCHOOL BUILDING CORPORATION 10/28 AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT 2013B MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2014-2025 REMARK: "AA+" PROGRAM, "A+" UNDER TAXABLE HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 13,500 NR/AA+/NR PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA 10/28 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 10/30 REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 12,760 Aa1/AA/ MINNESOTA GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/28 TAXABLE BONDS (UNIVERSITY SUPPORTED BIOMEDICAL SCIENCE RESEARCH FACILITIES FUNDING PROGRAM) 2013D MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 10/29 TEXAS WOMAN'S UNIVERSITY TEXAS DAILY 12,665 // REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE WEEK OF 9,950 // BOROUGH OF FAIR LAWN 10/28 COUNTY OF BERGEN, NEW JERSEY REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2013 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 10/30 TROY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, DAILY 7,060 // TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas CITY OF JAMESTOWN, NEW YORK WEEK OF 6,350 // MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 10/30 SHARYLAND INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,095 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 10/28 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 10/29 MILFORD TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 4,075 NAF/AA/ BUCKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 10/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: First American Municipals, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2028 ALLEN, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,395 Aa2/AA/ WATERWORKS & SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE 10/28 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/28 NORTH BERGEN TOWNSHIP BOARD OF WEEK OF 3,250 /AA-/ EDUCATION 10/28 HUDSON COUNTY, NEW JERSEY SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS (TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 10/31 IRON COUNTY, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 3,200 // GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES 10/28 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD Day of Sale: 10/28 LAKE GEORGE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,235 Aa2/NR/ NEW YORK 10/28 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED BUFFALO GROVE PARK DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,180 /AAA/ ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED 10/28 TAX PARK BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2014-2016 Day of Sale: 10/28 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,400,240 (in 000's)