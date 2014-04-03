FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Another A-H moment in China stocks
April 3, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Another A-H moment in China stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HKEx’s discussions with mainland exchanges over mutual market access has turned the spotlight again on the A-shares discount vs their HK-listed peers.

** While no agreement announced yet news comes on the back of series of incremental developments geared towards attracting more foreign money into mainland stock markets.

** HKEx news comes a month after MSCI said it was evaluating including A-shares into its EM indices.

** Recent widening of CNY trading band and further expansion of RQFII/QFII quotas all pointing in the same direction.

** Meanwhile, China stocks’ chronic underperformance has taken the A-H premium index back to 2014 lows.

** A-shares starting to nudge ahead of H-shares on 2014 performance. link.reuters.com/mav28v

** Sentiment around EM turning slowly and within that P/E differential between China & EM lowest in more than a decade. link.reuters.com/wax97v

** Risk-reward likely favours going long A-shares, via the iShares FTSE A50 ETF, vs HK-listed China.

Stocks Buzz is a pilot project. Please send any feedback or suggestions to vikram.subhedar@thomsonreuters.com RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
