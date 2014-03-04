FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Air Force to fund rescue helicopter; Sikorsky sole bidder
#Market News
March 4, 2014 / 9:50 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Air Force to fund rescue helicopter; Sikorsky sole bidder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force said a last-minute decision was made on Tuesday to fund development of a new rescue helicopter in fiscal 2015, despite written materials submitted to Congress that said the program had been postponed.

A senior Air Force budget official told reporters he was informed about the decision before he arrived at the briefing on Tuesday afternoon. He said a contract award would be made this year.

The move is good news for Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp, which was the sole bidder for the program. Senator Charles Schumer, a New York Democrat, pushed hard for the program to be included in the budget.

