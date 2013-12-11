FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch affirms Hungary at 'BB+'; outlook stable
#Market News
December 11, 2013 / 5:47 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch affirms Hungary at 'BB+'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hungary's Long-term 
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and its local currency IDR
at 'BBB-'. The issue ratings on Hungary's senior unsecured foreign and local 
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BB+' and 'BBB-', respectively. The 
Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed
at 'BBB' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS 

The affirmation of Hungary's sovereign ratings reflects the following key 
factors:

- Fitch forecasts that the general government deficit (GGD) will rise somewhat 
in 2013-15 from 2% in 2012, however remaining slightly below 3%, thus keeping it
in line with the medians of the 'BB' and 'BBB' categories. The government 
continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to containing the deficit below 3% 
of GDP, offsetting a degree of implementation risk in the 2014 budget in Fitch's
view. Structural consolidation equivalent to 3.2 percentage points (pps) of GDP 
in 2012 according to the European Commission earned Hungary an exit from the 
EU's Excessive Deficit Procedure. 

- Hungary possesses a well-developed domestic bond market along with substantial
government deposits and central bank foreign exchange reserves (equivalent to 
4.4% and 33% of GDP in October 2013, respectively). These characteristics, along
with fiscal discipline, helped Hungary to maintain access to international 
financial markets throughout periods of uncertainty in 2013.

- High levels of foreign currency denominated private and public sector debt 
render Hungary vulnerable to adverse external shocks and to potential policy 
missteps. Gross general government debt (GGGD) fell by just over 2 pps to 79.8% 
of GDP in 2012, but Fitch forecasts that it will remain broadly stable in 
2013-14 and fall only modestly in 2015. Thus, Hungary will remain well above 
both the 'BB' and 'BBB' medians on this metric over the forecast period. 
Interest spending, at 4.3% of GDP and 9.2% of budget revenue in 2012, remains 
well above the median of category and regional peers. The share of FX government
debt remains relatively high, at 39% of the total in October 2013, although it 
is falling gradually. 

- Fitch expects Hungary to record current-account surpluses (CAS) through the 
forecast period, as a result of export resilience and private sector 
deleveraging. In the year to 2Q2013, net repayments to the rest of the world 
were equivalent to 6.6% of GDP. Fitch expects a continuation of these trends to 
lead to a reduction in net external debt (NXD) to a forecast 46% of GDP in 2015 
from an estimated 64% in 2013. External indebtedness, around one-quarter of 
which is accounted for by inter-company lending, will nevertheless remain 
substantially higher than rating peers. 

- Fiscal discipline contrasts with unpredictable economic policies, especially 
with respect to the banking and utilities sectors. Recent government initiatives
to boost credit to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will likely 
contribute to a recovery in GDP growth in 2014-15, alongside stronger growth in 
Hungary's key EU trading partners. However, lingering uncertainty over economic 
policy and on-going private sector debt deleveraging constrain the Hungarian 
economy's medium-term growth potential.

- Hungary's GDP per capita is high relative to 'BB' and 'BBB peers, reflecting 
its high level of economic development and integration with Western Europe. EU 
membership underpins domestic politics and institutions.

RATING SENSITIVITIES 

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. The main risk factors that, individually
or collectively, could trigger a positive rating action are:

- Successful fiscal consolidation, resulting in a significant reduction in the 
public debt ratio; also, further lowering of the foreign currency share.  

- A sustained reduction in external indebtedness.

- Measures to enhance the business and investment environment, including greater
policy stability, resulting in an upward revision to Fitch's assessment of the 
medium-term growth outlook. 

The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger a 
negative rating action are:

- Sustained fiscal slippage that endangers debt sustainability.

- Policy missteps that pose risks to the inflation and currency outlook, which 
could in turn exacerbate macro-financial risks in light of still substantial 
foreign-currency exposure of the public and private sectors. 

- A global shock to investor sentiment, leading to a loss of financial market 
access 

- A downward revision to Fitch's assessment of the medium-term growth outlook. 

KEY ASSUMPTIONS 

- Fitch assumes the Hungarian authorities will maintain fiscal discipline, 
including through the period leading up to the parliamentary election due in 
April 2014. Thus, Fitch assumes no return to the electoral-cycle deficit 
spending that punctuated electoral campaigns in 2002 and 2006. 

- Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for Hungarian 
subsidiary banks would come first and foremost from their parent banks.

- Fitch's current assumption for Hungary's medium-term growth potential is 1.5%.

- Fitch assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone remains low.

Contact:

Primary Analyst

Matteo Napolitano

Director

+44 20 3530 1189

Fitch Ratings Limited

30 North Colonnade

London E14 5GN

Secondary Analyst

Paul Rawkins

Senior Director

+44 20 3530 1046

Committee Chairperson

James McCormack

Managing Director

+44 20 3530 1286

Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: 
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August 2012 and 
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

