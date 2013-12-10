U.S. eastern Midwest daily direct hogs - Morning

EASTERN CORNBELT DAILY DIRECT MORNING HOG REPORT BASED ON STATE OF ORIGIN PLANT DELIVERED PURCHASE DATA FOR Tuesday, December 10, 2013 (As of 9:30 AM) CURRENT VOLUME BY PURCHASE TYPE BARROWS & GILTS LIVE AND CARCASS BASIS Estimated Actual Actual Actual Today Today Week Ago Year Ago Producer Sold Negotiated 5,465 3,315 3,224 3,562 Other Market Formula 2,395 1,296 530 0 Swine or Pork Market Formula 34,192 5,690 3,400 6,085 Other Purchase Arrangement 15,560 4,593 5,047 4,267 Packer Sold (all purchase types) 1,515 525 525 540 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 3,505 Compared to Prior Day's closing weighted average (LM_HG207), 0.46 lower Base Price Range $74.50 - $78.32, Weighted Average $77.92 Base Price is the price from which no discounts are subtracted and no premiums are added. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN CORNBELT DAILY DIRECT NEGOTIATED HOG PURCHASE MATRIX REPRESENTING INDIVIDUAL PACKER CARCASS MERIT BUYING PROGRAMS based on both Fat and Muscle Measurements for a 200 lb Carcass Basis LOIN AREA/DEPTH (INCHES) BF 4.0/ 1.4 5.0/ 1.7 6.0/ 2.0 7.0/ 2.3 8.0/ 2.7 0.4 77.50 86.62 79.00 87.64 80.00 89.75 81.00 91.32 81.50 92.89 0.5 74.50 85.21 77.50 86.23 80.00 88.35 80.50 89.91 81.50 91.48 0.6 74.50 83.80 77.50 84.82 79.00 86.94 80.00 88.50 81.00 90.07 0.7 74.50 82.39 74.50 83.41 77.50 85.53 80.00 87.09 80.50 88.66 0.8 73.50 80.98 74.50 82.00 77.50 84.12 79.00 85.68 80.50 87.25 0.9 73.50 79.57 74.50 80.59 74.50 82.71 77.50 84.27 80.00 85.84 1.0 71.50 78.16 73.50 79.18 74.50 81.30 77.50 82.86 79.00 84.43 1.1 70.50 76.75 73.50 77.77 74.50 79.89 74.50 81.45 79.00 83.02 1.2 70.50 74.40 71.50 75.50 73.50 77.54 74.50 79.10 77.50 80.67 1.4 67.00 73.00 69.94 73.00 71.50 73.00 73.50 75.50 74.50 77.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CARCASS WEIGHT DIFFERENTIALS 145# -30.00 -7.83 175# -1.50 1.00 205# -6.27 3.00 155# -30.00 0.00 185# 0.00 1.50 215# -6.27 3.00 165# -15.00 0.00 195# -1.57 3.00 225# -6.27 1.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MEASUREMENTS BASED ON SLAUGHTER DATA SUBMITTED 5-Day Rolling Average Market Hog: 195.84 lb carcass, 0.73 inch back-fat, 6.87 square inch loin/2.29 inch loin depth, FFLI: 51.58% Price Range $80.00 - $87.09 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SWINE OR PORK MARKET FORMULA PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 6,029 Base Price Range $75.23 - $81.58, Weighted Average $79.18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (live basis, 240-300 lbs): 150 *Price not reported due to confidentiality* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BARROWS & GILTS PURCHASE BY STATE OF ORIGIN Illinois 3,163 Indiana 2,006 Kentucky 800 Michigan 2,160 New York 180 Ohio 4,753 Pennsylvania 1,375 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *For more information, please visit www.ams.usda.gov/ConfidentialityGuidelines* Source: USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)