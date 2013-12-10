FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Boxed Beef cut-out values - Morning
December 10, 2013

U.S. Boxed Beef cut-out values - Morning

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

Des Moines, IA                Tues, Dec 10, 2013              USDA Market News
NATIONAL DAILY BOXED BEEF CUTOUT AND BOXED BEEF CUTS - Negotiated Sales - Morning

USDA ESTIMATED BOXED BEEF CUT-OUT VALUES - as of 9:30am

Based on negotiated prices and volume of boxed beef cuts delivered within 0-21
days and on average industry cutting yields.  Values reflect U.S. dollars per
100 pounds.

                                                CHOICE         SELECT
                                                600-900        600-900
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Current Cutout Values:                          202.32         188.96
Change from prior day:                          (0.20)           0.84
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Choice/Select spread:                                   13.37

Total Load Count (Cuts, Trimmings, Grinds):               116
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COMPOSITE PRIMAL VALUES
 Primal Rib                                     363.23         290.67
 Primal Chuck                                   165.03         164.79
 Primal Round                                   172.56         171.35
 Primal Loin                                    257.10         233.99
 Primal Brisket                                 133.78         130.65
 Primal Short Plate                             130.20         133.45
 Primal Flank                                    98.02          98.02
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOAD COUNT AND CUTOUT VALUE SUMMARY FOR PRIOR 5 DAYS
                                                CHOICE         SELECT
Date  Choice Select Trim Grinds Total           600-900        600-900
12/09    69    29    11    19    127            202.52         188.12
12/06    83    31    20    23    157            201.47         186.98
12/05    75    43    10    24    152            202.41         189.62
12/04    76    38     8    33    155            203.30         190.04
12/03    80    60    30    18    188            203.00         189.95
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Current 5 Day Simple Average:                   202.54         188.94
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NATIONAL BOXED BEEF CUTS - NEGOTIATED SALES   FOB Plant basis negotiated sales
for delivery within 0-21 day period. Prior days sales after 1:30pm are included.

CURRENT VOLUME - (one load equals 40,000 pounds)

