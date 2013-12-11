RPT-Fitch affirms Hungary at 'BB+'; outlook stable

LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hungary's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and its local currency IDR at 'BBB-'. The issue ratings on Hungary's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BB+' and 'BBB-', respectively. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Hungary's sovereign ratings reflects the following key factors: - Fitch forecasts that the general government deficit (GGD) will rise somewhat in 2013-15 from 2% in 2012, however remaining slightly below 3%, thus keeping it in line with the medians of the 'BB' and 'BBB' categories. The government continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to containing the deficit below 3% of GDP, offsetting a degree of implementation risk in the 2014 budget in Fitch's view. Structural consolidation equivalent to 3.2 percentage points (pps) of GDP in 2012 according to the European Commission earned Hungary an exit from the EU's Excessive Deficit Procedure. - Hungary possesses a well-developed domestic bond market along with substantial government deposits and central bank foreign exchange reserves (equivalent to 4.4% and 33% of GDP in October 2013, respectively). These characteristics, along with fiscal discipline, helped Hungary to maintain access to international financial markets throughout periods of uncertainty in 2013. - High levels of foreign currency denominated private and public sector debt render Hungary vulnerable to adverse external shocks and to potential policy missteps. Gross general government debt (GGGD) fell by just over 2 pps to 79.8% of GDP in 2012, but Fitch forecasts that it will remain broadly stable in 2013-14 and fall only modestly in 2015. Thus, Hungary will remain well above both the 'BB' and 'BBB' medians on this metric over the forecast period. Interest spending, at 4.3% of GDP and 9.2% of budget revenue in 2012, remains well above the median of category and regional peers. The share of FX government debt remains relatively high, at 39% of the total in October 2013, although it is falling gradually. - Fitch expects Hungary to record current-account surpluses (CAS) through the forecast period, as a result of export resilience and private sector deleveraging. In the year to 2Q2013, net repayments to the rest of the world were equivalent to 6.6% of GDP. Fitch expects a continuation of these trends to lead to a reduction in net external debt (NXD) to a forecast 46% of GDP in 2015 from an estimated 64% in 2013. External indebtedness, around one-quarter of which is accounted for by inter-company lending, will nevertheless remain substantially higher than rating peers. - Fiscal discipline contrasts with unpredictable economic policies, especially with respect to the banking and utilities sectors. Recent government initiatives to boost credit to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will likely contribute to a recovery in GDP growth in 2014-15, alongside stronger growth in Hungary's key EU trading partners. However, lingering uncertainty over economic policy and on-going private sector debt deleveraging constrain the Hungarian economy's medium-term growth potential. - Hungary's GDP per capita is high relative to 'BB' and 'BBB peers, reflecting its high level of economic development and integration with Western Europe. EU membership underpins domestic politics and institutions. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently well balanced. The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger a positive rating action are: - Successful fiscal consolidation, resulting in a significant reduction in the public debt ratio; also, further lowering of the foreign currency share. - A sustained reduction in external indebtedness. - Measures to enhance the business and investment environment, including greater policy stability, resulting in an upward revision to Fitch's assessment of the medium-term growth outlook. The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger a negative rating action are: - Sustained fiscal slippage that endangers debt sustainability. - Policy missteps that pose risks to the inflation and currency outlook, which could in turn exacerbate macro-financial risks in light of still substantial foreign-currency exposure of the public and private sectors. - A global shock to investor sentiment, leading to a loss of financial market access - A downward revision to Fitch's assessment of the medium-term growth outlook. KEY ASSUMPTIONS - Fitch assumes the Hungarian authorities will maintain fiscal discipline, including through the period leading up to the parliamentary election due in April 2014. Thus, Fitch assumes no return to the electoral-cycle deficit spending that punctuated electoral campaigns in 2002 and 2006. - Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for Hungarian subsidiary banks would come first and foremost from their parent banks. - Fitch's current assumption for Hungary's medium-term growth potential is 1.5%. - Fitch assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone remains low. Contact: Primary Analyst Matteo Napolitano Director +44 20 3530 1189 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Paul Rawkins Senior Director +44 20 3530 1046 Committee Chairperson James McCormack Managing Director +44 20 3530 1286 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. 