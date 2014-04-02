FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon unveils Fire TV to rival Apple, Roku
#Market News
April 2, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Amazon unveils Fire TV to rival Apple, Roku

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, April 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc unveiled a video streaming device dubbed Fire TV on Wednesday that can pipe video directly to television and offers a more prominent showcase for the e-commerce giant’s slate of original programming.

The device competes directly with Apple TV and Roku 3.

In addition to Amazon streaming video, Fire TV will also have content from Netflix, Hulu and others, Amazon executive Peter Larsen said at an event in New York.

“It’s the easiest place to watch Netflix,” Larsen said. “You can watch ‘Alpha House’ and you can watch ‘House of Cards’.”

The Kindle TV has a feature that can predict what the user will watch and cue it up instantly, Larsen said. There is also a microphone in the remote for voice-activated search. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman)

