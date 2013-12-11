FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 11, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch affirms Blue Shield of California's IFS at 'A'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

CHICAGO, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Blue Shield of 
California's (BSC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A'. The Rating 
Outlook is Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Today's affirmation follows a periodic review of BSC's rating and recent 
financial performance. The rating action reflects the company's strong 
competitive position and large market share in California, high-quality balance 
sheet and comparative lack of leverage and overall strong capitalization.  

BSC's rating also reflects exposure to the California economy and insurance 
market derived from its concentrated operations in the state and the uncertain 
impact that market changes tied to the Affordable Care Act's (ACA) 
implementation, are likely to have on the California health insurance market and
on BSC.  

BSC's financial performance generally trails Fitch's 'A' rating category 
guidelines, due in part to the company's status as a non-profit company and 
BSC's policy of limiting annual net earnings to two percent of revenues.  In 
contrast, the company's capitalization metrics are generally better than Fitch's
'A' rating category guidelines.    

Through Sept. 30, 2013, BSC reported $235 million of net income on $8.2 billion 
of revenues. Fitch calculates the company's medical benefits ratio through the 
first nine months of 2013 at 83.9% and EBITDA-to-revenue margin at 4.9%, both of
which are moderate improvements relative to 2012 results.  

Going forward into 2014, Fitch's believes that BSC's, as well as health insurers
in general, margins are likely to be pressured in 2014 due to ACA-related 
industry-wide fees, comparatively low Medicare reimbursement rates and the 
uncertain profitability of government sponsored exchange sourced enrollment.    
      

Based on metrics such as state-wide direct premiums and enrollment, Fitch 
considers BSC the third-largest health insurer and managed-care company in 
California. The company's large market share is bolstered by its ability to use 
the Blue Shield brand, which Fitch believes is highly-recognized and 
favorably-viewed by consumers. 

BSC has no outstanding debt and funds its operations through internally 
generated cash flows. Risk-based capital ratios are very strong and asset and 
reserve leverage is low. Fitch's expectation is that BSC's stabilization fund 
(i.e. net worth) will continue to grow at a rate that is commensurate with 
premium, assets and reserves. 

Fitch considers the quality of BSC's balance sheet to be strong and 
characterized by a high quality and liquid fixed maturities portfolio, stable 
claim reserves, and relatively few potential claims on the company's capital. 
Like many Blue Cross/Blue Shield licensees, BSC has a higher allocation to 
equity investments than publicly-traded competitors. However, Fitch believes 
that the company maintains the capital strength to ride-out 
reasonably-foreseeable equity market downturns. 

In terms of size and scale, and using medical membership and revenues as 
measurement metrics, BSC overlaps Fitch's 'small' and 'medium' categorizations. 
Fitch typically uses medical membership and revenues as key size/scale metrics 
because it believes that they have a significant impact on a company's ability 
to realize scale benefits, generate earnings and capital formation and build 
competitive provider networks.  

Fitch believes that BSC's concentrated focus on the California market, where the
company generates essentially all of its revenues and earnings, makes it very 
difficult for BSC to obtain an IFS rating higher than the 'A' rating category. 
Fitch's view is that single-state concentrations result in exposure to economic 
and political conditions that limit feasible strategic alternatives and expose 
companies' capital bases to concentrated risks.  

RATINGS SENSITIVITIES

Rating triggers that could lead to a rating upgrade within the 'A' rating 
category include:

--Market share gains within the company's core California market; 

--Enhanced size and scale of BSC's revenue and earnings base;

--Run-rate EBITDA/revenue and net income/average capital ratios that more 
closely approximate Fitch's 'A' rating category guidelines of 7% while 
maintaining risk-based capital ratios (company action level basis) greater than 
350%.  

 

Rating triggers that could lead to a rating downgrade:

--BSC losing the ability to market itself as a Blue Shield company could result 
in a multi-notch downgrade; 

--BSC choosing to price its products such that premiums, assets, and liabilities
grew at materially faster rates than its stabilization fund for a multi-year 
period;

--Losses in capital that reduced run-rate risk-based capital ratio below 350%;

--Run-rate ratios of premiums to stabilization fund (i.e. net worth) that exceed
5.0x.  

Fitch has affirmed the following rating:  

California Physicians Service dba Blue Shield of California

--IFS rating at 'A'; Outlook Stable. 

Contact:

Primary Analyst 

Mark Rouck CPA, CFA

Senior Director 

+1-312-368-2085

Fitch Ratings, Inc. 

70 West Madison St. 

Chicago, IL 60602

 

Secondary Analyst 

Doug Pawlowski, CFA 

Senior Director

+1-312-368-2054

Committee Chairperson

Julie Burke, CPA, CFA

Managing Director 

+1-312-368-3158

Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: 
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

