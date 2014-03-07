FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Canadian regulators approve Enbridge's Line 9
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2014 / 12:25 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Canadian regulators approve Enbridge's Line 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to show that National Energy Board approval is final, removes third paragraph which said Canadian government would make final decision.)

March 6 (Reuters) - Canadian regulators on Thursday approved Enbridge Inc’s Line 9 oil pipeline reversal and expansion, conditional on the company undertaking additional work on consultation and safety among other things.

The existing 639-km (400-mile) pipeline, which extends from southern Ontario to Quebec, would be reversed to ship western oil to refineries in Eastern Canada and its capacity expanded by 25 percent to 300,000 barrels-per-day (BPD). (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.