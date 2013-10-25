FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch affirms Chile's FC IDR at 'A+'; outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2013 / 5:19 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch affirms Chile's FC IDR at 'A+'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NEW YORK, October 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms Chile's ratings as follows:

--Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+'/'AA-';

--Short-term IDR at 'F1';

--Country Ceiling at 'AA+'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Chile's ratings are supported by a strong record of prudent fiscal management, a
low government debt burden, an effective and credible monetary regime anchored 
by a freely floating currency, a strong financial system, and an economic model 
based on competitive markets. These strengths sufficiently counterbalance its 
high commodity dependence and the country's low per capita income and weaker 
human development indicators relative to 'A' category peers.

Chile's economic growth at 5.6% in 2012 outpaced peers in the 'A' rating 
category. Fitch expects that domestic demand will continue to support the 
economy, with an average GDP grow rate of 4.4% between 2013 and 2015. In the 
medium term, Chile's still narrow economic base, low productivity, and energy 
sector constraints could limit investment and growth unless further progress is 
made in these areas. Sustained robust economic growth rates would be needed for 
Chile's per capita income and social indicators to converge to higher rated 
sovereigns.  

Strong fiscal policy framework, low projected deficits, low public debt at 11.9%
of GDP in 2012, favorable debt dynamics and adequate Treasury fiscal buffers 
support Chile's fiscal flexibility and underscore the shock-absorption capacity 
of the economy. A benign inflation environment and some moderation in credit 
growth also give monetary authorities room to stimulate the economy if needed. 

The main macro imbalance facing the Chilean economy is its increased current 
account deficit which could exceed 4% of GDP in 2013 and 2014, partially 
explained by moderation in copper prices and a positive investment cycle.

Chile's high commodity dependence is more evident in its external accounts than 
in its fiscal accounts, with the share of mining-related public revenues 
decreasing to 13% in 2012 from 27% in 2007. A sharp and abrupt correction in 
copper prices could pose challenges for external accounts although the flexible 
FX regime has shown to be effective in smoothing the transition. In addition, 
Chile's central bank has built up its FX reserve position in recent years which 
could also help to reduce FX volatility.

Presidential and legislative elections scheduled for November 2013 occur at a 
time when most socioeconomic variables show large improvements for Chileans 
across all income levels. Voters now have raised expectations of an even 
brighter future, and feel empowered to demand better living conditions, 
inclusion and social mobility. Meeting the increased social demands of the 
Chilean society will represent a challenge for the next administration

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not 
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a rating 
change.

The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger a positive 
rating action include:

-- Greater confidence in the sustainability of high investment and economic 
growth. Advances in micro reforms that enhance productivity, medium-term growth 
prospects and bridge the per-capita income gap relative to peers.

--Significant improvements in the country's fiscal and external balance sheets.

The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger a negative 
rating action include:

 

--A material weakening in growth and investment prospects;

--A severe and sustained deterioration in terms of trade leading to a weakening 
in public and external balance sheets.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of assumptions:

--That China avoids a hard landing and grows at average of 7.2% during 
2013-2015. Fitch assumes no sustained deep decline in commodity prices.  

--That Chile continues to adhere to its fiscal rule which defines public 
expenditures as a function of its structural revenues.

--That the investment plan of Codelco and other private sector companies are 
sufficient to maintain steady copper production.

--That it is unlikely Chile's highly successful economic model could be 
undermined following the forthcoming presidential elections.

Contact:

Primary Analyst

Santiago Mosquera

Director

+1-212-908-0271

Fitch Ratings, Inc.

One State Street Plaza

New York, NY 10004

Secondary Analyst

Shelly Shetty

Senior Director

+1-212-908-0324 

Committee Chairperson

Ed Parker

Managing Director

+44 20 3530 1176 

Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: 
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.