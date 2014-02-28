FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FTC says considering lawmaker's concerns about Herbalife
February 28, 2014 / 9:41 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. FTC says considering lawmaker's concerns about Herbalife

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Friday refused to say whether it is taking any action on allegations made against Herbalife but said it is considering a U.S. lawmaker’s concerns about the company.

The regulator responded to questions raised by Senator Edward Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, who said several of his constituents had lost a large amount of money by joining in Herbalife’s multi-level-marketing practice.

Herbalife has been accused by billionaire investor William Ackman of running a pyramid scheme, an allegation the company denies.

