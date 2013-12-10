FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. eastern Midwest daily direct hogs - Morning
December 10, 2013 / 5:57 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. eastern Midwest daily direct hogs - Morning

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

EASTERN CORNBELT DAILY DIRECT MORNING HOG REPORT BASED ON STATE OF ORIGIN
PLANT DELIVERED PURCHASE DATA FOR Tuesday, December 10, 2013 (As of 9:30 AM)

                          CURRENT VOLUME BY PURCHASE TYPE
                      BARROWS & GILTS LIVE AND CARCASS BASIS

                                      Estimated     Actual     Actual     Actual
                                          Today      Today   Week Ago   Year Ago
Producer Sold
  Negotiated                              5,465      3,315      3,224      3,562
  Other Market Formula                    2,395      1,296        530          0
  Swine or Pork Market Formula           34,192      5,690      3,400      6,085
  Other Purchase Arrangement             15,560      4,593      5,047      4,267
Packer Sold (all purchase types)          1,515        525        525        540
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                   NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)

Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 3,505

Compared to Prior Day's closing weighted average (LM_HG207), 0.46 lower

Base Price Range $74.50 - $78.32, Weighted Average $77.92

Base Price is the price from which no discounts are
subtracted and no premiums are added.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
           EASTERN CORNBELT DAILY DIRECT NEGOTIATED HOG PURCHASE MATRIX
           REPRESENTING INDIVIDUAL PACKER CARCASS MERIT BUYING PROGRAMS
       based on both Fat and Muscle Measurements for a 200 lb Carcass Basis

                             LOIN AREA/DEPTH (INCHES)

BF      4.0/ 1.4       5.0/ 1.7       6.0/ 2.0       7.0/ 2.3       8.0/ 2.7
0.4   77.50  86.62   79.00  87.64   80.00  89.75   81.00  91.32   81.50  92.89
0.5   74.50  85.21   77.50  86.23   80.00  88.35   80.50  89.91   81.50  91.48
0.6   74.50  83.80   77.50  84.82   79.00  86.94   80.00  88.50   81.00  90.07
0.7   74.50  82.39   74.50  83.41   77.50  85.53   80.00  87.09   80.50  88.66
0.8   73.50  80.98   74.50  82.00   77.50  84.12   79.00  85.68   80.50  87.25
0.9   73.50  79.57   74.50  80.59   74.50  82.71   77.50  84.27   80.00  85.84
1.0   71.50  78.16   73.50  79.18   74.50  81.30   77.50  82.86   79.00  84.43
1.1   70.50  76.75   73.50  77.77   74.50  79.89   74.50  81.45   79.00  83.02
1.2   70.50  74.40   71.50  75.50   73.50  77.54   74.50  79.10   77.50  80.67
1.4   67.00  73.00   69.94  73.00   71.50  73.00   73.50  75.50   74.50  77.00
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                           CARCASS WEIGHT DIFFERENTIALS

    145#   -30.00 -7.83          175#   -1.50  1.00          205#   -6.27  3.00
    155#   -30.00  0.00          185#    0.00  1.50          215#   -6.27  3.00
    165#   -15.00  0.00          195#   -1.57  3.00          225#   -6.27  1.00
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                  MEASUREMENTS BASED ON SLAUGHTER DATA SUBMITTED

5-Day Rolling Average Market Hog: 195.84 lb carcass, 0.73 inch back-fat,
6.87 square inch loin/2.29 inch loin depth, FFLI: 51.58%

Price Range $80.00 - $87.09
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
          SWINE OR PORK MARKET FORMULA PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)

Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 6,029

Base Price Range $75.23 - $81.58, Weighted Average $79.18
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                   NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)

Barrows & Gilts (live basis, 240-300 lbs): 150

*Price not reported due to confidentiality*
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BARROWS & GILTS PURCHASE BY STATE OF ORIGIN

Illinois              3,163               Indiana                2,006
Kentucky                800               Michigan               2,160
New York                180               Ohio                   4,753
Pennsylvania          1,375
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*For more information, please visit www.ams.usda.gov/ConfidentialityGuidelines*

Source:    USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)

