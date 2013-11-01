FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch upgrades Methodist Medical Center's (IL) series 2011B revs to 'AA-'; outlook revised to stable
#Market News
November 1, 2013 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch upgrades Methodist Medical Center's (IL) series 2011B revs to 'AA-'; outlook revised to stable

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

CHICAGO, November 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the rating to 'AA-' from
'A' on $51.22 million Illinois Finance Authority variable rate demand revenue 
bonds, series 2011B issued on behalf of Methodist Medical Center of Illinois 
(Methodist).  The series 2011B bonds are supported by a letter of credit from 
PNC Bank. 

The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Positive.

Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the 'AA-' rating on approximately $587.9 
million of Iowa Finance Authority revenue bonds issued on behalf of UnityPoint 
Health (IA).  

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

The rating upgrade to 'AA-' reflects the substitution of security on the bonds 
related to the inclusion of Methodist into UnityPoint Health's obligated group 
(Fitch rated 'AA-') effective Nov. 1, 2013.  Methodist has been included in 
UnityPoint Health's consolidated financial statements since the acquisition in 
October, 2011.  Fitch's previous affirmation of UnityPoint Health's 'AA-' rating
on Aug. 29, 2013, included the Methodist bonds in its analysis.  Therefore, 
inclusion of Methodist into UnityPoint Health's obligated group does not change 
its credit profile.

UnityPoint Health signed an affiliation agreement with Proctor Hospital to merge
Proctor into UnityPoint - Methodist on Sept. 9, 2013.  Proctor Hospital is a 220
licensed bed hospital in Peoria, IL.  Total operating revenues equaled $114.7 
million in fiscal 2012.  At June 30, 2013, Proctor had $31 million in total debt
and $9.5 million in unrestricted cash and investments.  Given Proctor's size 
relative to UnityPoint Health, the acquisition is immaterial to UnityPoint 
Health's credit profile.

UnityPoint Health also announced that it signed an affiliation agreement to 
combine operations with Meriter Health Services (WI) on Oct. 10, 2013 pending 
regulatory approval.  Meriter operates a 448 bed community hospital in Madison, 
WI.  Fitch does not anticipate that the affiliation will have a material impact 
on UnityPoint Health's credit profile, but will assess any impact upon 
completion of the affiliation.

RATING SENSITIVITIES  

MAINTENANCE OF CURRENT PROFILE: Fitch expects that UnityPoint Health's stable 
operating profitability and light debt burden will continue to provide for 
strong MADS coverage, while the solid liquidity position provides cushion 
against potential operating pressures.ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

