DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- STATE OF HAWAII WEEK OF 806,915 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/04 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 11/1 & 11/4 Day of Sale: 11/05 NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 437,900 /BBB-/BBB- AUTHORITY 11/04 THE GOETHALS BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PROJECT (AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 11/05 KENTUCKY HIGHER EDUCATION STUDENT WEEK OF 384,000 /AA+/AAA LOAN CORPORATION 11/04 LIBOR FLOATING RATE NOTES MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 11/04 THE COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 362,960 Aaa/AAA/ COMMONWEALTH TRANSPORTATION FUND 11/04 REVENUE BONDS (ACCELERATED BRIDGE PROGRAM) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 11/04/2013 Day of Sale: 11/05 COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 286,000 Aaa/AAA/ FEDERAL HIGHWAY GRANT ANTICIPATION 11/04 NOTES ACCELERATED BRIDGE PROGRAM MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2027 REMARK: ROP: MON AND TUES Day of Sale: 10/06 SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA RAPID WEEK OF 240,000 Aaa/AAA/NR TRANSIT DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 11/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (ELECTION OF 2004), 2013 SERIES C MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TENNESSEE STATE SCHOOL BOND WEEK OF 148,895 Aa1/AA/AA+ AUTHORITY 11/04 HIGHER EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES SECOND PROGRAM BONDS 2013 SEREIS A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP HEALTHCARE WEEK OF 145,500 Aa3// DISTRICT 11/04 FIXED RATE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 11/04/2013 Day of Sale: 11/05 IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY HEALTH WEEK OF 121,000 /NR/ REVENUE GENESIS HEALTH SYSTEM 11/04 SERIES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2021-2033 Day of Sale: 11/07 CITY OF HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA WEEK OF 102,080 Aaa/AAA/ 77,840M GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL 11/04 WARRANTS, SERIES 2013-C 24,240M GENERAL OBLIGATION WARRANTS SERIES 2013-D MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 11/07 STATE OF CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 100,000 A1/A/A GENERAL OBLIGATION INDEX FLOATING 11/04 RATE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 11/06 STATE OF CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 100,000 A1/A/A MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: SIFMA INDEX FRN NOTE Day of Sale: 11/06 RHODE ISLAND HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 85,520 NR/BBB-/BBB BUILDING CORPORATION 11/04 HOSPITAL FINANCING REVENUE BONDS CARE NEW ENGLAND ISSUE, SERIES 2013A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York STATE OF NEVADA (CAPITOL COMPLEX WEEK OF 84,830 Aa3/AA-/AA BUILDING 1 PROJECT) 11/04 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 11/06 HOSPITAL AUTHORITY OF SAVANNAH WEEK OF 78,365 A3/NR/A- REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013A AND 11/04 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013B (TAXABLE) (ST. JOSEPH'S/CANDLER HEALTH SYSTEM, INC.) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 11/05 SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 60,000 Aa1/AAA/ AUTHORITY 11/04 HOMEOWNERSHIP MORTGAGE (AMT/TE) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: AMT DUE: 2014-2019, PAC; TE: 2020- 2024, 2029, 2032, 2044 PAC ROP: TUES Day of Sale: 11/06 MAINE HEALTH AND HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 55,535 A1/A+/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS, 11/04 BATES COLLEGE ISSUE, SERIES 2013 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: RETAIL ORDER PERIOD: MONDAY Day of Sale: 11/05 LOUISIANA TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY WEEK OF 52,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- REFUNDING 11/04 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 TERM: 2003, 2043 Day of Sale: 11/07 SMITHSONIAN INSTITUTION WEEK OF 50,000 Aaa/AAA/NR TAXABLE BONDS 11/04 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York COUNTY OF FRANKLIN, OHIO WEEK OF 50,000 NR/BBB-/ HEALTH CARE FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT 11/04 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 11/07 MIDLOTHIAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 49,740 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 11/04 VARIOUS RATE UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013C MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 11/07 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 45,345 /A-/ GLENDALE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY 11/04 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING, CALIFORNIA MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2021 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 11/05 TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD LOCAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 45,000 /A/ CORPORATION 11/04 ADELPHI UNIVERSITY PROJECT MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 11/07 STATE OF HAWAII WEEK OF 44,795 Aa2/AA/ TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/04 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 11/1 & 11/4 Day of Sale: 11/05 CITY OF HAZARD, KENTUCKY WEEK OF 42,000 MIG 1// HEALTHCARE REVENUE BAN 11/04 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York TERM: 2014 REMARK: SHORT TERM DESK Day of Sale: 11/07 EDGEWOOD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 41,210 Aaa//AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 11/04 BEXAR COUNTY REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM MISSOURI DFB INFRA REFUNDING WEEK OF 36,565 /A/ REVENUE INDEPENDENCE WATER 11/04 SERIES 2013D MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2029 Day of Sale: 11/04 OREGON HOUSING AND COMMUNITY WEEK OF 34,570 Aa2// SERVICES DEPARTMENT 11/04 MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 11/06/2013 Day of Sale: 11/07 PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 1 OF WEEK OF 33,625 A1/A/A GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WASHINGTON 11/04 ELECTRIC REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York NORTHERN MUNICIPAL POWER AGENCY WEEK OF 29,500 A3/A-/ (MINNESOTA) ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE 