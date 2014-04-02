FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEO Barra says GM to share everything related to safety from probe of defective part
April 2, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

CEO Barra says GM to share everything related to safety from probe of defective part

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - General Motors CEO Mary Barra said on Wednesday the company would make public everything related to safety from its internal investigation of the use of defective ignition switches in some cars that led to at least 13 deaths.

“We will share everything and anything that’s related to the safety of our vehicles, that’s related to this incident,” Barra told a Senate committee looking into the recall of nearly 2.6 million vehicles.

She had come under fire on Tuesday for telling a House of Representatives hearing that GM would disclose “appropriate” information from that investigation. On Wednesday she clarified that statement, saying only information whose disclosure would harm GM’s competitiveness or violate personnel privacy rules may be withheld. (Reporting By David Storey; Editing by Bill Trott)