 Choice Cuts             26.95  loads          1,077,953  pounds
 Select Cuts             25.62  loads          1,024,736  pounds
 Trimmings               31.68  loads          1,267,210  pounds
 Ground Beef             31.84  loads          1,273,489  pounds
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Choice Cuts, Fat Limitations 1-6          (IM) = Individual Muscle
IMPS/FL       Sub-Primal              # of      Total        Price      Weighted
                                    Trades     Pounds        Range       Average
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
109E 1  Rib, ribeye, lip-on, bn-in        8      33,933   725.00  751.29  728.82
112A 3  Rib, ribeye, bnls, light          4      10,749   789.00  811.00  793.73
112A 3  Rib, ribeye, bnls, heavy         10      14,271   743.19  812.00  777.97
113C 1  Chuck, semi-bnls, neck/off        3      14,996   215.00  230.00  215.72
114  1  Chuck, shoulder clod              7      15,165   209.00  219.00  211.66
114A 3  Chuck, shoulder clod, trmd       15     100,583   210.00  230.00  220.34
114D 3  Chuck, clod, top blade            7       4,931   270.30  285.00  278.53
114E 3  Chuck, clod, arm roast            4       7,497   280.50  291.00  284.35
114F 5  Chuck, clod tender (IM)           4       6,528   255.00  300.81  279.42
115  1  Chuck, 2-piece, boneless
116A 3  Chuck, roll, lxl, neck/off       23      98,857   245.00  268.00  253.90
116B 1  Chuck, chuck tender (IM)         10      12,588   222.00  235.50  226.16
     3  Chuck roll, retail ready
120  1  Brisket, deckle-off, bnls        20      39,583   190.20  211.00  198.77
120A 3  Brisket, point/off, bnls          5       2,873   364.00  402.00  367.19
123A 3  Short Plate, short rib           14      42,784   429.00  509.00  456.49
130  4  Chuck, short rib                 12      33,073   302.00  360.00  329.10
160  1  Round, bone-in                    5       8,745   226.00  241.00  233.33
161  1  Round, boneless
     3  Round, bnls/peeled heel-out       0           0
167A 4  Round, knuckle, peeled           12      13,968   228.00  244.00  238.23
168  1  Round, top inside round           8      19,179   211.25  221.00  215.99
168  3  Round, top inside round          11      36,812   223.49  248.54  227.83
169  5  Round, top inside, denuded        4       3,158   260.00  267.00  263.97
     3  Round, top inside, side off
170  1  Round, bottom gooseneck           0           0
171B 3  Round, outside round             20     120,865   218.50  240.50  226.20
171C 3  Round, eye of round (IM)         23      48,876   246.00  266.00  253.59
174  1  Loin, short loin, 2x3             0           0
174  3  Loin, short loin, 0x1            11      11,204   442.50  480.00  447.83
175  3  Loin, strip loin, 1x1
180  1  Loin, strip, bnls, heavy          0           0
     1  Loin, strip loin bnls. 1x1        3       3,445   406.82  441.14  415.16
180  3  Loin, strip, bnls, 0x1           25      79,018   448.97  497.00  458.82
184  1  Loin, top butt, bnls, heavy       3       6,085   245.00  270.47  247.28
184  3  Loin, top butt, boneless         15      28,253   273.74  296.00  281.52
185A 4  Loin, bottom sirloin, flap        8      52,078   354.00  369.20  355.52
185B 1  Loin, ball-tip, bnls, heavy      11      78,915   223.01  251.00  234.33
185C 1  Loin, sirloin, tri-tip (IM)       3      11,022   290.00  300.00  292.70
185D 4  Loin, tri-tip, pld (IM)           3       5,198   396.48  405.00  402.23
189A 4  Loin, tndrloin, trmd, heavy       7      10,732  1277.00 1372.99 1295.72
191A 4  Loin, butt tender, trimmed        4       7,241  1127.60 1164.00 1129.94
193  4  Flank, flank steak (IM)          10       8,725   355.75  380.26  367.40
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Select Cuts, Fat Limitations 1-6       (IM) = Individual Muscle
IMPS/FL         Sub-Primal             # of      Total        Price     Weighted
                                       Trades    Pounds       Range     Average
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
109E 1  Rib, ribeye, lip-on, bn-in       12       9,208   565.59  616.65  588.30
112A 3  Rib, ribeye, bnls, light          4       6,758   635.00  645.00  640.99
112A 3  Rib, ribeye, bnls, heavy         12      22,200   570.55  650.00  597.79
113C 1  Chuck, semi-bnls, neck/off        4       8,983   212.75  221.95  215.43
114  1  Chuck, shoulder clod              0           0
114A 3  Chuck, shoulder clod, trmd       13      54,854   214.00  228.00  220.30
114D 3  Chuck, clod, top blade
114E 3  Chuck, clod, arm roast            0           0
114F 5  Chuck, clod tender (IM)           3       3,692   280.00  287.00  283.39
115  1  Chuck, 2-piece, boneless          0           0
116A 3  Chuck, roll, lxl, neck/off       17      75,108   240.00  253.00  246.95
116B 1  Chuck, chuck tender (IM)          8      15,181   220.00  232.00  226.14
     3  Chuck roll, retail ready          0           0
120  1  Brisket, deckle-off, bnls        15     141,444   192.00  219.87  192.84
