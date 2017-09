BRASILIA, April 4 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino raised to 6 percent from 1.8 percent its stake in preferential shares of Grupo Pao de Acucar, the Brazilian retailer said on Friday.

Casino acquired 8.9 million preferential shares, raising its total ownership of that stock to 9.887 million shares, Pao de Acucar said in a securities filing. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)