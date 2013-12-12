RPT-Fitch affirms John Knox Village (FL) revs at 'A-'; outlook remains positive

NEW YORK, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-' rating on $26,250,000 series 2010 bonds issued by the City of Pompano Beach, FL, on behalf of John Knox Village of Florida, Inc. (JKV). The bonds are privately placed with PNC Bank. The Rating Outlook is Positive. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge and a security interest in certain mortgaged property of the obligated group. KEY RATING DRIVERS CONTINUED FINANCIAL STRENGHTENING: The Positive Outlook reflects JKV's favorable operating and financial profiles, as well as sustained improvements in occupancy and entrance fee generation in its independent living units (ILUs). An upgrade is precluded at this time due to the likely issuance of additional debt in 2014. EXCELLENT BALANCE SHEET: Unrestricted cash and investments continued to grow, totaling $59.6 million at Sept. 30, 2013. Combined with a low debt burden, most liquidity and debt metrics comfortably exceed the 'A' medians. However, a debt issuance of approximately $35 million is being planned, which would dilute related financial metrics. WEAK BUT STABLE PROFITABILITY: Certain profitability ratios have historically been weak against Fitch's 'A' category medians, but have remained consistent for many years. However, JKV's improving liquidity and strong debt service coverage mitigate concerns. GOOD MARKET POSITION: JKV is the only continuing care retirement community (CCRC) within a five mile radius of its location in Pompano Beach, FL with 85% of its residents originating within eight miles. RATING SENSITIVITIES FUTURE DEBT AND CAPITAL PLANS: JVK plans to borrow approximately $35 million in 2014 to fund the construction of its health care center, which would more than double the existing debt load. Fitch will evaluate the full financial impact of the debt when plans are finalized, but notes that there is debt capacity at the 'A-' rating. IMPROVEMENT IN OCCUPANCY: Fitch believes there remains potential room for JKV to improve its revenues and cash flow, given remaining supply and market position. Despite significant planned increase in debt, upward rating movement is possible should ILU occupancy trend closer to its pre-recession levels at above 90%, leading to pro forma metrics in excess of the 'A' category medians. CREDIT PROFILE JKV is a Type A CCRC located in Pompano Beach, FL, approximately eight miles north of downtown Fort Lauderdale with 731 ILUs, 64 assisted living units (ALUs), and 155 skilled nursing beds. Total operating revenues equaled $44.2 million in fiscal year ended (FYE) Dec. 31, 2012. Favorable Operating and Financial Profile As one of the largest single site communities in the nation and the only CCRC within a five mile radius of its location in Pompano Beach, FL, JKV enjoys a favorable market position that has led to occupancy levels higher than state averages. Aided by facility updates and enhanced marketing initiatives, ILU sales and occupancy has improved and stabilized at roughly 86% in fiscal 2011, 2012 and year to date 2013 from 82.7% in fiscal 2010. As a result, net entrance fee receipts increased from $5.7 million in 2010 to $12.3 million in 2011 and $10.8 million in 2012. Through the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2013, net entrance fee receipts totaled $7.7 million. While JKV's size and position provides a level of financial flexibility, Fitch believes it remains exposed to more operating risk relative to many of its multi-state peers in the 'A' category as a single site CCRC. Stable Profitability Operating ratio has exceeded 100% in four of the past five years and was 103.2% in 2012 compared to the 'A' rating category median of 95.8% and the Type A median of 98.8%. This primarily reflects JKV's type A contract as well as management's strategy of maintaining affordable monthly service fees. While certain profitability metrics lag the 'A' category medians, strong net turnover entrance fees produced improved net operating margin-adjusted of 24% in 2011 and 19.9% in 2012 compared to 14.3% in 2010 and the median of 23.1%. Excellent Liquidity At Sept. 30, 2013, unrestricted cash and investments totaled $59.6 million, up from $55.5 million one year prior and $49.2 million at FYE 2010. Liquidity metrics of 596.8 days cash on hand, 227% cash to debt, and 34x cushion ratio well exceeded Fitch's respective medians of 563.7 days, 125.2%, and 15.3x. Significant Capital Plans Ahead JVK is finalizing plans related to the construction of a replacement health center, and is expected to secure funding and begin construction around July 2014. The goal is to complete the project by November 2015. The project will be constructed on a currently undeveloped part of JKV's existing property, and will increase skilled nursing capacity by 17 beds. JKV expects to fund the project with an approximately $35 million bank loan. Fitch was aware of this project at the time of our last review, albeit timing is slightly ahead of expectations. Upon completion, the new health center should be accretive to the organization, with increasing industry focus on long-term acute care facilities and potential opportunity to diversify payor mix. Low Debt Burden Expected to Increase in the Near Term JKV has $26.3 million of long-term debt outstanding, which is 100% variable rate and directly placed with PNC through 2017. The direct placement mitigates typical concerns related to variable rate debt including remarketing, renewal and put risk. However, a degree of renewal risk will arise as the direct placement term date approaches. JKV's debt burden is light with maximum annual debt service (MADS) equating to 3.9% of 2012 revenues compared to the median of 8.4%. Coverage of MADS was robust at 7.2x in 2011 and 6.3x in 2012 compared to the 'A' category median of 3x. However, coverage remains reliant on entrance fee generation as reflected in light revenue-only coverage of 0.2x in 2011 and 2012, compared to the median of 1.2x. The planned 2014 issuance estimated at $35 million will more than double JKV's current debt load. Fitch will evaluate the full impact of the debt issuance closer to the financing date. DISCLOSURE JKV covenants to provide the direct placement bank annual disclosure within 150 days of each fiscal year end and quarterly disclosure within 45 days of the end of the first three fiscal quarters and within 60 days of the fourth fiscal quarter end. Contact: Primary Analyst Jennifer Kim Associate Director +1-212-908-0740 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Emily Wong Senior Director +1-415-732-5620 Committee Chairperson James LeBuhn Senior Director +1-312-368-2059 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.