11/04 BONDS SERIES 2013A & SERIES 2013B MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 11/05 COLLIER COUNTY EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 28,750 NR/BBB-/NR FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS 11/04 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond TERM: 2023, 2028, 2033, 2043 Day of Sale: 11/06 CITY OF AKRON, OHIO WEEK OF 26,200 // INCOME TAX REVENUE NOTES, 11/04 SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis VIRGINIA RESOURCES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 26,150 // INFRASTRUCTURE AND STATE MORAL 11/04 OBLIGATION REVENUE BONDS TAXABLE & TAX-EXEMPT MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: Infrastructure Revenue 2013C Bonds- Aaa/AAA/NR Moral Obligation 2013C Bonds - Aa2/AA/NR LAMAR INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 25,795 Aa2/AA/ TEXAS 11/04 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2025 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 11/05 SAN DIEGO UNIFIED PORT DISTRICT WEEK OF 22,000 /A+/A+ REFUNDING REVENUE 11/04 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 11/06 STATE OF VERMONT WEEK OF 20,225 Aaa/AA+/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/04 2013 SERIES A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York Day of Sale: 11/04 ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 18,562 // DISTRICT TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas WISCONSIN KENOSHA TAXABLE WEEK OF 18,200 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES 11/04 SERIES 2013A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2023 Day of Sale: 11/04 HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY OF PALM WEEK OF 13,500 NR/AA+/NR BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA 11/04 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 11/05 TEXAS WOMAN'S UNIVERSITY TEXAS DAILY 12,665 // REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas IOWA MARION URBAN RENEWAL WEEK OF 9,775 // GENERAL OBLIGATION CERTIFICATES OF 11/04 PARTICIPATION SERIES 2013A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2033 Day of Sale: 11/07 ARDSLEY UFSD WEEK OF 9,510 // NEW YORK 11/04 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 11/06 COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,320 /AA/ NUMBER 218 COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS 11/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago Day of Sale: 11/06 COUNTY OF TOMPKINS, NEW YORK WEEK OF 9,300 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATIONS 11/04 PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS, 2013 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE NEW MEXICO WEEK OF 9,000 Aa2// MILITARY INSTITUTE AT ROSWELL 11/04 SERIES 2013A TAX-EXEMPT MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2028 Day of Sale: 11/05 POWESHIEK WATER ASSOCIATION, IOWA WEEK OF 7,565 /A+/ WATER REVENUE REFUNDING 11/04 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2035 Day of Sale: 11/06 TROY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, DAILY 7,060 // TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas EL RANCHO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,000 NR/A+/NR CALIFORNIA 11/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 11/05 NEW JERSEY HOUSING AND MORTGAGE WEEK OF 6,900 NR/AA+/NR FINANCE AGENCY 11/04 MULTIFAMILY CONDUIT REVENUE BONDS (CHESTNUT HOMES PROJECT), SERIES 2013K MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 11/06 WEST VIRGINIA SHEPHERD UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 6,695 A2/NR/ BOARD OF GOVERNORS 11/04 SERIES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2035 Day of Sale: 11/05 WASHINGTON TUKWILA LOCAL WEEK OF 6,687 /BBB/ IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT 11/04 SERIES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2029 Day of Sale: 11/05 MICHIGAN CITY SBC, INDIANA WEEK OF 6,200 // TAXABLE AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX 11/04 FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS 2013 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis REMARK: Due: 7/25 - 1/27 S&P Programmatic Rating Pending Day of Sale: 11/06 BALSZ ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,445 A// #31 OF MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA 11/04 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, PROJECT OF 2011, SERIES B (2013) BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2026 Day of Sale: 11/06 WALLER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,320 A1// TEXAS 11/04 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2027 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 11/04 BRAZORIA COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,215 NR/BBB/NR DISTRICT NO.28 11/04 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 11/06 BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE NEW MEXICO WEEK OF 3,855 Aa2// MILITARY INSTITUTE AT ROSWELL 11/04 SERIES 2013B TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2014-2017 Day of Sale: 11/05 DANSVILLE CSD WEEK OF 3,545 // NEW YORK 11/04 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 11/07 MISSOURI BELTON SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,360 Aa1// NO. 124 GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/04 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2018 Day of Sale: 11/04 LINDALE, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,000 /AA-/ COMBINATION TAX AND UTILITY SYSTEM 11/04 REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATIONS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2033 BOULDER PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 2,000 NR/NR/NR DISTRICT, NEW MEXICO 11/04 SPECIAL LEVY REVENUE BONDS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas TERM: 2043 Day of Sale: 11/05 MISSOURI DFB INFRA REFUNDING WEEK OF 1,960 /A/ REVENUE WATER TAXABLE SERIES 2013E 11/04 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2014 Day of Sale: 11/04 IOWA MARION URBAN RENEWAL GENERAL WEEK OF 1,750 // OBLIGATION CERTIFICATES OF 11/04 OBLIGATION SERIES 2013B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2019 Day of Sale: 11/07 WELDON VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. WEEK OF 675 NR/AA-/NR RE-20(J) 11/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 11/05 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,457,747 (in 000's)