FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iowa/Minnesota daily direct hogs - Morning
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 10, 2013 / 5:46 PM / 4 years ago

Iowa/Minnesota daily direct hogs - Morning

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

IOWA/MINNESOTA DAILY DIRECT MORNING HOG REPORT BASED ON STATE OF ORIGIN
PLANT DELIVERED PURCHASE DATA FOR Tuesday, December 10, 2013 (As of 9:30 AM)

                          CURRENT VOLUME BY PURCHASE TYPE
                      BARROWS & GILTS LIVE AND CARCASS BASIS

                                      Estimated     Actual     Actual     Actual
                                          Today      Today   Week Ago   Year Ago
Producer Sold
  Negotiated                              1,415        350        507         81
  Other Market Formula                    4,975      1,250        535        175
  Swine or Pork Market Formula           44,949     18,822     20,316     23,238
  Other Purchase Arrangement             25,885     16,615     15,695     15,905
Packer Sold (all purchase types)          6,394      1,839      1,425        713
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                   NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)

Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 10

*Price not reported due to confidentiality*
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
            IOWA/MINNESOTA DAILY DIRECT NEGOTIATED HOG PURCHASE MATRIX
           REPRESENTING INDIVIDUAL PACKER CARCASS MERIT BUYING PROGRAMS
       based on both Fat and Muscle Measurements for a 200 lb Carcass Basis

*Price not reported due to confidentiality*
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                           CARCASS WEIGHT DIFFERENTIALS

*Price not reported due to confidentiality*
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                  MEASUREMENTS BASED ON SLAUGHTER DATA SUBMITTED

*Price not reported due to confidentiality*
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
          SWINE OR PORK MARKET FORMULA PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)

Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 19,842

*Price not reported due to confidentiality*
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                   NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)

Barrows & Gilts (live basis, 240-300 lbs): 0
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BARROWS & GILTS PURCHASE BY STATE OF ORIGIN

Iowa                 18,960               Minnesota             18,677
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*For more information, please visit www.ams.usda.gov/ConfidentialityGuidelines*

Source:    USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.