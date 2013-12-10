Iowa/Minnesota daily direct hogs - Morning

IOWA/MINNESOTA DAILY DIRECT MORNING HOG REPORT BASED ON STATE OF ORIGIN PLANT DELIVERED PURCHASE DATA FOR Tuesday, December 10, 2013 (As of 9:30 AM) CURRENT VOLUME BY PURCHASE TYPE BARROWS & GILTS LIVE AND CARCASS BASIS Estimated Actual Actual Actual Today Today Week Ago Year Ago Producer Sold Negotiated 1,415 350 507 81 Other Market Formula 4,975 1,250 535 175 Swine or Pork Market Formula 44,949 18,822 20,316 23,238 Other Purchase Arrangement 25,885 16,615 15,695 15,905 Packer Sold (all purchase types) 6,394 1,839 1,425 713 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 10 *Price not reported due to confidentiality* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IOWA/MINNESOTA DAILY DIRECT NEGOTIATED HOG PURCHASE MATRIX REPRESENTING INDIVIDUAL PACKER CARCASS MERIT BUYING PROGRAMS based on both Fat and Muscle Measurements for a 200 lb Carcass Basis *Price not reported due to confidentiality* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CARCASS WEIGHT DIFFERENTIALS *Price not reported due to confidentiality* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MEASUREMENTS BASED ON SLAUGHTER DATA SUBMITTED *Price not reported due to confidentiality* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SWINE OR PORK MARKET FORMULA PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 19,842 *Price not reported due to confidentiality* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (live basis, 240-300 lbs): 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BARROWS & GILTS PURCHASE BY STATE OF ORIGIN Iowa 18,960 Minnesota 18,677 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *For more information, please visit www.ams.usda.gov/ConfidentialityGuidelines* Source: USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)