120A 3  Brisket, point/off, bnls
123A 3  Short Plate, short rib            3       3,586   421.49  509.00  488.60
130  4  Chuck, short rib                 10       5,784   316.20  340.50  326.32
160  1  Round, bone-in
161  1  Round, boneless                   3       2,181   225.00  247.00  241.05
     3  Round, bnls/peeled heel-out       0           0
167A 4  Round, knuckle, peeled           10      14,936   234.00  260.70  247.64
168  1  Round, top inside round           3       4,822   221.00  222.00  221.17
168  3  Round, top inside round           6      60,521   216.50  229.00  217.52
169  5  Round, top inside, denuded
     3  Round, top inside, side off       0           0
170  1  Round, bottom gooseneck           0           0
171B 3  Round, outside round             11      80,289   218.00  236.00  221.88
171C 3  Round, eye of round (IM)          9      14,394   238.95  266.00  250.55
174  1  Loin, short loin, 2x3             0           0
174  3  Loin, short loin, 0x1             8       8,848   379.55  440.00  415.80
175  3  Loin, strip loin, 1x1
180  1  Loin, strip, bnls, heavy          0           0
     1  Loin, strip loin bnls. 1x1
180  3  Loin, strip, bnls, 0x1            8      22,642   396.00  440.00  404.74
184  1  Loin, top butt, bnls, heavy
184  3  Loin, top butt, boneless          6      48,863   261.07  275.00  273.21
185A 4  Loin, bottom sirloin, flap        3       2,123   356.00  360.54  358.59
185B 1  Loin, ball-tip, bnls, heavy      16     123,496   217.50  238.50  220.58
185C 1  Loin, sirloin, tri-tip (IM)       6      46,852   280.00  286.00  280.11
185D 4  Loin, tri-tip, pld (IM)
189A 4  Loin, tndrloin, trmd, heavy      10      14,108  1000.00 1102.00 1060.36
191A 4  Loin, butt tender, trimmed
193  4  Flank, flank steak (IM)           3       1,992   350.00  371.00  352.43
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHOICE, SELECT & UNGRADED CUTS   Fat Limitations 1-6  (IM) = Individual Muscle
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
124  4  Rib, Back Ribs, Fresh
124  4  Rib, Back Ribs, Frozen            9      98,903    70.00  110.00   77.25
121D 4  Plate, Inside Skirt (IM)         12      35,235   312.00  330.00  322.75
121C 4  Plate, Outside Skirt (IM)         9      22,528   381.59  426.00  391.82
121E 6  Outside Skirt, pld (IM)           3       5,979   525.00  611.00  551.02
        Cap, Wedge Meat & (IM) Lean       7      11,753   250.00  279.00  259.89
        Pectoral Meat                    16      26,149   249.11  280.00  264.08
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GB - STEER/HEIFER SOURCE - 10 Pound Chub Basis - Coarse and Fine Grind
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ground Beef 73%                          19     280,881   152.37  175.00  165.55
Ground Beef 75%
Ground Beef 81%                          13     227,288   179.00  193.00  191.60
Ground Beef 85%                           0           0
Ground Beef 90%                           0           0
Ground Beef 93%                           7      83,117   229.46  256.00  244.49
Ground Beef Chuck 80%                    23     460,734   187.00  200.94  195.47
Ground Beef Round 85%                     5      23,712   216.00  233.50  230.40
Ground Beef Sirloin 90%                   0           0
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BLENDED GB - STEER/HEIFER/COW SOURCE - 10 Pound Chub Basis - Coarse & Fine Grind
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Blended Ground Beef 73%
Blended Ground Beef 75%
Blended Ground Beef 81%                   6     104,600   193.25  210.00  205.99
Blended Ground Beef 85%
Blended Ground Beef 90%                   0           0
Blended Ground Beef 93%
Blended Ground Beef Chuck 80%
Blended Ground Beef Round 85%             0           0
Blended Ground Beef Sirloin 90%
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BEEF TRIMMINGS - STEER/HEIFER SOURCE - Fresh Combos & Frozen Boxed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fresh 50% lean trimmings                 31   1,226,410    85.36  106.00   90.92
Frozen 50% lean trimmings
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAT LIMITATIONS (FL) DESCRIPTION
Maximum Average Fat Thickness                         Maximum Fat at any point
1. 3/4" (19mm)                                        1.0"
2. 1/4" (6mm)                                         1/2"
3. 1/8" (3mm)                                         1/4"
4. Practically free (75% surface lean exposed)        1/8"
5. Peeled/Denuded                                     1/8"
6. Peeled/Denuded, surface membrane removed           1/8"
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Items that have no entries indicate there were trades but not reportable
because they did not meet the daily 3/70/20 guideline.  Please refer to weekly
LM_XB459 as the item may qualify.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Source:  USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)

