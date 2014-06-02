FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P puts New Jersey on creditwatch negative, cites budget imbalance, underfunded pension
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2014 / 7:35 PM / 3 years ago

S&P puts New Jersey on creditwatch negative, cites budget imbalance, underfunded pension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - New Jersey could be downgraded again because of its growing budgetary imbalance and underfunded public pension, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services warned on Monday.

S&P had already cut the state’s rating to ‘A+’ in April. Wall Street’s two other main credit rating agencies soon followed in slicing the state to a single-A rating. That put New Jersey among the three lowest-rated states, along with California and Illinois.

S&P will resolve its negative creditwatch in 60 to 90 days following the outcome of state budget deliberations, it said on Monday. New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on May 20 that he plans to slash pension contributions after having to reduce revenue projections by at least $2.7 billion through fiscal 2015. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.