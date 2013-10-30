FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar erases losses vs euro, gains vs yen after Fed
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2013 / 6:12 PM / 4 years ago

Dollar erases losses vs euro, gains vs yen after Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar erased its losses against the euro and rose against the yen on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it will keep buying $85 billion in bonds per month to support the economy, a decision that was widely expected.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.3726, according to Reuters data, compared with $1.3774 before the Fed statement. It was last trading at $1.3740, down slightly on the day.

The dollar rose to 98.49 yen after the Fed, and was last at changing hands at 98.38 yen, up 0.2 percent on the day. Before the announcement, the dollar was trading around 98.13 yen.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.