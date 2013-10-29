FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch affirms California Earthquake Authority at 'A'; outlook stable
October 29, 2013

RPT-Fitch affirms California Earthquake Authority at 'A'; outlook stable

CHICAGO, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the California Earthquake
Authority's (CEA) outstanding fixed-rate revenue bonds at 'A'. The bonds mature 
on July 1, 2016. Fitch has also affirmed the CEA's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 
at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. 

Key Rating Drivers

The ratings reflect the CEA's maintenance of claims-paying resources targeted to
cover losses for at least a one-in-500-year earthquake. The CEA had $10 billion 
in sources of funds to pay claims at June 30, 2013. Included was $4.4 billion in
available capital, as well as the proceeds from the revenue bonds, reinsurance 
and other risk transfer, and prospective post-earthquake assessments of 
'participating insurers'. 

The CEA's principal risk is a catastrophic earthquake large enough to exhaust 
its claims-paying resources and requiring it to access the capital markets or 
other sources in order to pay claims. The total claims-paying resources are 
estimated to cover losses for a one-in-500-year earthquake, or a probability of 
(resource) exhaustion of 0.20% at June 30, 2013. 

In Fitch's assessment, the CEA's capital quality is adequate. Fitch reviewed the
probability of exhaustion from three independent modeling firms (EQE, AIR and 
RMS) and from the CEA's survivability scenarios, against the insurance-linked 
security (ILS) calibration matrix for this assessment.

The CEA's ratings also reflect Fitch's belief that the CEA's financial 
flexibility is much stronger than similarly-rated private insurers that insure 
catastrophe risk. The state of California, the insurance industry in California,
and policyholders in California all have an interest in the CEA's continuance as
an organization in Fitch's view. 

In addition, Fitch believes there are potential public policy or industry 
initiatives that would contribute to the CEA's ability to recapitalize following
a large earthquake that exhausted its claims-paying resources. Also contributing
to the CEA's financial flexibility are its strong capital formation rate, and 
the ability to access capital markets to issue additional revenue bonds. 

Additional ratings strengths include the CEA's stable pledged revenues and 
performance on debt service covenants, which result in part from its highly 
profitable operations, and significant market share. The quality of the CEA's 
investment portfolio is very high, consisting solely of U.S. government and 
agency securities, 'AAA'-rated commercial paper, and cash and equivalents. 

Rating Sensitivities

Key ratings triggers that could lead to a downgrade include changes in 
claims-paying resources that reduced covered losses to a one-in-400-year event. 
However, a timely demonstration of the CEA's ability to access capital markets 
or recapitalize by other means, following a reduction in claims-paying capacity,
could mitigate downgrade pressure. Fitch may also downgrade the ratings if the 
quality of its investment portfolio or the financial strength of its industry 
members or reinsurers declined materially.

The key rating trigger that could lead to an upgrade is an increase in 
claims-paying resources to a one-in-1,000-year event. 

The CEA is a privately financed, publicly managed entity that offers basic 
residential earthquake insurance in California. The CEA was created by the 
California Legislature in 1996 to assure availability of earthquake coverage for
homeowners following the Northridge Earthquake. 

Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: 

The California Earthquake Authority

--Fixed-rate revenue bonds due 2016 at 'A';

--IDR at 'A'. 

Contact: 

Primary Analyst

Martha M. Butler, CFA 

Senior Director

+1-312-368-3191

Fitch Ratings, Inc.

70 W. Madison Street

Chicago, IL 60602

Secondary Analyst

Chris A. Grimes

Associate Director

+1-312-368-3263

Committee Chairperson

Douglas L. Meyer, CFA

Managing Director

+1-312-368-2061

Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: 
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

